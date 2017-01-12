Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

High school scores, schedules for Jan. 12, 2017

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Basketball

Boys

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Steel Valley 84, South Allegheny 40

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Seton-La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Steel valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Holy Family Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Clairton at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel at Monessen, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; Homer-Center at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at United, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Saltsburg, 6:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 36, Butler 21

Pine-Richland 65, North Hills 42

Shaler 42, Seneca Valley 39

Section 3

Baldwin 40, Upper St. Clair 28

Bethel Park 56, Canon-McMillan 49

Mt. Lebanon 63, Peters Township 59

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 64, Moon 41

Montour 60, Lincoln Park 41

South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 37

Section 2

Gateway 38, Oakland Catholic 37

McKeesport 42, Woodland Hills 31

Thomas Jefferson 52, West Mifflin 48

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 47, Albert Gallatin 22

Ringgold 55, Uniontown 20

Connellsville 54, Laurel Highlands 39

Section 4

Hampton 72, Kiski Area 27

Mars 76, Franklin Regional 58

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 59, Valley 15

Freeport 51, Burrell 37

Highlands 56, Knoch 47

Section 2

Ambridge 58, New Castle 38

Beaver 44, Quaker Valley 39

Blackhawk 80, Central Valley 54

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 52, Derry 48

Keystone Oaks 52, Belle Vernon 50

Mt. Pleasant 55, Yough 12

South Park 51, Southmoreland 40

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 55, Ellwood City 37

Mohawk 40, Beaver Falls 32

Neshannock 66, Riverside 31

Section 2

East Allegheny 70, McGuffey 30

South Allegheny 45, Waynesburg 16

South Side Beaver 52, Brownsville 46

Section 3

Avonworth 60, Shady Side Academy 45

Bishop Canevin 52, Apollo-Ridge 21

Carlynton 59, Steel Valley 40

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 47, Aliquippa 38

Chartiers-Houston 56, New Brighton 20

Section 2

Leechburg 73, Springdale 22

Riverview 52, Northgate 26

Sto-Rox 57, Ellis School 22

Vincentian Academy 50, Brentwood 37

Section 3

California 57, Bentworth 21

Carmichaels 45, Jeannette 36

Frazier 48, Serra Catholic 44

Greensburg Central Catholic 64, Beth-Center 35

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 43, Cornell 38

Rochester 61, Union 30

Sewickley Academy 55, Propel Andrew Street 25

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 36, Avella 26

Mapletown 47, Monessen 31

West Greene 72, Geibel 39

Section 3

Clairton 53, Eden Christian Academy 43

St. Joseph 69, Imani Christian 45

Nonsection

Hopewell 49, Freedom 39

District 6

Heritage

Northern Cambria 45, United 32

Penns Manor 58, Homer-Center 40

West Shamokin 59, Ligonier Valley 22

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Latrobe, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Plum, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Indiana, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep 2, Armstrong 1

Central Catholic at Bethel Park (n)

North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan (n)

Class AA

Moon at Quaker Valley (n)

Class A

Chartiers Valley 6, Baldwin 5

Bishop McCort 5, Indiana 2

Division II

Carrick 7, Ringgold 0

Central Valley 8, Burrell 7

Elizabeth Forward 8, John Marshall 1

Rifle

Thursday's result

West Greene 796-63x, Avelle 791-56x

Swimming

Boys

Thursday's results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 86, Norwin 80

Penn-Trafford 87, Armstrong 64

Section 3

Franklin Regional 82, McKeesport 56

Class 2A

Section 5

Belle Vernon 57, South Park 17

Girls

Thursday's results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 86, Norwin 80

Penn-Trafford 88, Armstrong 31

Section 3

Franklin Regional 91, McKeesport 69

Class 2A

Section 5

Belle Vernon 71, South Park 66

Wrestling

Thursday's result

Class AA

Section 1A

Fort Cherry at South Park (n)

Nonsection

Carrick 57, Allderdice 9

Kiski Area 65, Burrell 3

Summary

Nonsection

Kiski Area 65, Burrell 3

*106: Darren Miller (KA) p. Trent Valochik (B), 5:18

113: Bryan Gaul (B) d. Jared Curcio (KA), 5-0.

120: Matt Siszka (KA) m.d. Trent Bechtold (B), 9-2.

126: Noah Levett (KA) t.f. Dillan Jeffery (B), 17-2, 5:40.

132: Jack Blumer (KA) m.d. Daniel McCarthy (B), 12-1.

138: Cam Connor (KA) m.d. Ethan Awes (B), 9-1.

145: Joey Blumer (KA) wbf.

152: Nick Delp (KA) wbf.

160: Logan Pollick (KA) dec. Austin Mele (B), 4-1

170: Brad Nagy (KA) t.f. Zachariah Rupert (B), 22-7, 6:00

182: Vinny Romano (KA) t.f. Colton Moorhead (B), 18-1, 2:57.

195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Mason Slahtovsky (B), 1:05.

220: Tommy Starr (KA) p. Philip Coutch (B), 1:20

285: Isacc Reid (KA) wbf.

Friday's schedule

Nonsection

Peters Township at North Hills; South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.