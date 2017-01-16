Biondi's return sparks Penn-Trafford girls

Athena Biondi is happy to play basketball again for Penn-Trafford.

The Warriors are thrilled to have the senior guard back on the court.

Biondi, a Michigan State soccer recruit, is in a basketball uniform for the first time since her freshman season when she was part of Penn-Trafford's WPIAL Class AAAA championship squad. She chose not to play her sophomore season and missed her junior year because of an ACL injury.

“She's the heart and soul of the basketball team. She has brought the attitude and work ethic we need. She knows when to speak and knows when to let her actions do the talking,” Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas said. “I am just glad she is on our team. She will give you 110 percent every time, and that's all a coach can ask for. That's during practice as well as games.”

Biondi sustained an ACL injury in her other knee earlier in the year, but recovered in time to play soccer during the fall. She didn't hesitate to play basketball.

“I did miss it a lot when I couldn't play it. I am happy that I get to spend my last year playing with my friends,” she said. “I have always enjoyed basketball. It keeps me in shape and is so much fun. I love being a part of the team. The girls are like a second family to me.”

Biondi has not experienced any issues with her knees, either.

“It took me a while to get used to all the hard cutting in the games, but now my knees have no problem on the court,” she said. “I put all of my effort into every sport I play. I work very hard to be the best player and leader I can be for my team. I am a fairly aggressive player. I have to be with my lack of height. I play with all my heart.”

Giannikas is impressed with Biondi's hustle.

“She is just fearless. She is as fearless on the basketball court as she is on the soccer field,” he said. “She has definitely been a playmaker for us. She is not tall, but she is leading the team in offensive rebounding. That's just her will to win. She tracks loose balls down for us. She never gives up on a play. It's the same way in soccer. She has been a big contributor to our team.”

Biondi is one of two Warriors seniors. Fellow starter Taylor Wisniewski is the other.

“We try to push the girls to work their hardest at practice and in games by leading by example,” Biondi said. “When the younger girls see us diving for loose balls and fighting for jump balls, they pick up their game as well.”

The leadership has helped Penn-Trafford to a 7-4 start, 2-3 in section play.

“We give 100 percent in every game we play,” Biondi said. “How hard our team works is unreal. We push each other to our limits each and every time we step on the court for each other.”

Biondi is a guard, but spends some time running the offense, too.

“She can bring the ball up the floor if we need it, and she's worked on her shot a lot. She's averaging about 10 points per game and just doing a lot of the other things for us,” Giannikas said. “She's been huge for us. We wouldn't be where we are without her.”

While Biondi is focused on getting Penn-Trafford into the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs, she looks ahead to next fall periodically.

“I am so excited. I can't wait to be a Spartan. Michigan State is my dream school and I am so blessed to be able to be a part of such an amazing soccer team and university,” she said.

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.