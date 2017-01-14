Biss engineers Latrobe's high-powered offense, championship hopes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Watch a game and it won't take long to notice the immense influence Jake Biss has on the Latrobe boys basketball team.

He runs the offense, keys fast breaks on defense and makes sure the Wildcats stay interested when things go a little sideways.

“He's the engineer,” Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “He runs the show.”

The 6-foot-2 Biss is one of the WPIAL's top point guards and has become quite comfortable playing in the shadow of Wildcats star Austin Butler, the school's all-time leading scorer.

Biss has helped Latrobe to a 10-2 record (5-1 in section), a No. 4 ranking and the second-highest scoring average in 6A (78.2). He helped the Wildcats reach the WPIAL Quad-A semifinals last season.

Some believe Biss is a prodigious scorer masquerading as a facilitator.

Turns out, he's a little of both. And he's fine with it.

Awesome was the word Hempfield coach Bill Swan used to describe him. Swan said Biss, not Butler (with all due respect), makes the Wildcats go.

“He could score 35 a night if he wanted to,” Swan said.

Biss loves running the point with Butler on the wing. Butler, who leads the WPIAL in scoring (32 ppg) and can fire away from anywhere on the court, recently broke Latrobe's boys career scoring mark of 1,526 points set by Jeff Yunetz in 2009. Biss has been first on the assembly line for many of Butler's highlight-reel scores and high-point games.

Quietly at times, Biss averages 13 points, 6.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Biss is more complimentary than complementary when it comes to Butler.

“I've known since our sophomore year, if I get him the ball, 75 percent of the time it's going in the hoop,” Biss said of Butler, a Holy Cross recruit.

This isn't a Batman and Robin situation at Latrobe. It's Batman and Superman on the same team.

Biss and Butler are both four-year starters.

“It's great to see Austin break the record,” Wetzel said. “But I am equally as proud of (Biss). He's played a tremendously important role in this program.”

Biss is noncommittal on the subject of sacrificing for the greater good, but his actions would indicate the comfort he has with it.

He just sort of grins it off and plays, that sweet pull-up jumper ready in his back pocket.

“I try and get the ball to guys so they can score,” Biss said. “Whether it be Austin, Marcus (Dudzenski), Jason (Armstrong), Bryce (Butler) … I let them get the baskets.

“I don't need to score 30,” said Biss, who had some minor Division I interest before committing to play at Division II Shippensburg. “It's not a big deal.”

Biss and Butler have helped mold the next crop of Latrobe standouts, from junior forwards Dudzenski and Jake Armstrong, to sophomore guards Reed Fenton and Bryce Butler.

Austin Butler knows how important Biss is to the team's championship hopes. Butler was glad to get the scoring record and move on.

“It's all business now and focusing on our team goals,” he said.

Biss also plays on the golf team. He's a ringer there, too, playing for the same school that produced the late, great Arnold Palmer.

His calm demeanor in pressurized situations — full-court pressure or 3-foot putts — make him a great leader.

“He's just a terrific player,” Plum coach Ron Richards said.

In a 76-65 win over Plum on Tuesday, Biss kept the Wildcats poised when the Mustangs threatened to take the lead.

Biss' ability to change speeds, adjust the offense and score when needed, give the Wildcats an edge.

“I wish that game was more fluid; there were a lot of breaks and stops,” Wetzel said. “We can play the grind-it-out in halfcourt. In the past, that might have been crisis mode for us. That shows you how far we've come and how our seniors have stepped up and led us.”

Wetzel said Latrobe's ability to play in half-court situations — the antithesis of their full-throttle approach — is a credit to Biss.

“Early in the year, we talked about time-and-score situations,” Wetzel said. “Jake has helped us greatly with that.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.