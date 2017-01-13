Hempfield girls win defensive battle over Penn-Trafford

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's a relatively simple formula. It sounds easy enough. But it can look so difficult to execute.

“There are no secrets when you play a team 13 times in five years,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said. “You know it's about defense, and you know it comes down to execution in the last two or three minutes.”

When the Hempfield and Penn-Trafford girls get together, aesthetics rarely play a part in the result.

It can be a little rough around the edges.

Friday night's Section 2-6A game was no different as No. 4 Hempfield edged visiting Penn-Trafford, 38-33, despite not making a field goal in the third quarter.

“Both teams were so good defensively,” Epps said. “With both teams playing so physical, you knew it would be tough offensively.”

And that it was.

It was 9-4 Hempfield (8-2, 3-1) after the first quarter with contested shots, aggressive cuts and nothing smooth.

“It was like two boxers going at it,” Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas said. “There were a lot of punches back and forth. They got the last punch.”

Despite the physical nature, Hempfield shot 17 free throws to Penn-Trafford's one. Two players combined for 28 of the Warriors' points.

Hempfield and Penn-Trafford have had a rivalry in recent years, amplified by their meeting in the WPIAL Class AAAA title game three years ago.

“I love this matchup,” Epps said. “It's always a battle. Very competitive and intense atmosphere. They've had our number over the years, so it's nice to get the win.”

Hempfield, which led by 10 after a bank-shot by sophomore Sarah Golden in the second quarter, took a 21-13 lead into halftime but Penn-Trafford (7-4, 2-3) outscored the Spartans, 15-2, in the third quarter, sparked by freshman Bella Long, who made a pair of 3-pointers and scored nine of her game-high-tying 14.

“We made a run, but we didn't execute very well early on,” Giannikas said. “Give credit to them.”

A 13-0 run, including nine straight points from Long, and a pair of fast-break layups from junior guard Mackenzie Aunkst, had the Warriors in control. Aunkst also scored 14.

Penn-Trafford led 28-23 heading to the fourth, but Hempfield's defense helped limit the Warriors to five points, all from Long.

The score was tied three times inside the final 6:32 with Long and Hempfield's Michelle Burns trading 3-pointers.

Burns, the county's leading scorer (24 ppg), scored 11.

Junior Allison Podkul hit a short jumper and a leaner in the lane on back-to-back trips down the floor to give Hempfield the lead for good, at 35-33. Podkul had a team-high 13.

Burns made two free throws and Golden, who scored all 10 of her points in the second quarter, got a piece of a 3-point attempt by Penn-Trafford's Rachel Casper — more of that defense.

“We gave Sarah the game ball,” Epps said. “She's been struggling lately, but we kept telling her, ‘It's going to drop.' She stayed with it.”

Podkul made 1 of 2 foul shots to make it 38-33 with 22.4 left.

Hempfield played without freshman Sarah Liberatore, who sat out with an injury.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.