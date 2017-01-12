Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

After winless season a year ago, Derry boys basketball challenging for playoff berth
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 10:12 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry coach Damon Rause talks to his team in the third quarter against Apollo-Ridge on Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry’s Aidan Bushey (25) comes off the court after his team's win against the Apollo Ridge Vikings at Derry Area Senior High School in Derry, Pa. on Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry Trojans exit the court after their win against the Apollo Ridge Vikings at Derry Area Senior High School in Derry, Pa. on Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry’s Conner Watt (12) fights off Apollo Ridge’s Duane Brown (30) bringing the ball up the court in the fourth quarter at Derry Area Senior High School in Derry, Pa. on Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Derry’s Justin Huss (2) goes to the rim for a basket against the Apollo Ridge Vikings in the third quarter at Derry Area Senior High School in Derry, Pa. on Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017.

Updated 13 hours ago

Boys basketball coach Damon Rause wonders if someone was working over a Derry Trojans voodoo doll the last two years. If they were, they're probably out of pins and needles.

Maybe it was a Trojan Horse?

Derry has been wiped out by injuries, making for a pair of long, trying seasons. But the downfall did more than cause despair in the program. In some ways, it did the opposite. It gave Rause something to look forward to: a healthy group that is dead set on changing the course of team history.

“It's a change of pace for us now,” said Rause, in his sixth season.

Derry is not a basketball powerhouse. The section championship banner on the wall has one year on it — 1957. The Trojans have not had a winning season since 2000-01 and have not been to the WPIAL playoffs since the 2007-08 campaign.

But the school's tiny pep band has had a reason to tune up — and tune in — lately. Derry is playing respectable basketball again.

The Trojans have more wins this season, five, than they had in the last two years combined. They went 0-22 last year and 2-19 in 2014-15. But they take a 5-6 mark into Friday's Section 1-4A game at Freeport.

Derry is 2-2 in section and tied for fourth place.

Two years ago, the team lost three starters to injuries. Despite a late-January upset of then-ranked Southmoreland, 53-49, the Trojans skidded out.

Last year they lost their top five guards to injury before the season was three weeks old. It snowballed from there.

“It was tough because the whole team knew going into games they didn't have a chance to win,” Rause said. “They knew they'd be playing from behind. And the schedule didn't help either. But even though we were young and inexperienced, the kids worked their butts off in practice. It was a different mentality: grind it out just to make it respectable.”

That team averaged just 35.8 points and gave up 63 a game. Call it a throwaway year.

“We try to forget about it, to be honest,” junior point guard Conner Watt said. “We don't even really talk about it any more.”

Watt was one of the injured guards. He had a tooth knocked out while diving for a loose ball.

“It's OK now,” Watt said, smiling. “I have a fake tooth in there.”

Now averaging 50.7 points, Derry is improving with each game.

“It's an exciting time for the program because we have such young talent,” Rause said. “You need good guards to win, and we have those.”

It starts with Watt, the leading scorer at 14.5 points per game, to go with 3.3 steals and 3.0 assists. The Trojans don't have a senior in the starting five.

Senior Joey Lavelle is working his way back. He missed most of last season with a knee injury.

Junior guard Chuck Webb (5.7 points, 3.5 rebounds) is playing well, as is 6-foot-4 sophomore forward John Kerr (5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds). Both scored in double figures in Wednesday's 66-54 overtime win over Apollo-Ridge. The Trojans blew an 11-point lead in the fourth but outscored the Vikings, 17-5 in overtime. Watt had a season-high 22.

Three freshmen have made significant contributions, including guards Justin Huss (9.4 ppg) and Aidan Bushey (7.5 ppg), both starters, and forward Tanner Nicely.

They came from an eighth-grade team that went 20-0.

“They play with confidence,” Rause said. “And they have taken some of the pressure off of Conner. He doesn't have to do as much.”

Said Watt: “They don't play like freshmen.”

A 68-49 home win over rival Mt. Pleasant just before Christmas improved the Trojans to 3-2.

Wednesday's win helped cover the tracks of a disappointing home loss to South Allegheny about a month earlier.

The Trojans led by six late in the game but lost 41-40.

With each fourth-quarter lead, Rause's young team is learning how to value the basketball.

“This is good for us because it will help us later,” Watt said.

And what does later hold?

“Playoffs would be nice,” Watt said. “We need to win our home games and sneak a few on the road, and who knows?”

That might have people on pins and needles.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

