Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Big surge fuels Kiski Area boys past Greensburg Salem
Michael Love | Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 11:30 p.m.
Greensburg's No. 00, Marvel McGowan, is blocked during an attempted layup in the second half of the game at Kiski Area High School. Friday, Jan. 6, 2016
Greensburg's No. 00, Marvel McGowan, grabs a rebound in the second half of the game at Kiski Area High School. Friday, Jan. 6, 2016
Kiski's No. 23, Dilino Franklin attempts a layup in the first half of the game at Kiski High School. Friday, Jan. 6, 2016
Kiski's No. 5, Jon Bracy, attempts a layup in the first half of the game at Kiski High School. Friday, Jan. 6, 2016
Greensburg's No. 21, Ty Williams, attempts a layup in the second half of the game at Kiski Area High School. Friday, Jan. 6, 2016
Greensburg's No. 00, Marvel McGowan, attempts a foul shot in the second half of the game at Kiski Area High School. Friday, Jan. 6, 2016
Greensburg's No. 00, Marvel McGowan, attempts a layup in the second half of the game at Kiski Area High School. Friday, Jan. 6, 2016

Updated 16 hours ago

Jon Bracy started it with a layup two minutes into the second half.

He ended it with a putback a little more than three minutes later.

Kiski Area's 13-0 run to open the third quarter of Friday's 5A Section 3 game against Greensburg Salem turned a two-point halftime deficit into an 11-point advantage.But the visiting Golden Lions didn't go away.

A spirited fourth-quarter rally nearly brought Greensburg-Salem back, but the Cavaliers held on for a 39-34 victory to up their record to 5-5 and 1-1 in the section.

“Greensburg Salem is a scrappy, well-coached bunch,” Kiski Area coach Joe Tutchstone said. “Their kids are young, but they battle hard every game. They have some really good shooters, and the way they can score in spurts, they're never really out of the game.”

The Golden Lions (5-5, 0-2) turned the ball over on eight of their first nine possessions of the third quarter and didn't score until Ty Williams' basket with 1:46 left.

“When we kept them in front of us and were able to set up our traps, we gave them a hard time,” Tutchstone said.

“We were reaching too much in the first half, and they have quick guards who can go right around you. We made that adjustment at halftime, and it worked for us.”

Greensburg-Salem stayed within reach in the fourth quarter.

Then, after two free throws and a layup from Marvel McGowan and a 3-pointer from Jack Oberdorf, the Golden Lions pulled within 37-34 with 1:51 left in the game.

But the Cavaliers kept Greensburg-Salem off the board the rest of the way.

Delino Franklin made free throws with 37 seconds left for the final margin.

Bracy finished with a game-high 17 points — 13 in the second half — to go with eight rebounds. Kyle Harris added 10 points for the Cavaliers, and McGowan led the Golden Lions with nine.

“We played hard and executed pretty well, except for that six-minute stretch in the third quarter,” Greensburg Salem coach Craig Mankins said. “They put the pressure on us in the third, but we were able to reverse that and get close.”

Kiski bounced back from Tuesday's section-opening loss to Gateway.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.