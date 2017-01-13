Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Hempfield girls win defensive battle over Penn-Trafford
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, 9:09 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Allison Podkul (15) passes the ball against Penn-Trafford in the second quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Taylor Wisniewski (33) fights for a rebound against Hempfield’s Ali Belgiovane (1) in the fourth quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Michelle Burns (10) reaches for an overthrown pass against Penn-Trafford in the second quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Mackenzie Aunkst (2) is called for an offensive foul on Hempfield’s Ali Belgiovane (1) in the third quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Kylie Grabowski (25) puts up a shot against Hempfield in the third quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Michelle Burns (10) passes the ball to a teammate against Penn-Trafford in the second quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Sarah Golden (5) looks toward the basket for a shot against Penn-Trafford in the second quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Athena Biondi (5) puts up a shot against Hempfield in the first quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Athena Biondi (5) calls for a teammate against Hempfield in the first quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Kayla Barrentos-Collins (4) dives to the ground to collect a loose ball against Penn-Trafford in the second quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Mackenzie Aunkst (2) goes for a layup on a fast break guarded by Hempfield’s Allison Podkul (15) in the first quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford and Hempfield players get tied up for a loose ball in the second quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Kayla Barrentos-Collins (4) grabs a rebound against Penn-Traffordi n the second quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Stephanie O’Donnell (24) fights for a rebound from Hempfield’s Ali Belgiovane (1) in the first quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas reacts to a foul call against his team against Hempfield in the third quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Rachel Casper (3) dribbles past Hempfield’s Allison Podkul (15) in the third quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Kayla Barrentos-Collins (4) chases down a loose ball against Penn-Trafford in the second quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Kylie Grabowski (25) steps in front of a pass for a steal against Hempfield in the first quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Mackenzie Aunkst (2) drives to the basket against Hempfield in the first quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Jessica Persin (11) passes the ball under pressure from Penn-Trafford’s Rachel Casper (3) in the first quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Bella Long (11) reaches for a rebound over Hempfield’s Kayla Barrentos-Collins (4) in the first quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield reacts to a basket against Penn-Trafford in the fourth quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Kylie Grabowski (25) draws a blocking foul from Hempfield’s Sarah Golden (5) in the first quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas calls out to his team against Hempfield in the second quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Allison Podkul (15) reacts to drawing a blocking foul against Penn-Trafford in the second quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Sarah Golden (5) controls the ball against Penn-Trafford in the second quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Allison Podkul (15) drives to the basket against Penn-Trafford in the second quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Allison Podkul (15) and Sarah Golden (5) celebrate a basket against Penn-Trafford in the second quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Mackenzie Aunkst (2) reacts to being called for an offensive foul against Hempfield in the third quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Michelle Burns (10) shoots a 3-pointer against Penn-Trafford in the second quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.

Updated 4 hours ago

It's a relatively simple formula. It sounds easy enough. But it can look so difficult to execute.

“There are no secrets when you play a team 13 times in five years,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said. “You know it's about defense, and you know it comes down to execution in the last two or three minutes.”

When the Hempfield and Penn-Trafford girls get together, aesthetics rarely play a part in the result.

It can be a little rough around the edges.

Friday night's Section 2-6A game was no different as No. 4 Hempfield edged visiting Penn-Trafford, 38-33, despite not making a field goal in the third quarter.

“Both teams were so good defensively,” Epps said. “With both teams playing so physical, you knew it would be tough offensively.”

And that it was.

It was 9-4 Hempfield (8-2, 3-1) after the first quarter with contested shots, aggressive cuts and nothing smooth.

“It was like two boxers going at it,” Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas said. “There were a lot of punches back and forth. They got the last punch.”

Despite the physical nature, Hempfield shot 17 free throws to Penn-Trafford's one. Two players combined for 28 of the Warriors' points.

Hempfield and Penn-Trafford have had a rivalry in recent years, amplified by their meeting in the WPIAL Class AAAA title game three years ago.

“I love this matchup,” Epps said. “It's always a battle. Very competitive and intense atmosphere. They've had our number over the years, so it's nice to get the win.”

Hempfield, which led by 10 after a bank-shot by sophomore Sarah Golden in the second quarter, took a 21-13 lead into halftime but Penn-Trafford (7-4, 2-3) outscored the Spartans, 15-2, in the third quarter, sparked by freshman Bella Long, who made a pair of 3-pointers and scored nine of her game-high-tying 14.

“We made a run, but we didn't execute very well early on,” Giannikas said. “Give credit to them.”

A 13-0 run, including nine straight points from Long, and a pair of fast-break layups from junior guard Mackenzie Aunkst, had the Warriors in control. Aunkst also scored 14.

Penn-Trafford led 28-23 heading to the fourth, but Hempfield's defense helped limit the Warriors to five points, all from Long.

The score was tied three times inside the final 6:32 with Long and Hempfield's Michelle Burns trading 3-pointers.

Burns, the county's leading scorer (24 ppg), scored 11.

Junior Allison Podkul hit a short jumper and a leaner in the lane on back-to-back trips down the floor to give Hempfield the lead for good, at 35-33. Podkul had a team-high 13.

Burns made two free throws and Golden, who scored all 10 of her points in the second quarter, got a piece of a 3-point attempt by Penn-Trafford's Rachel Casper — more of that defense.

“We gave Sarah the game ball,” Epps said. “She's been struggling lately, but we kept telling her, ‘It's going to drop.' She stayed with it.”

Podkul made 1 of 2 foul shots to make it 38-33 with 22.4 left.

Hempfield played without freshman Sarah Liberatore, who sat out with an injury.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

