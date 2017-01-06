Big surge fuels Kiski Area boys past Greensburg Salem

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jon Bracy started it with a layup two minutes into the second half.

He ended it with a putback a little more than three minutes later.

Kiski Area's 13-0 run to open the third quarter of Friday's 5A Section 3 game against Greensburg Salem turned a two-point halftime deficit into an 11-point advantage.But the visiting Golden Lions didn't go away.

A spirited fourth-quarter rally nearly brought Greensburg-Salem back, but the Cavaliers held on for a 39-34 victory to up their record to 5-5 and 1-1 in the section.

“Greensburg Salem is a scrappy, well-coached bunch,” Kiski Area coach Joe Tutchstone said. “Their kids are young, but they battle hard every game. They have some really good shooters, and the way they can score in spurts, they're never really out of the game.”

The Golden Lions (5-5, 0-2) turned the ball over on eight of their first nine possessions of the third quarter and didn't score until Ty Williams' basket with 1:46 left.

“When we kept them in front of us and were able to set up our traps, we gave them a hard time,” Tutchstone said.

“We were reaching too much in the first half, and they have quick guards who can go right around you. We made that adjustment at halftime, and it worked for us.”

Greensburg-Salem stayed within reach in the fourth quarter.

Then, after two free throws and a layup from Marvel McGowan and a 3-pointer from Jack Oberdorf, the Golden Lions pulled within 37-34 with 1:51 left in the game.

But the Cavaliers kept Greensburg-Salem off the board the rest of the way.

Delino Franklin made free throws with 37 seconds left for the final margin.

Bracy finished with a game-high 17 points — 13 in the second half — to go with eight rebounds. Kyle Harris added 10 points for the Cavaliers, and McGowan led the Golden Lions with nine.

“We played hard and executed pretty well, except for that six-minute stretch in the third quarter,” Greensburg Salem coach Craig Mankins said. “They put the pressure on us in the third, but we were able to reverse that and get close.”

Kiski bounced back from Tuesday's section-opening loss to Gateway.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.