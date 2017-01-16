Double-doubles come easy for Cheswick Christian's Pollock, Swartzwelder

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cheswick Christian Academy's Ben Pollock and Kathleen Swartzwelder are a threat on both ends of the court, regularly posting double-doubles.

Ben Pollock and Kathleen Swartzwelder share a few classes at Cheswick Christian Academy, with debate and math among them.

The competitive nature that comes out on the basketball court doesn't necessarily extend to comparing their classroom skills.

“It's a toss-up,” Pollock said of math class. “I don't know who's better.”

“I would say Ben's better in (debate class) because I'm not good at talking to people,” Swartzwelder said. “Plus he comes up with this notebook and does a ton of research.”

There's little debate, however, regarding the math on the basketball court: the Cheswick Christian boys and girls basketball teams' Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference championship hopes rest heavily on the shoulders of the 6-foot-10 Pollock and 5-foot-8 Swartzwelder.

Both players are averaging a double-double this season and are leading their teams in virtually every category, offensively and defensively, while leading the Chargers to the top of the SWCAC standings. The boys team is 10-2, 5-0 in league play, while the girls are 5-2, 3-1.

“(Pollock's) whole game this year, I think he's at a different level than he was last year,” boys coach Todd Rosio said.

Added girls coach Clinton Blazevich: “Coming into the season, it was basically (known that) our team was going to revolve around Kathleen, and we are going to win and lose based on mostly her performance. And that's held true so far this year.”

The natural

If it seems Pollock was born to play basketball, some evidence backs it up.

The son of former Davidson and Penn State player Bill Pollock — who also stands 6-10 — Pollock measured 2 feet long when he was born, with doctors needing a special measuring tape.

He reached 6-foot in sixth grade and kept growing to his current 6-10, 260 pounds. But he didn't come into his own on the basketball court until he transferred to Cheswick Christian as a sophomore, morphing from a freshman benchwarmer at Evangel Heights Christian Academy to the SWCAC's co-MVP his first two years at Cheswick.

“He's pretty laid-back most of the day and through practices, but in the games, he's silently very competitive,” Rosio said. “There's definitely a fire that ignites when the ball gets tipped that you don't see outside that window. He has a healthy pride in himself and a competitive desire to do well personally and as a team.”

Pollock said opponents often joke with him before tip-off, asking him if he'll let them win the jump ball — he lost once, as a sophomore, to Portersville Christian's Stephan Graham. But although his height allows him measurable advantages down low, Pollock can step outside and hit as well.

“I was stuck on the block until probably about middle school, then I started stepping out and playing the high post and things,” he said. “I love being able to shoot inside and outside. That's what my dad was able to do, and he was able to push that on to me. It was really wise because a lot of those big dudes in college and the NBA can hit 3s.”

Pollock averaged a double-double as a junior but took his game to another level this season, currently averaging 30.6 points, 18.8 rebounds and 6.7 blocks — dominating WPIAL and SWCAC opponents alike. He has four triple-doubles.

He has to stoop to enter classrooms at Cheswick Christian, but there's no ducking him on the court.

Pollock attributed his improvement to work over the summer with Jordan Harbison and Pete Strobl at the Scoring Factory and Tom and Mike Brush with Pittsburgh Pride AAU. A recruiter from Niagara came out to watch him, though he's talked most to schools like Carlow, Chatham, Geneva and La Roche.

“Coach said last year if I have a one-on-one matchup, I should score every time,” Pollock said. “I've just been thinking about that a lot. If I have one-on-one or sometimes one-on-two, I look to score. I'm not necessarily a pass-first guy, but I think I overpassed a little bit last year.”

Another motivating factor for Pollock: the Chargers' loss to Portersville Christian in last season's SWCAC title game.

Suffice to say he's unaccustomed to coming up short.

The newcomer

Swartzwelder developed much of her basketball game from her dad as well, but in a much different forum.

“The things at Chuck E. Cheese's, we would shoot on those all the time and try to beat each other,” she said.

The soft-spoken senior didn't begin playing competitively until she came to Cheswick Christian as a seventh-grader, and she said she “wasn't very good at all.”

Experience helped Swartzwelder grow, to the point where her reputation was well-known by the first time she interacted with Blazevich, at a junior varsity tournament during her sophomore year.

“The goal in that tournament — you basically get three practices and three games — was get Kathleen the ball,” said Blazevich, now in his first season as varsity coach.

“Going into this season, we wanted to basically just change things up for her a little bit and take the chain off, in a sense. She's more than just a post player. She can play a lot of positions.”

The role of go-to player doesn't come naturally to Swartzwelder — “I'm terrified to (shoot a 3). I'm afraid if I miss it, I won't be able to live it down,” she said — but she's filling that role nonetheless, averaging a team-high 12.1 ppg.

“She's a sweet, extremely soft-spoken individual, and she's a joy and pleasure to coach,” Blazevich said. “On the court, she's a monster. She's very, very difficult to stop.”

Swartzwelder makes her mark most on the defensive end, her preferred spot, where she averages 15.8 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks, using her 5-8 frame to box out.

“I want the ball, so I'm going to go get it,” she said. “I jump for the ball, and playing for how many years, I'm able to read where it goes. I want the ball more than anyone else, and I think that's why I get them.”

Outside of Swartzwelder, Cheswick Christian starts an eighth-grader, two freshmen and a sophomore. Blazevich teased that he has a code phrase for his players when he wants them to get Swartzwelder the ball, but he wouldn't reveal what it is.

“He's always telling me how good I can be, so I've always wanted to be as good as he tells me I am,” Swartzwelder said. “(Him becoming coach) has been one of the best things that could happen. He's so much fun to practice with, and he also knows exactly what he's doing.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.