Penn Hills' Banner to play at Chicago

The Penn Hills girls basketball team has been able to send several players on to play at the collegiate level.

Senior guard Desiree Oliver committed to Temple in September and fellow senior Ionie Banner added her name to the list in early December as she announced her commitment to the University of Chicago, a Division III program.

Banner, who made her official visit in early October, immediately fell in love with the location of the university in Chicago, the academic opportunities and said she meshed well with the coaching staff. Banner also received an offer from Anderson University and was interested in Vassar College and Grinnell College.

“They really expect me to come in and play hard,” she said. “Play with the energy that I bring, especially on defense. They are really looking forward to me developing as a guard.”

Banner, who plans to major in biology or psychology, has taken a larger leadership role this season with Oliver for the young Indians team.

The Indians (8-2, 1-0) have received strong contributions from their sophomore class, led by Tayonna Robertson, Diamond-Jay Whittington and Ariana Dunson. Banner's leadership has been key for the team's success as the sophomores navigate the tough Class 6A action night in and night out.

“I'm just trying to stay positive with them and make sure that they are in the right spots. I'm directing them where to go when they get into a game or in practice,” Banner said. “I'm trying to make sure they don't get down on themselves, as well. That is one thing we need to work on, making sure we stay positive when things go bad.”

Banner scored a season-high 16 points in a 58-28 win over Mt. Lebanon in the North Allegheny tournament Dec. 11.

“Her game has improved every year she has been here. This year, we went into it making sure she was consistent enough with her jump shot,” coach Robert Cash said.

“For a kid like her and our team in general, she brings a lot to the floor when she is consistently knocking down jump shots. She is able to make plays in transition, helping out defensively and communicating with the rest of the kids.”

The Indians got off to a rocky start after losing to North Allegheny, 67-38, in a tip-off tournament game Dec. 9. But Cash said he loved the resiliency his team showed when they defeated Altoona, 48-40, the following night.

“Starting off the season with a loss to North Allegheny, who is one of the top teams in the state, that was one of our two or three worst games of the year. They kicked our behinds,” Cash said.

“But the kids came back the very next day when we got in some foul trouble in the first half against Altoona, and we fought back in the second half. We were able to outscore them in the second half to get a big win a day after losing a big-time ball game. I thought that was big time for us to make that turnaround from one day to the next without no days off and practice in between.”

The Indians won six straight games before a 48-46 loss to Baldwin on Dec. 29. During the win streak, the Indians captured wins over Mt. Lebanon, Norwin and Mars.

