Westmoreland high school notebook: Jeannette's Johnson awaiting PIAA appeal

If Anthony Johnson does get approval from the PIAA to return to the court this season, he may not have many games left to play in the regular season.

Jeannette officials said the PIAA appeal hearing for the sophomore transfer is tentatively set for Jan. 25 in Mechanicsburg, but the date could be moved up.

Jeannette only has six games left after that date, although the Jayhawks are 4-0 in section and tied for first with Greensburg Central Catholic, the team they face Tuesday night on the road.

The top four teams make the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.

Johnson was ruled ineligible by the WPIAL after transferring from Allderdice to Jeannette, his fourth school in less than two years. He was averaging 26 points in four games and scored 30 against Springdale in his last game before the WPIAL decision.

He missed one game with an ankle injury.

Johnson could become eligible right away if the WPIAL's decision is overturned. He is allowed to practice with the team and sit on the bench during games.

Indoor track

Hempfield flexed its muscles at its season-opening indoor track and field meet, posting five wins.

Junior Molly DeBone took the high jump with a leap of 5 feet and won the pole vault with a mark of 11-0. Senior Gabby Holmberg won the long jump (15-9 1⁄ 2 ), and seniors Samantha Orie and Alex Murray swept the shot put, Orie in 38-7 1⁄ 2 and Murray in 52-2.

Holmberg is a Duquesne recruit, and Murray is headed to DePaul.

Latrobe senior Anna Ramsey won the 800-meters in 2:23.09. She is a Xavier recruit.

Greensburg Salem had two winners at a TSTCA meet at Youngstown State. Senior Riley Kwiatowski won the 3,200-meter run in 11:13.35, and sophomore Cameron Binda won the 1,600 (4:30.25).

FR hockey

How good has Franklin Regional hockey been?

The Panthers (13-0) have scored 93 goals and allowed six. Only Indiana (2), Westmont Hilltop, Serra Catholic, Greensburg Salem and Kiski Area have scored against the Panthers.

All-state volleyball

Several Westmoreland County girls were named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state teams.

Hempfield outside hitter Holmberg was a Class 4A selection, and Derry senior outside hitter Danielle Zemba made the Class AA team.

Greensburg Central Catholic had four seniors chosen from its WPIAL and PIAA Class A championship team — outsider hitters Christina Cochenour and Taylor Obusek, middle hitter Mikayla Bisignani and setter Haley Moore.

D me up Scotties

Southmoreland boys basketball coach Frank Muccino has been impressed with his team's offense, but his attention immediately shifts to the other side of the ball when the topic is broached. Southmoreland is averaging 71 points but allowing 57.2.

“Our goal is to keep teams under 45 points,” he said. “As good as we can be offensively, we have to be that much better on defense.”

And that goes for 6-foot-11 standout Brandon Stone, too, Muccino said. Stone can be one of the WPIAL's premier shot-blockers.

“We're on track to where we know we can be,” Muccino said. “But we haven't accomplished anything yet. Our goal is to be consistent throughout the year. We're nowhere near a finished product.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.