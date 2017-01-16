Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Pine-Richland's win at buzzer not according to plan

Kevin Lohman | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

With the final seconds ticking away, the Pine-Richland boys basketball team set up for a final play trailing by a point in a highly anticipated Section 1-6A game against rival North Hills on Friday night. The two met for the WPIAL Class AAAA championship last season.

The plan was to get forward Phil Jurkovec a high-percentage shot for the win, or at least draw a foul to give the Rams an opportunity to send the game to overtime.

But things didn't go according to plan. Instead, the ball ended up in Sean Colosimo's hands, and the senior guard was ready.

“They had Phil double-teamed. Andrew Petcash had the ball at the point, and Sean's man sagged off to double-team him. Andrew saw Sean's hand up, and he was wide open. So he got the ball to him,” Pine-Richland head coach Jeff Ackermann said.

“Sean got his feet set and got the pass, and when Sean gets his feet set, he usually makes it.”

Colosimo drained the wide open three-pointer with 1.6 seconds left on the clock to seal a 65-63 win for the Rams (12-0, 5-0) to cap a 14-point, eight-rebound performance.

“If Phil didn't get the ball, then Petcash was supposed to take the shot, and I was supposed to be an outlet for Petcash to get the ball to. I knew they weren't going to give him much of a look to take it. In those moments, you have to have confidence and shoot the ball. So that's what I did,” Colosimo said.

“I was a little nervous about it. I didn't know it was in when it left my hand, but I've been shooting with confidence so I had a pretty good feeling about it.”

The senior's game-clinching shot punctuated a performance in which the Rams played strong defense, holding the highest-scoring offense in 6A to 16 points below its average.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.