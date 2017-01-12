Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Freeport girls clamp down on Burrell for decisive win
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

A glance at the Class 4A defensive statistics earlier this week surprised the Freeport girls — particularly the Yellowjackets' No. 1 ranking in Class 4A scoring defense.

They justify that status with every game.

Behind another smothering defensive effort, Freeport posted its third consecutive Section 1-4A victory with a 51-37 decision over visiting Burrell on Thursday night.

“We take a lot of pride in the fact that we're one of the better defenses,” junior Jenna Manke said. “We communicate and help each other out. It's a team effort.”

Freeport (8-5, 5-1) beat Burrell for the first time since 2011, ending a six-game losing streak in the series.

“I couldn't ask for a better performance from my team,” Freeport coach Fred Soilis said. “We're just excited to be where we are at 5-1 in the section (after) completing the first half of the cycle. They deserve it. They've worked hard.”

A swarming defense led the way for the Yellowjackets.

Using a full-court trap at times and man-to-man defense in the halfcourt, Freeport, which allows 35.8 points per game, forced 14 turnovers, including a pair of 10-second calls and a backcourt violation. Seven of the turnovers came in the third quarter, when the Yellowjackets outscored Burrell, 17-4, to turn a 22-17 halftime lead into a 39-21 advantage.

Led by Manke, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds — including eight on the offensive end — the Yellowjackets also controlled the boards.

“I'm actually trying to break the school record for rebounds,” Manke said. “I just grab as many as I can.”

Freshman Sidney Shemanski added 17 points for Freeport.

Burrell, which pushed Class 5A No. 1 Hampton to the brink in a loss Monday, continued to struggle with consistency. The Bucs (2-11, 2-3) couldn't crack Freeport's defense and couldn't contain Manke.

“At one point, we probably had more turnovers than points,” Burrell coach Meghan Ziemianski said. “(Manke) killed us. Bad defense, bad offense — just bad all around.”

The third quarter made the difference. After Brittany Dunn's offensive rebound and short jumper in the lane cut Freeport's lead to 22-19, the Yellowjackets ended the quarter on a 17-2 run.

“I was concerned at first about whether we should press,” Soilis said. “We had a little bit of a breakdown in the first half, but we made some adjustments in the second half and it worked.”

Eliza Oswalt, who scored a team-high 17 points for Burrell, led a late charge that saw the Bucs cut Freeport's lead to 45-37 with 1:11 remaining. It proved too little, too late against Freeport's defense.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

