Latrobe holds off charge from feisty Hempfield

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There were heated exchanges. There were chippy moments. There was shoving and icy glares.

But there also was some good basketball played Friday night between Hempfield and Latrobe, and it wasn't until after the extracurricular activity seemed to diminish that the visiting Wildcats started to look more like themselves and took the game over.

Hempfield made the first half a chore for Latrobe and was well within shouting distance of the third-ranked Wildcats, but standout guard Austin Butler continued his scoring surge, and fellow senior backcourt mate Jake Biss was his cool-under-pressure self, as the visiting Wildcats turned off the upset alerts and won 80-63 in a Section 3-6A game.

Butler hit his WPIAL-leading average with 30 points as Latrobe (9-1, 4-0) turned a three-point halftime lead into a 17-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

“Any time we come over here (to Hempfield) it's difficult,” Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “I like the fact that we never panicked and that our kids didn't flinch. That says a lot about our senior leadership.”

Butler moved closer to team history. The Holy Cross recruit now needs 13 points to break Latrobe's career scoring mark of 1,526 points held by 2009 graduate Jeff Yunetz.

Latrobe's next game is Tuesday at home against Plum.

That game could have the same tension as this one.

Scoring in quick bursts like it does, Latrobe outscored Hempfield, 27-13, in the third quarter and didn't look back.

Hempfield (2-7, 0-4), which prides itself on keeping it close with any team, jumped out to a 7-2 lead, then 13-8, then 25-23, on a 3-pointer by Zak Mesich. But back came Latrobe from an early slumber. Biss delivered a silky behind-the-back pass to Bryce Butler — Austin's sophomore brother — and Latrobe went ahead 31-29. Biss scored 16.

More hurling of displeasure at one another followed.

After some words between the teams just before a timeout, Latrobe took a 37-34 lead into the break.

It was close early in the third, but only briefly. Tempers flared with 3:32 to go in the third and officials had to separate players after some pushing under the basket.

Sophomore Reed Fenton then helped the Wildcats punctuate their double-digit lead with a dunk and then a 3-pointer, to extend it to 64-47. Fenton finished with 14 points.

A smooth pass-and-score from Butler to Butler — Austin to Bryce — was followed by a Bryce Butler layup off a lob and that widened the gap to 20, at 73-53, with 4:42 remaining in the fourth.

“That game was decided in about two minutes in the third quarter,” Hempfield coach Bill Swan said. “The better team won tonight. Latrobe's defense was really good in the second half. They wear you out running the way they do.”

Swan was impressed with Austin Butler but sang Biss' praises.

“He is awesome,” Swan said. “He makes them go, and he is so unselfish. The kid could go for 35 a night.”

Braden Brose led Hempfield with 18 points, Reed Hipps and Zach Queen had 12 each, and Josh McCoy chipped in 10.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.