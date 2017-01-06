Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Latrobe holds off charge from feisty Hempfield
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Austin Butler (4) and Hempfield’s Parker Lucas (4) fight for a loose ball in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Austin Butler (4) is fouled going to the basket against the Hempfield Spartans in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Zach Queen (13) calls for an inbound pass against the Latrobe Wildcats in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Austin Butler (4) calls for a time out after diving on a loose ball against the Hempfield Spartans in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Austin Butler (4) steals the ball from Hempfield’s Josh McCoy (24) in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Reed Fenton (15) falls on the leg of Hempfield’s Zach Queen (13) in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Braden Brose (5) drives to the basket against the Latrobe Wildcats in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Austin Butler (4) tries to calm down teammate Reed Fenton (15) after a skirmish against the Hempfield Spartans in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Grant Hipps (23) and Latrobe’s Austin Butler (4) battle for a rebound in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Bryce Butler (5) controls a rebound against the Hempfield Spartans in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Latrobe Wildcats huddle up before the start of the third quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Latrobe Wildcats take the court before tip off against the Hempfield Spartans Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Austin Butler (4) is fouled going to the basket against the Hempfield Spartans in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe Wildcats and Hempfield Spartans watch as the ball hangs on the back of the rim for an unually long time in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Latrobe Wildcat student section turn their backs as the Hempfield Spartans starting lineup is announced before tip off Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Reed Fenton (15) celebrates a 3-point basket against the Hempfield Spartans in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Zak Mesich (22) calls back to a teammate after a made 3-point basket against the Latrobe Wildcats in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield coach Bill Swan watches his team against the Latrobe Wildcats in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield coach Bill Swan has a word with Latrobe’s Austin Butler (4) after a collision on the sideline in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Reed Fenton (15) draws a blocking foul from Hempfield’s Reed Hipps (1) in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Reed Hipps (1) collects a bobbled ball and scores a layup against the Latrobe Wildcats in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Parker Lucas (4) is swarmed at the baseline against the Latrobe Wildcats in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Jake Biss (0) stands for the National Anthem before tip off against the Hempfield Spartans Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Reed Fenton (15) dunks the ball on a fast break against the Hempfield Spartans in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Austin Butler (4) drives to the basket against the Hempfield Spartans in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Austin Butler (4) steals the ball against the Hempfield Spartans in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel watches his team against the Hempfield Spartans in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Reed Hipps (1) passes off the ball on a fast break against the Latrobe Wildcats in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Hempfield Spartans bench reacts to a basket against the Latrobe Wildcats in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Hempfield Spartans student section cheers on their team against the Latrobe Wildcats in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Reed Hipps (1) shoots a wide open 3-point basket against the Latrobe Wildcats in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Reed Fenton (15) takes the court as part of the starting lineup against the Hempfield Spartans before tip off Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel speaks with a ref after a skirmish between players against the Hempfield Spartans in the third quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Latrobe’s Jake Biss (0) brings the ball up court in the fourth quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Parker Lucas (4) drives into the lane against Latrobe in the second quarter Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Hempfield Area Senior High School in Hempfield.

There were heated exchanges. There were chippy moments. There was shoving and icy glares.

But there also was some good basketball played Friday night between Hempfield and Latrobe, and it wasn't until after the extracurricular activity seemed to diminish that the visiting Wildcats started to look more like themselves and took the game over.

Hempfield made the first half a chore for Latrobe and was well within shouting distance of the third-ranked Wildcats, but standout guard Austin Butler continued his scoring surge, and fellow senior backcourt mate Jake Biss was his cool-under-pressure self, as the visiting Wildcats turned off the upset alerts and won 80-63 in a Section 3-6A game.

Butler hit his WPIAL-leading average with 30 points as Latrobe (9-1, 4-0) turned a three-point halftime lead into a 17-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

“Any time we come over here (to Hempfield) it's difficult,” Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “I like the fact that we never panicked and that our kids didn't flinch. That says a lot about our senior leadership.”

Butler moved closer to team history. The Holy Cross recruit now needs 13 points to break Latrobe's career scoring mark of 1,526 points held by 2009 graduate Jeff Yunetz.

Latrobe's next game is Tuesday at home against Plum.

That game could have the same tension as this one.

Scoring in quick bursts like it does, Latrobe outscored Hempfield, 27-13, in the third quarter and didn't look back.

Hempfield (2-7, 0-4), which prides itself on keeping it close with any team, jumped out to a 7-2 lead, then 13-8, then 25-23, on a 3-pointer by Zak Mesich. But back came Latrobe from an early slumber. Biss delivered a silky behind-the-back pass to Bryce Butler — Austin's sophomore brother — and Latrobe went ahead 31-29. Biss scored 16.

More hurling of displeasure at one another followed.

After some words between the teams just before a timeout, Latrobe took a 37-34 lead into the break.

It was close early in the third, but only briefly. Tempers flared with 3:32 to go in the third and officials had to separate players after some pushing under the basket.

Sophomore Reed Fenton then helped the Wildcats punctuate their double-digit lead with a dunk and then a 3-pointer, to extend it to 64-47. Fenton finished with 14 points.

A smooth pass-and-score from Butler to Butler — Austin to Bryce — was followed by a Bryce Butler layup off a lob and that widened the gap to 20, at 73-53, with 4:42 remaining in the fourth.

“That game was decided in about two minutes in the third quarter,” Hempfield coach Bill Swan said. “The better team won tonight. Latrobe's defense was really good in the second half. They wear you out running the way they do.”

Swan was impressed with Austin Butler but sang Biss' praises.

“He is awesome,” Swan said. “He makes them go, and he is so unselfish. The kid could go for 35 a night.”

Braden Brose led Hempfield with 18 points, Reed Hipps and Zach Queen had 12 each, and Josh McCoy chipped in 10.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

