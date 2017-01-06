Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Hempfield defense seals win over rival Latrobe girls
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Sarah Golden (5) is trapped bringing the ball up court against the Latrobe Wildcats in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Latrobe’s Laura Graytok (24) brings the ball up court on a fast break against the Hempfield Spartans in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Hempfield’s Allison Podkul (15) drives to the basket against the Latrobe Wildcats in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Latrobe’s Laura Graytok (24) drives to the basket against the Hempfield Spartans in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Latrobe’s Emily Stein (20) puts up a shot against the Hempfield Spartans in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Latrobe’s Emily Stein (20) drives to the basket for a layup against the Hempfield Spartans in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Hempfield’s Michelle Burns (10) controls the ball against the Latrobe Wildcats in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Hempfield’s Allison Podkul (15) battles for a rebound against the Latrobe Wildcats in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Hempfield’s Sarah Golden (5) grabs a rebound against the Latrobe Wildcats in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Hempfield’s Ali Belgiovane (1) grabs a rebound against the Latrobe Wildcats in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Hempfield’s Ali Belgiovane (1) comes down with a rebound against the Latrobe Wildcats in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Latrobe’s Laura Graytok (24) drives to the basket against the Hempfield Spartans in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Latrobe’s Laura Graytok (24) drives to the basket against the Hempfield Spartans in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Latrobe’s Emily Stein (20) is fouled on a fast break against the Hempfield Spartans in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Hempfield coach Aaron Epps reacts to his team's play against the Latrobe Wildcats in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Hempfield’s Allison Podkul (15) drives to the basket against the Latrobe Wildcats in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
The Hempfield Spartans reacts to a basket against the Latrobe Wildcats in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Latrobe’s Shelby Wetzel (21) side steps Hempfield’s Allison Podkul (15) for a layup on a fast break in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Hempfield’s Michelle Burns (10) passes the ball off to a teammate against the Latrobe Wildcats in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Hempfield’s Sarah Golden (5) passes the ball to a teammate against the Latrobe Wildcats in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Hempfield’s Sarah Golden (5) controls the ball against the Latrobe Wildcats in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Latrobe’s Laura Graytok (24) drives to the basket against the Hempfield Spartans in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Hempfield’s Allison Podkul (15) drives to the basket against the Latrobe Wildcats in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Latrobe’s Alex White (32) grabs a loose ball against the Hempfield Spartans in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Latrobe’s Mackenzie Markle (55) grabs a rebound against the Hempfield Spartans in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.

Get that junk out of here.

That was the message Hempfield had for Latrobe, which used some non-traditional “junk” defenses to circumvent Spartans' senior guard Michelle Burns, the county's leading scorer at 24.3 points per game.

Hempfield, meantime, kept it basic, going with the strategy that sustains it — a 2-3 zone — to defend against Latrobe junior Laura Graytok, Westmoreland's No. 2 scorer (22.5 ppg).

“That zone has won us some games,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said. “We made a concerted effort to stay in it. We believe in our defense.”

While it allowed some late points after it built a 26-point lead, fourth-ranked Hempfield continued strong defensive play and got a game-high 17 points from Burns Friday night in a 68-55 win over the Wildcats in a Section 2-6A game.

“We anticipated they would come out in a triangle-and-2 or a box-and-1 on Michelle, and they stayed in that for a while,” Epps said. “They did a great job face-guarding her.”

The win avenged a 79-75 senior night loss to the Wildcats from last season.

With its small-but-quick guards closing out on shooters, Latrobe was forced to take some harried shots.

“Hempfield is a really good defensive team,” said Graytok, who was held to 10 points, four in the first half. “We were prepared for their zone, they just played well.”

Hempfield (7-1, 2-0) set the tone early with a hot-shooting first quarter. They connected on 6 of 8 3-pointers and made 8 of their first 12 shots to take a 22-11 advantage.

But the Spartans went cold in the second quarter, with just one field goal and five points, allowing Latrobe to get within 27-21 at halftime. Senior forward Regan McCracken was the go-to scorer early for Latrobe (4-7, 0-3) and she tossed in nine points in the first quarter and 15 across the first three quarters.

Hempfield bounced back in the third behind junior Allison Podkul, who scored nine of the team's 21 and helped the Spartans gain breathing room after Latrobe had cut it to one (27-26).

“We didn't play as hard as we normally play in the first half,” Epps said. “We weren't as physical. But we had a little talk at halftime, and we came out much better in the second half.”

A 14-3 surge, capped by a 3-pointer from freshman Sarah Liberatore, put the Spartans ahead 41-30 with 2:34 left in the third.

Podkul and Burns hit driving layups to close out the third with Hempfield up 15.

“(Burns) is a really good player, and she's going to get hers,” Graytok said. “There are just some things we need to work on.”

Liberatore has provided an instant spark and could be one of the program's future standouts.

“I never saw this coming,” Epps said of Liberatore. “She has earned every bit of what she's done.”

In the fourth, with Latrobe struggling to get quality looks, Liberatore made consecutive bank shots and suddenly Hempfield had a 60-39 advantage.

Fouls prolonged the finish but Latrobe trimmed the margin from 26 to 14 inside the final 1:55 with senior guard Emily Stein scoring eight points in that span. She had 12 for the game.

Liberatore finished with 15 points and Podkul had 11.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

