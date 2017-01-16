Early 20-0 run sparks Deer Lakes girls to Section 1 victory over Highlands

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Deer Lakes girls basketball team trailed Highlands by four late in the first quarter of Monday's Section 1-4A game.

The Lancers defense then locked down and held the Rams off the scoreboard for the rest of the first half.

Deer Lakes led by 16 at the break, thanks to a 20-0 run, but Highlands rallied. In the end, the deficit was too much for the Rams to overcome as the Lancers held on for a 48-43 victory.

Deer Lakes (4-9, 3-3) moved into a tie with Burrell for third place in the section behind undefeated Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (6-0) and Freeport (5-1).

The Lancers get their second crack at North Catholic on Thursday.

“As soon as Monday's game ended, I started getting the girls pumped for Thursday,” Deer Lakes coach Dave Petruska said.

Highlands fell to 5-11 overall and 2-4 in the section with a rematch at Burrell looming Thursday. The Bucs won the first meeting 48-35 last month, and both teams had starters who didn't play in that contest.

“We were getting pretty lazy at both ends (in the first half) and needed to take better shots,” Highlands coach Drew Jonczak said. “But we knew we could score and come back.”

Highlands had 14 turnovers in the first half but only four in the second half.

Ashlyn Jonczak led the Rams with 17 points, and Nia Thomas added 10.

Sophomore Anna Solomon paced the Deer Lakes offensive in the first half with 11 of her team-best 15 points.

Senior Cassidy Chmura finished with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Julia Hollibaugh came off the bench to record seven points.

The Lancers started their sizeable first-half run with a jumper from Chmura. Solomon added a jumper late in the first to tie the score at 10 as the quarter expired.

Hollibaugh drained a 3-pointer to open the second and put Deer Lakes ahead for good.

The Lancers led 38-28 at the end of three quarters.

“I had to remind the girls they still had a 10-point lead,” Petruska said.

“They were getting a little tired, but they battled and fought. It was a great victory for the girls.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.