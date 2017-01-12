GCC girls finish strong in victory over Beth-Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Haley Moore started the night by singing the national anthem.

Then the Greensburg Central Catholic senior guard helped her team find its rhythm.

Moore scored a game- and career-high 22 points as the top-ranked Centurions overcame a slow start — and strong defensive effort from their opponents — to post their fourth straight victory, 64-35 over visiting Beth-Center in a Section 3-2A game Thursday night.

Beth-Center came out in a physical, trapping defense, contested shots and grabbed rebounds. The plan was working — until the Centurions proved it wasn't that kind of party.

“We aren't used to seeing that type of defense (in section games), but we did a good job adjusting to it,” said Moore, who had 14 in the first half. “Conditioning was a key player tonight.”

Greensburg Central (8-3, 6-0) is averaging 74.8 points during its four-game winning streak.

Once a 19-19 game late in the second quarter, the fast-paced Centurions kicked it into their speed, and the Bulldogs (5-6, 2-4) couldn't catch up.

“We're used to seeing a soft, sagging man (defense),” Greensburg Central coach Joe Eisaman said. “(Beth-Center) put some pressure on us and our girls did a good job of attacking the basket. I didn't see any panic in our girls at halftime.”

Greensburg Central outscored the Bulldogs, 45-17, after the second-quarter tie.

“It was 19-19 with 3:46 left in the first half, but we went three minutes without a basket and that really hurt us,” Beth-Center coach Steve Beyer said. “I was pleased with how our girls played. We contested every single shot.”

Brittany Stawovy and Maddy Coddington, both senior guards, added 15 and 11 points for the Centurions, who hadn't played section newcomer Beth-Center since the first round of the playoffs two years ago. GCC won that game 64-33.

Beth-Center rallied to tie it 14-14 after GCC went up 14-9. Olivia Greco hit a 3-pointer and Mary Gustovich made a layup on a break to tie it.

Anna Eisaman made a free throw with no time on the clock for a 15-14 Central edge.

The Centurions finally made a run late in the second quarter to seize control. Moore scored off a turnover, then hit two more shots and converted a three-point play to help Greensburg Central up the lead to 28-19. An 11-2 spurt to end the first half put the Centurions ahead 30-21 at halftime.

The Centurions raced quickly to a double-digit lead in the third, holding Beth-Center to six points. A 21-2 run made it 58-27, with Bella Skatell hitting from deep.

Kinlee Whited led Beth-Center with 13 points and Mary Gustovich had 10.

The Centurions hope to take momentum into Monday's game at rival Jeannette.

“We expect another tough game from them down there,” Eisaman said. “It's great to be playing them again.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.