Pine-Richland's win at buzzer not according to plan

With the final seconds ticking away, the Pine-Richland boys basketball team set up for a final play trailing by a point in a highly anticipated Section 1-6A game against rival North Hills on Friday night. The two met for the WPIAL Class AAAA championship last season.

The plan was to get forward Phil Jurkovec a high-percentage shot for the win, or at least draw a foul to give the Rams an opportunity to send the game to overtime.

But things didn't go according to plan. Instead, the ball ended up in Sean Colosimo's hands, and the senior guard was ready.

“They had Phil double-teamed. Andrew Petcash had the ball at the point, and Sean's man sagged off to double-team him. Andrew saw Sean's hand up, and he was wide open. So he got the ball to him,” Pine-Richland head coach Jeff Ackermann said.

“Sean got his feet set and got the pass, and when Sean gets his feet set, he usually makes it.”

Colosimo drained the wide open three-pointer with 1.6 seconds left on the clock to seal a 65-63 win for the Rams (12-0, 5-0) to cap a 14-point, eight-rebound performance.

“If Phil didn't get the ball, then Petcash was supposed to take the shot, and I was supposed to be an outlet for Petcash to get the ball to. I knew they weren't going to give him much of a look to take it. In those moments, you have to have confidence and shoot the ball. So that's what I did,” Colosimo said.

“I was a little nervous about it. I didn't know it was in when it left my hand, but I've been shooting with confidence so I had a pretty good feeling about it.”

The senior's game-clinching shot punctuated a performance in which the Rams played strong defense, holding the highest-scoring offense in 6A to 16 points below its average.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.