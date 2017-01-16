Norwin girls maintain defensive effort

When opponents step onto the court with the Norwin girls basketball team, they might not know what to expect from Knights offensively.

But the team's hard-nosed defense should never be a surprise.

The Knights (8-4, 3-1) have long prided themselves on being a defensive-minded team.

After returning an inexperienced roster this season, Norwin started the 2017 portion of its schedule with a pair of dominant defensive showings — a 75-22 win over Latrobe and a 54-17 win over Fox Chapel.

“I like how we have been playing hard in games,” coach Brian Brozeski said. “Our team has the mindset of playing strong defense. Our girls have embraced that mentality. They know the bar that has been set before them, and they wanted to step up to the challenge.”

The Knights are giving up just 44.8 points per game this season — one of the lowest averages in Class 6A and behind only Penn Hills (43.7) in Section 2.

While the team has six seniors, guard Danielle McMaster was the only returning starter or player who logged a lot of minutes. So the opening games of this season were all about learning and building chemistry.

And the results are starting to show. In the 37-point win over Fox Chapel, the Foxes were held to nine points in the first half. Latrobe was only able to score a single basket in the third quarter of a 53-point shellacking.

“Every game is different,” Brozeski said. “One night, we might need to defend multiple perimeter shooters, and, on another night, we will need to defend inside against the penetrating dribble. But we have been able to digest all of this. Their comfort level with one another has gotten better, and we have been working hard on executing night in, night out.”

Offensively, the team is starting to thrive, scoring 55.7 points per game. Along with McMaster, seniors Abi Gabauer and Taylor Ingel have helped boost the team's scoring by averaging more than 14 points. It is a new role for each, and they took different paths to get there.

“Taylor has grown a lot,” Brozeski said. “She is now executing around the rim and improved her rebounding. She has been attacking and getting second-chance points.

“Abi has been phenomenal. You cannot feel better for a player after she was hit with the injury bug. She was in the weight room making sure she was ready for her senior season. I am glad to see her hard work pay off.”

Brozeski said part of the team's progression is thanks in part to its tough schedule. Norwin has faced some of the best girls basketball teams in the area this season, including Pine-Richland (13-0), North Allegheny (12-1), Bethel Park (8-4) and Erie's Villa Maria Academy (8-4).

While some of the games were wins and others were losses, Brozeski said each one was a positive experience.

“It is the hardest schedule I have ever faced,” Brozeski said. “But it has been great. We have a lot of seniors, but we came into the year fairly inexperienced. It was nice for the team to feel that pressure. We had some rough moments, but I think the tough schedule will pay dividends.”

The Knights hope to see the tough schedule pay off as they jump into the midst of section play with games against Penn Hills, Hempfield and Penn-Trafford remaining.

“This section has quality players and coaches across the board,” Brozeski said. “If you go into a gym without a game plan or 100 percent effort, you will end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. The coaches in the section know how to find areas to exploit.

“We need to continue to elevate ourselves each night.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.