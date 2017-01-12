Valley boys riding 4-game winning streak with hopes of postseason berth

Dru Stokes expressed caution Wednesday when reminded of Valley's current four-game winning streak.

“We can't let that get over our heads,” the Vikings junior guard said. “We have to stay humble. We definitely have to keep our heads in the right shape. We can't get out of control.”

Valley might be happy right now, but happiness and satisfaction are two different things.

The Vikings (6-5, 3-2) are celebrating their 50th season, and a program with gold in its past is hoping to get back to that level in the future. And as the first step in that process, Valley is striving to end its five-season WPIAL playoff drought.

With the season at its halfway point, Valley is showing marked improvement from last season, when the Vikings won just one game and ended the year on a 15-game losing streak.

Injuries and youth played a large part in the team's struggles, but the silver lining came from the knowledge that an experienced group would return this season.

“I was certainly optimistic,” fourth-year coach Mark Faulx said. “Last year, we had a tough year, but we had a lot of youth, and we were hoping the experiences from last year and a lot of hard work over the summer would lead to growth that would show in the wins and loss column.

“Keeping the group together and setting goals that were obtainable, even though we weren't winning, was really tough. But we've always hoped that the tough competition would increase our rate of growth and make us tougher, and eventually we hoped to be one of those teams.”

Valley holds a storied basketball tradition, with the crowning achievement the 1979 PIAA championship. The New Kensington area once went 33 years between losing seasons — the last 14 years of New Kensington High School and the first 19 of Valley High School, and only once before the current stretch did Valley have a five-season gap between playoff appearances.

In recent years, the Vikings found themselves thrown in a section with WPIAL powers like Mars, Hampton and Highlands, not to mention perennial playoff teams like Knoch. They won 23 games the past five seasons, but the PIAA's realignment into six classifications placed them into a section with more suitably sized teams: Deer Lakes, Derry, Freeport, Indiana, Mt. Pleasant and Yough.

Aside from the travel to some of the new opponents, the competition is suiting Valley better.

“(It's) teams that are at our level,” sophomore Deonte Ross said. “It's better for us because it means we have a better chance at making the playoffs this year.”

Said Stokes: “They're all different. Some of them have a strong center, or they have a real quick point guard. It's not like New Castle where they're all super fast, or Mars, where they're all really big. It is definitely diverse, and it challenges us because we're diverse as well.”

Unlike last season, when experience and depth were major issues, this year's Valley team goes 10 deep. Faulx said the Vikings rely on the leadership of five seniors in David Belitskus, Jonah Norman, Justice Ray, Ben Richey and Nijal Rodgers, but underclassmen like Nyjewel Carter, Ross, Stokes and Alex Ward also play big roles.

It shows on the scoresheet: Five different players have reached double figures in a game this season, with four different players pacing the team in scoring.

“When things are going well, we're making more than one pass instead of being a one-man team,” said Ross, who scored a team-high 18 points in Tuesday's 49-33 win over Derry, pushing the Vikings' win streak to four. “Once you make more passes, that gets someone open and creates shots. Once we get that going, it's hard to stop; we're in a flow and we're just running.”

Since falling to 2-5 with a pair of losses at the New Castle holiday tournament, the Vikings are playing their best basketball. But significant tests loom Friday night against Deer Lakes and Jan. 20 against Freeport, two teams Valley is contending with for Section 1-4A playoff spots.

“They needed to see that we could win, and now I think it's even refocused us on our potential and what we possibly can do if we put our mind to all doing our job and playing together,” Faulx said.

“We want to just keep getting better. We don't want to feel we've accomplished all that we're here to accomplish. We want to play every game and get better every game and keep working hard and having fun.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.