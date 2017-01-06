No. 3 Highlands ends game on 51-8 run, routs Armstrong

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was a second half to remember for Highlands on Friday night.

The No. 3 Golden Rams ended a two-game skid in a big way, overwhelming Armstrong, 82-39, in Class 5A action.

The score was tied at 31-31 one minute into the second half. But Highlands finished the night with a 51-8 run.

Mitch DeZort led the way for the Golden Rams (6-4, 1-1) with 19 points, including 11 of 12 from the foul line. R.J. Rieger added 16 as 11 Highlands players scored.

River Hawks senior guard Mike Kunst, who scored a team-high 16 points, hit a shot from midcourt to end the half, seemingly with momentum on the side of the second-year school.

Golden Rams coach Tyler Stoczynski had a simple explanation for the second-half explosion.

“I think it's a credit to our guys responding from our last setback on Tuesday,” Stoczynski said. “We did have a taxing practice on Wednesday when we challenged them. I really proud with how we responded and hopefully get us going in the right direction.”

Armstrong (5-5 1-1), coming off the first section win in school history Tuesday, seemed like a different team after Nate Baillie's jumper tied the score at 31-31.

“We just didn't match their intensity in the second half,” River Hawks coach Greg Hutcherson said. “We thought we were OK playing a half. We came out flat and not ready to go and we paid for it.”

After scoring just 42 points in the first eight Highlands games, Rieger was tallied 46 since the calendar has been changed to 2017.

“My teammates are giving me open shots and I'm just knocking them down,” Rieger, a 6-foot senior, said. “I worked all summer, trying to get better.”

Highlands also put its deep bench on display in the second half. For much of a 15-1 run early in the third quarter, Rieger was the only starter on the floor.

Freshman Johnny Crise's dunk gave the Golden Rams their first double-digit lead, 43-32, with 2:49 to go in the third quarter.

Armstrong called a time out, but couldn't stop the Highlands barrage. The River Hawks came into the night with Class 5A's best defense, yielding just 46 points a game.

“Every single guy on that bench responded throughout the game,” Stoczynski said. “We have a lot of very capable players on our team. There's only so many minutes a game and we have guys fighting for minutes.”

Brayden Thimons, playing despite strep throat, collected nine rebounds for the Golden Rams. Rieger had six assists.