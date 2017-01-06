Westmoreland high school roundup: Stinelli drains 9 3s but P-T falls to Penn Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kevin Stinelli had 31 points, including nine 3-pointers for the Warriors, but Penn-Trafford dropped a 92-68 decision to Penn Hills in a Section 3-6A boys basketball game Friday night. Sean Kelly had 16 points and Cam Seigfried had 11 for the Warriors (3-7, 0-4).

Julian Bennett had 17 points to lead No. 2 Penn Hills (9-0, 4-0).

Latrobe 80, Hempfield 63 — WPIAL scoring leader Austin Butler tallied 30 points to lead the No. 3 Wildcats (9-1, 4-0) to a Section 3-6A win at Hempfield (2-7, 0-4). Jake Biss added 16 points and Reed Fenton had 14 for Latrobe, which trailed 19-18 after the first quarter and led by only three at halftime.

Braden Brose led Hempfield with 18 points, while Reed Hipps and Josh McCoy had 12 apiece, and Zach Queen chipped in 10.

Kiski Area 39, Greensburg Salem 34 — Kiski Area used a 13-0 run at the start of the second half to take a 29-18 lead en route to a victory in Section 3-5A victory. Greensburg Salem (5-5, 0-2) committed turnovers on eight of the first nine possessions of the third quarter. The Golden Lions got within three at 37-34 but failed to score over the final 1:51. Marvel McGowan had nine points to lead Greensburg Salem.

Deer Lakes 66, Derry 39 — Jake Spirnock and Noah Darsie each scored 12 points, as Deer Lakes (5-5, 2-2) won in Section 1-4A . Conner Watt led Derry (4-5, 2-1) with 11 points.

Valley 62, Mt. Pleasant 46 — Keith Kalp and Jason Beranek each scored 16 points but Mt. Pleasant (1-8, 1-2) lost in Section 1-4A. Beranek made four 3-pointers for the Vikings, who trailed 36-22 at halftime.

Freeport 74, Yough 32 — Freeport (5-5, 2-1) trailed by one after the first quarter, but outscored Yough, 60-17, over the final three quarters to cruise to a Section 1-4A win. Ben Beale poured in a game-high 24 points for the Yellowjackets, Evan Schaffhauser had 15 points and Kevin Lynch scored 12. John McClaren had 17 points for Yough (1-10, 0-3).

Southmoreland 74, Brownsville 60 — Brandon Stone poured in 37 points, and Tommy Pisula added 16 as Southmoreland (9-2, 3-1) garnered a Section 4-3A win. Shandon Marshall had 30 points for Brownsville (6-5, 1-2).

Greensburg Central Catholic 79, Riverview 37 — Five scorers in double figures guided No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic (10-0, 4-0) to a Section 1-2A win. Neal McDermott had 17 points, Ben Hertzog (14), Jack Liberatore (13), Alvin Ross (11) and Dom Eisaman (10) paced the Centurions.

Girls basketball

Norwin 54, Fox Chapel 17 — In Section 2-6A, Abi Gabauer had 10 points, including three 3-pointers, as Norwin (7-4, 3-1) cruised to victory.

Penn Hills 60, Penn-Trafford 36 — Taylor Wisniewski and Mackenzie Aunkst each scored 10 points, but Penn-Trafford (6-3, 1-2) lost to No. 3 Penn Hills (9-2, 3-0) in a Section 2-6A game.

Greensburg Salem 52, Valley 10 — Megan Kallock had 19 points to guide Greensburg Salem (5-6) to a nonsection victory. The Golden Lions opened the game with a 21-3 run.

Women's college basketball

Seton Hill 83, Gannon 63 — Jenna Kaufman tied a career high for points with 24 and had eight rebounds as Seton Hill (9-5, 5-3 PSAC) earned its first PSAC West victory. Chrisanna Green and Alex Hay each scored 13 points.

Thursday's late highlights

• Isabel Satler had 18 points and Abbie Okopal added 16 as Saltsburg moved to 3-3 in Heritage Conference play with a 45-41 win over Ligonier Valley. Olivia Miller had 17 points to lead the Rams (3-6, 1-2).

• Jared Schimizzi had three goals, and Cole Novak had two assists as Latrobe (6-6-1) earned a 4-4 tie with Hampton (8-2-2) in a Class AA East Division hockey game. Ryan Pal made 27 saves for the Wildcats. Hampton's Justin Adamski scored with 18 seconds left to force overtime.

• Nick Ruggeri and Carmen Paone scored but Greensburg Central Catholic (1-9-1) dropped an 11-2 decision to OLSH (8-5) in a Division II hockey game.

• Kane Mills and Connor Gorscak scored but Hempfield (7-6) dropped a 3-2 decision to Moon in a Class AA hockey game. Logan Rosser had two goals for the second-place Tigers (9-1-1).