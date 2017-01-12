Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Mt. Lebanon's Oldaker nets 400th victory

Staff Reports | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 10:27 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

After 18 seasons on a high school bench, Dori Oldaker reached another milestone victory Thursday night.

The Mt. Lebanon coach, in her 14th season with the Blue Devils after four years at Blackhawk, earned her 400th career victory when her Blue Devils defeated Peters Township, 63-59, in a Section 3-6A game.

Oldaker has a record of 400-97, including an 11-2 overall mark and 4-0 tally in section play this season.

Shaler 42, Seneca Valley 39 — Rylee Donovan scored 14 points and helped Shaler (8-4, 1-3) overcome a 14-point deficit in the third quarter en route to a Section 1-6A win.

Baldwin 40, Upper St. Clair 28 — Lauren Gilbert scored 12 points and Abbey Larkin had 10 as Baldwin (6-5, 1-3) won in Section 3-6A.

Chartiers Valley 64, Moon 41 — In Section 1-5A, Mackenzie Wagner scored 16 points and Gabby Legister added 13 as Chartiers Valley (8-5, 3-1) earned a win. Riley Saunders had 17 points for Moon (3-10, 1-3).

South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 37 — Four players scored in double figures as No. 5 South Fayette (8-3, 4-0) earned a Section 1-5A win over No. 4 West Allegheny (7-5, 3-1). Carlee Kilqus (13 points), Maddie Gutierrz (11), Jordan Caputo (11) and Sam Kosmacki (10) led the Lions.

Keystone Oaks 52, Belle Vernon 50 — Ashley Costanzo had 16 points and Cary Piccolino 12 as No. 2 Keystone Oaks (10-2, 6-0) earned a Section 3-4A win. Caitlyn Trombley had 15 points for Belle Vernon (7-5, 3-2).

East Allegheny 70, McGuffey 30 — Amani Johnson tallied 33 points as No. 3 East Allegheny (12-0, 5-0) won a Section 2-3A game. The Wildcats led 26-3 in the first quarter.

Bishop Canevin 52, Apollo-Ridge 21 — Sarah Green and Shamyjha Price each had 18 points as Bishop Canevin (8-4, 5-0) won a Section 3-3A game.

Vincentian Academy 50, Brentwood 37 — Madison Very's 19 points paced No. 3 Vincentian Academy (8-3, 6-0) in a Section 2-2A contest. Morgan Dryburgh had 12 points for Brentwood (10-3, 5-1).

Quigley Catholic 43, Cornell 38 — Ava Haddox scored 20 points to help No. 4 Quigley Catholic (9-3, 4-0) to a Section 1-A win over No. 2 Cornell (9-3, 3-1). Bella Langston scored 14 for the Raiders.

