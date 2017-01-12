High school scores, schedules for Jan. 12, 2017
Updated 12 hours ago
Basketball
Boys
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Steel Valley 84, South Allegheny 40
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Seton-La Salle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Steel valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Holy Family Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Clairton at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel at Monessen, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; Homer-Center at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at United, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Saltsburg, 6:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 36, Butler 21
Pine-Richland 65, North Hills 42
Shaler 42, Seneca Valley 39
Section 3
Baldwin 40, Upper St. Clair 28
Bethel Park 56, Canon-McMillan 49
Mt. Lebanon 63, Peters Township 59
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 64, Moon 41
Montour 60, Lincoln Park 41
South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 37
Section 2
Gateway 38, Oakland Catholic 37
McKeesport 42, Woodland Hills 31
Thomas Jefferson 52, West Mifflin 48
Section 3
Greensburg Salem 47, Albert Gallatin 22
Ringgold 55, Uniontown 20
Connellsville 54, Laurel Highlands 39
Section 4
Hampton 72, Kiski Area 27
Mars 76, Franklin Regional 58
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 59, Valley 15
Freeport 51, Burrell 37
Highlands 56, Knoch 47
Section 2
Ambridge 58, New Castle 38
Beaver 44, Quaker Valley 39
Blackhawk 80, Central Valley 54
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 52, Derry 48
Keystone Oaks 52, Belle Vernon 50
Mt. Pleasant 55, Yough 12
South Park 51, Southmoreland 40
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 55, Ellwood City 37
Mohawk 40, Beaver Falls 32
Neshannock 66, Riverside 31
Section 2
East Allegheny 70, McGuffey 30
South Allegheny 45, Waynesburg 16
South Side Beaver 52, Brownsville 46
Section 3
Avonworth 60, Shady Side Academy 45
Bishop Canevin 52, Apollo-Ridge 21
Carlynton 59, Steel Valley 40
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 47, Aliquippa 38
Chartiers-Houston 56, New Brighton 20
Section 2
Leechburg 73, Springdale 22
Riverview 52, Northgate 26
Sto-Rox 57, Ellis School 22
Vincentian Academy 50, Brentwood 37
Section 3
California 57, Bentworth 21
Carmichaels 45, Jeannette 36
Frazier 48, Serra Catholic 44
Greensburg Central Catholic 64, Beth-Center 35
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic 43, Cornell 38
Rochester 61, Union 30
Sewickley Academy 55, Propel Andrew Street 25
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 36, Avella 26
Mapletown 47, Monessen 31
West Greene 72, Geibel 39
Section 3
Clairton 53, Eden Christian Academy 43
St. Joseph 69, Imani Christian 45
Nonsection
Hopewell 49, Freedom 39
District 6
Heritage
Northern Cambria 45, United 32
Penns Manor 58, Homer-Center 40
West Shamokin 59, Ligonier Valley 22
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Latrobe, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Armstrong at Plum, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Indiana, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep 2, Armstrong 1
Central Catholic at Bethel Park (n)
North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan (n)
Class AA
Moon at Quaker Valley (n)
Class A
Chartiers Valley 6, Baldwin 5
Bishop McCort 5, Indiana 2
Division II
Carrick 7, Ringgold 0
Central Valley 8, Burrell 7
Elizabeth Forward 8, John Marshall 1
Rifle
Thursday's result
West Greene 796-63x, Avelle 791-56x
Swimming
Boys
Thursday's results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 86, Norwin 80
Penn-Trafford 87, Armstrong 64
Section 3
Franklin Regional 82, McKeesport 56
Class 2A
Section 5
Belle Vernon 57, South Park 17
Girls
Thursday's results
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 86, Norwin 80
Penn-Trafford 88, Armstrong 31
Section 3
Franklin Regional 91, McKeesport 69
Class 2A
Section 5
Belle Vernon 71, South Park 66
Wrestling
Thursday's result
Class AA
Section 1A
Fort Cherry at South Park (n)
Nonsection
Carrick 57, Allderdice 9
Kiski Area 65, Burrell 3
Summary
Nonsection
Kiski Area 65, Burrell 3
*106: Darren Miller (KA) p. Trent Valochik (B), 5:18
113: Bryan Gaul (B) d. Jared Curcio (KA), 5-0.
120: Matt Siszka (KA) m.d. Trent Bechtold (B), 9-2.
126: Noah Levett (KA) t.f. Dillan Jeffery (B), 17-2, 5:40.
132: Jack Blumer (KA) m.d. Daniel McCarthy (B), 12-1.
138: Cam Connor (KA) m.d. Ethan Awes (B), 9-1.
145: Joey Blumer (KA) wbf.
152: Nick Delp (KA) wbf.
160: Logan Pollick (KA) dec. Austin Mele (B), 4-1
170: Brad Nagy (KA) t.f. Zachariah Rupert (B), 22-7, 6:00
182: Vinny Romano (KA) t.f. Colton Moorhead (B), 18-1, 2:57.
195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Mason Slahtovsky (B), 1:05.
220: Tommy Starr (KA) p. Philip Coutch (B), 1:20
285: Isacc Reid (KA) wbf.
Friday's schedule
Nonsection
Peters Township at North Hills; South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.