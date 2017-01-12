High school scores, schedules for Jan. 12, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Basketball

Boys

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Steel Valley 84, South Allegheny 40

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Seton-La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Steel valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Holy Family Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Clairton at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel at Monessen, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; Homer-Center at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at United, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Saltsburg, 6:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 36, Butler 21

Pine-Richland 65, North Hills 42

Shaler 42, Seneca Valley 39

Section 3

Baldwin 40, Upper St. Clair 28

Bethel Park 56, Canon-McMillan 49

Mt. Lebanon 63, Peters Township 59

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 64, Moon 41

Montour 60, Lincoln Park 41

South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 37

Section 2

Gateway 38, Oakland Catholic 37

McKeesport 42, Woodland Hills 31

Thomas Jefferson 52, West Mifflin 48

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 47, Albert Gallatin 22

Ringgold 55, Uniontown 20

Connellsville 54, Laurel Highlands 39

Section 4

Hampton 72, Kiski Area 27

Mars 76, Franklin Regional 58

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 59, Valley 15

Freeport 51, Burrell 37

Highlands 56, Knoch 47

Section 2

Ambridge 58, New Castle 38

Beaver 44, Quaker Valley 39

Blackhawk 80, Central Valley 54

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 52, Derry 48

Keystone Oaks 52, Belle Vernon 50

Mt. Pleasant 55, Yough 12

South Park 51, Southmoreland 40

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 55, Ellwood City 37

Mohawk 40, Beaver Falls 32

Neshannock 66, Riverside 31

Section 2

East Allegheny 70, McGuffey 30

South Allegheny 45, Waynesburg 16

South Side Beaver 52, Brownsville 46

Section 3

Avonworth 60, Shady Side Academy 45

Bishop Canevin 52, Apollo-Ridge 21

Carlynton 59, Steel Valley 40

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 47, Aliquippa 38

Chartiers-Houston 56, New Brighton 20

Section 2

Leechburg 73, Springdale 22

Riverview 52, Northgate 26

Sto-Rox 57, Ellis School 22

Vincentian Academy 50, Brentwood 37

Section 3

California 57, Bentworth 21

Carmichaels 45, Jeannette 36

Frazier 48, Serra Catholic 44

Greensburg Central Catholic 64, Beth-Center 35

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 43, Cornell 38

Rochester 61, Union 30

Sewickley Academy 55, Propel Andrew Street 25

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 36, Avella 26

Mapletown 47, Monessen 31

West Greene 72, Geibel 39

Section 3

Clairton 53, Eden Christian Academy 43

St. Joseph 69, Imani Christian 45

Nonsection

Hopewell 49, Freedom 39

District 6

Heritage

Northern Cambria 45, United 32

Penns Manor 58, Homer-Center 40

West Shamokin 59, Ligonier Valley 22

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Latrobe, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Plum, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Indiana, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep 2, Armstrong 1

Central Catholic at Bethel Park (n)

North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan (n)

Class AA

Moon at Quaker Valley (n)

Class A

Chartiers Valley 6, Baldwin 5

Bishop McCort 5, Indiana 2

Division II

Carrick 7, Ringgold 0

Central Valley 8, Burrell 7

Elizabeth Forward 8, John Marshall 1

Rifle

Thursday's result

West Greene 796-63x, Avelle 791-56x

Swimming

Boys

Thursday's results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 86, Norwin 80

Penn-Trafford 87, Armstrong 64

Section 3

Franklin Regional 82, McKeesport 56

Class 2A

Section 5

Belle Vernon 57, South Park 17

Girls

Thursday's results

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 86, Norwin 80

Penn-Trafford 88, Armstrong 31

Section 3

Franklin Regional 91, McKeesport 69

Class 2A

Section 5

Belle Vernon 71, South Park 66

Wrestling

Thursday's result

Class AA

Section 1A

Fort Cherry at South Park (n)

Nonsection

Carrick 57, Allderdice 9

Kiski Area 65, Burrell 3

Summary

Nonsection

Kiski Area 65, Burrell 3

*106: Darren Miller (KA) p. Trent Valochik (B), 5:18

113: Bryan Gaul (B) d. Jared Curcio (KA), 5-0.

120: Matt Siszka (KA) m.d. Trent Bechtold (B), 9-2.

126: Noah Levett (KA) t.f. Dillan Jeffery (B), 17-2, 5:40.

132: Jack Blumer (KA) m.d. Daniel McCarthy (B), 12-1.

138: Cam Connor (KA) m.d. Ethan Awes (B), 9-1.

145: Joey Blumer (KA) wbf.

152: Nick Delp (KA) wbf.

160: Logan Pollick (KA) dec. Austin Mele (B), 4-1

170: Brad Nagy (KA) t.f. Zachariah Rupert (B), 22-7, 6:00

182: Vinny Romano (KA) t.f. Colton Moorhead (B), 18-1, 2:57.

195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Mason Slahtovsky (B), 1:05.

220: Tommy Starr (KA) p. Philip Coutch (B), 1:20

285: Isacc Reid (KA) wbf.

Friday's schedule

Nonsection

Peters Township at North Hills; South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.