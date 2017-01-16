Sewickley Academy boys enter tough section stretch

It's the time of the basketball season when games begin to get a bit more meaningful, and the Sewickley Academy boys are ready for the challenge.

The Class AA No. 2-ranked Panthers last week began a stretch of 10 consecutive Section 3 games to close the regular season, a run of games that includes four meetings with teams ranked in the WPIAL's top five.

Sewickley Academy (8-3, 5-1) earned back-to-back lopsided wins last week over Northgate, 98-25, and Shenango, 79-35, bouncing back well after dropping three of the previous four games.

But in those losses — 64-60 at Class 6A North Allegheny, 85-83 in overtime at Class 2A No. 5 Laurel and 75-68 against reigning Class A state champ Kennedy Catholic — Panthers coach Win Palmer said he learned more about his team than any number of blowout wins would have revealed.

“Running through that gauntlet has helped our team so much. We're a completely different team than we were at the start of December,” Palmer said.

“To win a bunch of games by 40 early in the year wasn't going to help us. We're getting some freshmen into the rotation, and people forget that (starting forward) Nate Ridgeway is only a sophomore. He's always been able to score, but he's really learning to do the little things well, as are our other young guys.”

The Panthers earned a critical win in that stretch, rallying to force overtime before getting an 82-75 section win at home over No. 3 Bishop Canevin on Jan. 6.

Five Panthers scored in double figures — Ridgeway, Declan Hickton, Chris Groetsch, Justin Pryor and Isiah Warfield — as the team came back from a 58-52 deficit in the last four minutes of regulation.

“That was a huge win. We called a timeout with four minutes to go and said this is going to help determine our path for the rest of the season,” Palmer said. “We came out of the timeout, Isiah Warfield, a freshman, hit a big 3-pointer, and our guys played good defense. We had a chance to win (in regulation), but in OT, we played more good defense, got a lead, and they had to start fouling us.”

Not only was the Panthers' nonsection schedule difficult, their section is stacking up as a battle to the finish with four ranked teams. SA and No. 4 OLSH entered the week tied at the top, a half-game ahead of Canevin and one game up on Laurel.

Because of the quality in the section, SA is getting used to playoff-style games, both on the court and looking in the stands.

“(Against Canevin), the gym was packed. It was a great crowd, not only supporting us at home, but there were a lot of neutral people who just came to see a good game,” Palmer said. “We're seeing a lot more of that, and that's what happens when you play good competition.”

The wins — and even the close losses — have the Panthers moving toward the season with high hopes, but they know any postseason run would be aided by the good seeding that comes with a section title.

“We're in a position now to make a run. You talk about guys who stuff the stat sheet, and we have our guards — Justin, Declan and Chris — doing that right now. Each guy is there in rebounding, assists, charges taken, deflections; they're focused on doing all the things to help win,” Palmer said.

“At the start of the season, we were confident as individual players. Now, we're confident as a team.”

