Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball pushes pace

Even if high school basketball had a shot clock, it would do nothing for the Greensburg Central Catholic girls team.

A radar gun might be more their speed.

The Centurions, the Tribune-Review's No. 2-ranked team in WPIAL Class 2A, play at an accelerated pace, firing shots seconds after the ball crosses midcourt. A few passes are a few too many. It's get it and go.

Hesitation and rest is for timeouts.

“We want to speed things up and play a fast game,” coach Joe Eisaman said. “I don't like pauses. If you want to pause when you're playing for us, you can do it from the bench.”

The style isn't for everyone, but it works for the Centurions, who have several athletic guards who more than make up for a lack of size. The team's average height is 5-foot-5.

“The thing is, we all play really hard all the time,” senior guard Haley Moore said. “We want to get every 50-50 ball and two girls out (on the break) when we get a rebound.”

Playing at a harried pace has allowed the Centurions (8-3, 6-0 Section 3-2A) to win four straight games by an average margin of 40 points. Their last four point-totals: 61, 94, 80 and 64.

The Centurions play Monday night at rival Jeannette.

Moore scored a career-high 22 points in a 64-35 win over Beth-Center after the visiting Bulldogs kept up with Central early.

“She loves to get out and run — it was her kind of game,” Eisaman said of Moore.

Senior Brittany Stawovy has been the main scorer much of the season. She scored 30 in one game. Senior Maddy Coddington is another key backcourt player.

Eisaman likes to keep his nonsection schedule fast and firm, as well. And the Centurions have taken their lumps against 5A Oakland Catholic (43-28), 6A No. 1 and unbeaten Pine-Richland (64-33) and 6A Hempfield (58-23). But those games weren't set up to win per se, they were meant to get the Centurions battle-tested for section play — and that's where they've shined. The 1-2 start was nothing but a tuneup.

They are averaging 67.7 points in section and allowing 31.3.

A team of sprinters appears to be hitting their stride.

“I think the girls are getting more comfortable,” Eisaman said. “We have our solid eight, and I like the way we're playing.”

While a section title could be in the cards, it isn't the only path to a WPIAL title run.

Greensburg Central reached the WPIAL Class AA championship game last season as a No. 14 seed after finishing third in Section 2-AA.

Teams had trouble slowing down that team, too.

