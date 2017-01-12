Westmoreland high school roundup: Greensburg Salem girls take down Albert Gallatin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A strong second half helped the Greensburg Salem girls basketball team bounce back from Monday's loss to Connellsville, as the Golden Lions earned a 47-22 victory over visiting Albert Gallatin in a Section 3-5A game Thursday night.

Megan Kallock had 18 points for Greensburg Salem, which outscored the Colonials, 32-15, in the second half. The Golden Lions (6-7, 4-2) have won three of their past four games.

Mars 76, Franklin Regional 58 — Tai Johnson scored 29 points to help Mars (9-4, 4-1) edge visiting Franklin Regional (7-6, 2-3) in a Section 4-5A game. Mars had a 21-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Mt. Pleasant 55, Yough 12 — Colleen Trainer had 10 points as Mt. Pleasant (7-5, 3-2) won a Section 3-4A game. The Vikings opened a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Corrin Parquette had six points for Yough (1-11, 0-6).

Ringgold 55, Uniontown 20 — Ashley Briscoe had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals to guide Ringgold (6-6, 3-2) to a Section 3-5A win.

South Park 50, Southmoreland 41 — Olivia Porter had 25 points, but Southmoreland (8-4, 2-4) lost in Section 3-4A. South Park (6-4, 5-0) had an 18-3 second-quarter run.

Frazier 48, Serra Catholic 44 (OT) — In Section 3-2A, Brooke Poling had 12 points, including two free throws to send the game into overtime, as Frazier (9-3, 5-1) earned the win. Hannah Fell had 18 points and 20 rebounds for Frazier.

West Shamokin 59, Ligonier Valley 22 — Olivia Miller had 10 points for Ligonier Valley (3-9, 1-5) in a District 6 Heritage Conference loss. Andrea Orlosky scored 15 to lead West Shamokin (11-1, 5-0), which opened the game on a 21-4 run.

Wrestling

Kiski Area 65, Burrell 3 — Darren Miller (106 pounds), Danny Starr (195) and Tommy Starr (220) had pins as Class AAA No. 2 Kiski Area (11-0) earned nonsection win over Class AA No. 1 Burrell (5-1).

Wednesday's late highlights

• Marrek Paola made 12 of 18 field goals for 27 points in Ligonier Valley boys basketball's 71-61 victory over Heritage Conference rival Homer-Center. Ligonier Valley improved to 8-4 overall and 4-1 in conference.