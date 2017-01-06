Pittsburgh high school roundup: Quaker Valley ends losing skid to Beaver Falls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley's boys basketball team ended a long streak Friday night, one that stretched back to 1989, before any of the Quakers were even born.

The QV boys snapped a 21-game losing streak to Beaver Falls with a 78-58 victory on the road in a Section 2-4A contest.

Danny Conlan had 28 points to lead the Quakers (9-1, 3-1). Coletrane Washington added 21 points.

Josh Creach scored 15 and Malik Shepard had 14 for Beaver Falls (4-4, 2-2).

New Castle 82, Hopewell 47 — Geno Stone had 26 points and Marcus Hooker scored 20 as No. 1 New Castle (8-1, 4-0) won in Section 2-4A.

Butler 72, North Allegheny 61 — Ethan Morton had 20 points to lead Butler (7-4, 2-2) to a Section 1-6A victory. Curtis Aiken had 28 points for the Tigers (4-4, 1-2).

Pine-Richland 64, Central Catholic 48 — Phil Jurkovec had 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to lead No. 1 Pine-Richland (9-0, 3-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Andrew Petcash added 18 points for the Rams.

Baldwin 69, Upper St. Clair 36 — Anthony Reid drained 11 3-pointers and had 42 points to guide Baldwin (7-4, 2-1) to a Section 2-6A win. Reid scored the first 19 points of the game.

Fox Chapel 52, Norwin 44 — Ben Kelly had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, as No. 4 Fox Chapel (10-1, 3-1) won a Section 3-6A game. Foxes coach Zach Skrinjar earned his 100th victory. Josh Ratesic had 12 points for the Knights (6-5, 1-3).

Chartiers Valley 54, Hampton 37 — Ross Wilkerson had 21 points and Joe Pipilo scored 18 as No. 2 Chartiers Valley (7-1, 1-0) won a Section 2-5A matchup.

Mars 92, Montour 77 — Robby Carmody had 42 points to lead No. 1 Mars (7-2, 3-0) to a Section 2-5A victory.

Brentwood 49, Freedom 48 — Tanner Wells' putback at the buzzer gave Brentwood (2-8, 1-1) a victory in Section 2-3A. CJ Ziegler had 21 points for the Spartans.

OLSH 65, Laurel 54 — Ethan Harrell had 25 points to lead OLSH (7-3, 3-1) to an upset over No. 4 Laurel (9-1, 3-1) in Section 3-2A. Mason Mraz led Laurel with 16 points.

Girls basketball

McKeesport 38, Gateway 35 — Jhayla Bray had 11 points to lead McKeesport (4-7, 1-1) to a Section 2-5A win.

Wrestling

West Allegheny had nine wrestlers advance to the semifinals and holds a six-point lead on Freedom, which sent eight to the semifinals, at the MAC tournament, being held at Hopewell. Semifinals and championship matches will be held Saturday. Montour, with six wrestlers in the semifinals, is in third, with Moon and Hopewell rounding out the top five.

• At the Tri-County Athletic Directors Association tournament, Canon-McMillan and Waynesburg each sent seven wrestlers into the semifinals and lead the 19-team tournament. Canon-McMillan has 73.5 points, with Waynesburg in second with 66 points. South Fayette (60), Albert Gallatin (57) and Peters Township (50.5) round out the top five. The semifinals and finals are set for Saturday at Albert Gallatin.