South Fayette finds success under 1st-year coach

New coach; new philosophy.

Together, the two have produced a winning formula for the South Fayette boys basketball team.

The Lions (8-4 overall), competing in Class 4A under the direction of coach Dave Mislan, ended the first half of section play this week tied for first place in Section 3.

South Fayette, McGuffey and Belle Vernon are tied for the lead, comfortably ahead of Elizabeth Forward, South Park, Uniontown, Keystone Oaks and Waynesburg.

Mislan, former longtime coach at Brentwood who replaced Rich Bonnaure, enjoyed a successful debut at South Fayette, as the Lions opened the 2016-17 season with wins over West Allegheny, Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward.

“My (coaching) philosophy is to get the most out of each team, get the players to be the best they can possibly be, and play for each other,” Mislan said. “You coach the team around what you have; we're guard-heavy this season. We're still trying to find our identity as a team. We're still learning about each other, all the way down to the seventh grade. I coach the seventh grade team, too.”

South Fayette is led by senior guards Matt Thomas and Camron Garland, and junior forward Noah Plack, all double-digit scorers.

An all-section selection in 2015-16, Thomas has been scoring at a 15.3 ppg clip and has hit for 20-or-more points four times. He has been complemented offensively by Plack and Garland, who regularly have connected for double figures in games this season.

Thomas netted 19 points Wednesday in a 55-43 nonsection win at home against Steel Valley. Thomas, Plack and Garland are joined in the starting lineup by senior guard Luke Meindl and junior forward Tim Locher.

The two juniors, Plack, an all-conference tight end and linebacker in football, and Locher, handle most of the boardwork for the Lions.

“The guys are practicing hard and have each other's back, which is all part of getting better as a team,” Mislan said. “I expect that we will be playing our best basketball later in the season.”

The second half of the season should be interesting for the Lions if the first half of section play is any indication. In the first half, South Fayette defeated Belle Vernon, which defeated McGuffey, which defeated South Fayette.

After winning five section games in a row, South Fayette recently lost a 45-43 last-second decision to McGuffey to create the three-way logjam in the section standings.

“If you have a good group of kids playing for each other, you will have a good team. We're getting there; it's a process,” Mislan said. “McGuffey's a good example. They play for each other. They've been playing together for years. They really make it tough on you.”

Mislan's first team at South Fayette is senior-laden, as the senior class is represented by the likes of Thomas, Garland and Meindl; plus guards Anthony Frost and Jack Rice, and forward/centers Andrew Gedrys and Joey Spare.

“Our goal is to have the seniors have the best possible year they can have,” Mislan said. “It's a good group of kids.”

Frost, Gedrys and Connor Mislan, a freshman guard and the coach's son, are among the team's top reserves. Gedrys was an all-conference selection as both an offensive and defensive lineman this past fall.

South Fayette was ranked in the top five in Class 4A by the Tribune-Review this season. The Lions' three early defeats came in tournament action at Peters Township and Mt. Lebanon.

Mislan coached at Brentwood for 11 years. He was a standout guard for the Spartans in the late 1980s and helped propel them to the WPIAL and PIAA Class A finals in 1989.

Bonnaure's 14 seasons at South Fayette included 13 WPIAL playoff appearances and the 2010 PIAA Class AA championship.

The Lions have advanced to the WPIAL playoffs 11 consecutive seasons.

The team's victory against Steel Valley avenged a 53-48 loss to the Ironmen in a WPIAL first-round playoff matchup last season.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.