Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball rides explosive start to win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brittany Stawovy's 3-point shooting adds some spice to Greensburg Central Catholic's approach of being deliberate on offense and ferocious on defense.

But Stawovy also finds ways to steal the ball and set up her teammates.

She demonstrated all those skills in one sequence Monday night against California, making a basket in the third quarter before stealing the inbounds pass and setting up Maddy Coddington for a layup.

Those exchanges were common for the Centurions as they took control of Section 3-2A with a commanding 61-36 home win over the previously unbeaten Trojans.

“When things are going right for us, we want to keep attacking and attacking,” said Stawovy, who made three 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. “That's what we need to do: get the game finished off and end it early.”

Building a 15-2 lead by the end of the first quarter left no doubt to the outcome. Haley Moore, who finished with 19 points, scored the Centurions' first two baskets. A trey by Coddington pushed the lead to 8-0 with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter.

GCC (5-3, 3-0) forced seven first-quarter turnovers and 24 for the game.

“That was the point of emphasis all week leading up to this game,” Centurions coach Joe Eisaman said. “We wanted to play fast and physical and push the tempo. We've seen in the games we've dropped, teams seem to be playing faster than us. We're working on getting them playing faster than they want to play, and that turns into turnovers for you.”

GCC is the first team to score more than 45 points against the Trojans, who entered the game allowing 32.1 points per game. The Centurions shot 52 percent (25 of 48) from the field.

“We're doing a better job of playing together, faster and at our pace,” Stawovy said. “That's what's hurting teams we go up against.”

The Centurions stretched their lead to 18-2 before Bailey Vig stopped the run on a layup with 6:08 left before half. GCC led 30-13 at the midpoint.

The Centurions locked down the Trojans' two leading scorers. Vig (seven points) and Jenna Miller (two) were limited to single figures. Vig, who was averaging 14 points, shot 3 of 8 from the field. Miller, who averaged 10.6 points, was 0 for 10.

Dominique Gaston led California (9-1, 2-1) with 11 points.

“They didn't surprise us with anything. We just didn't execute,” California coach Chris Minerd said. “When you dig that deep of a whole in the first quarter against them, it's going to be hard to come back from.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.