Reid's 42-point performance among Baldwin's best

The offensive explosion could be heard throughout the WPIAL.

Anthony Reid turned in one of the greatest performances by a Baldwin basketball player in school history.

Reid drained what is believed to be a school-record 11 treys, and finished with a career-high 42 points in leading the Highlanders to a recent 69-36 section win at home against Upper St. Clair.

He accounted for all of the Highlanders' first-quarter points, outscoring the visitors 19-3.

“It was one of the best shooting performances I've seen in recent memory,” Baldwin coach Joe Urmann said. “I'm proud of the work Anthony's put in on his jumper, but more proud of his growing maturity and unselfishness.

“I told the guys after the game it was a special individual performance, but also special because we did the little things. Shooting a high percentage isn't always in our control, but defense and attitude are where we need to be consistent.”

Thanks to Reid's explosive output, Baldwin led 41-12 at halftime.

“I was locked into the game, and I wasn't worried about how many points I had, or the score,” Reid said. “I was feeling confident before the game, then after I hit that and-one 3, I knew I was gonna have a good game.”

Reid, 17, started playing basketball at a young age; he began playing organized basketball in seventh grade. His previous best game at the varsity level was a 29-point performance against Canon-McMillan last season.

“Anthony is a tough competitor. He just loves basketball. A lot of kids say they do, but Anthony lives for it,” Urmann said. “He brings it on defense every day, and takes pride in his defense.

“Anthony has matured a great deal since the time we met. I'm very proud of his attitude and the intensity he brings with him on the basketball floor. He's also a fun-loving kid who loves to joke around.

“He has been one of our best counselors/coaches for our youth clinic these last few years. Kids just love his energy.”

Reid relishes his time in the gym, and jumps at the opportunity to volunteer at the Baldwin youth basketball camps.

“I love helping out at the youth camps because the little kids really look up to me as a leader,” he said.

Upper St. Clair had gone into the game with an 8-2 record and riding a seven-game winning streak.

Following the USC game, the Highlanders (9-4, 3-1) registered a 53-41 nonsection victory against West Allegheny, and a 51-45 section win at Mt. Lebanon to improve to 9-4 overall and 3-1 in section play.

Reid racked up 24 points against West Allegheny, and 10 against Mt. Lebanon.

“I feel like the season is going really good, but the team and I can still get better,” Reid said. “Our defense is our main strength; that's our mindset before every game. That's what helps us win games. We are just hitting our stride.”

Baldwin junior guard Nick Fiumara netted 19 points against Mt. Lebanon, after collecting 16 against West Allegheny.

The Highlanders played Jan. 13 at home against Canon-McMillan, which was 9-3 overall and 2-1 in the section.

Reid took a team-leading 17.5 ppg average into the game; Fiumara was averaging 15.8 ppg.

The first half of section play ends this week.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.