Basketball

High school scores for Dec. 14, 2017

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, 1:00 p.m.

Updated 32 minutes ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Saturday's results

WPIAL

The Slam at Slippery Rock University tournament

Allderdice 44, Farrell 34

Greenville 49, Central Valley 43

Laurel 72, West Middlesex 64

Lincoln Park vs. Kennedy Catholic (n)

Class 5A

Section 2

Moon at Chartiers Valley (n)

Nonsection

Altoona 59, Hempfield 48

Cheswick Christian 42, Champion Christian 15

Clarion-Limestone 65, Propel Andrew Street 44

Deer Lakes 50, Carrick 47

Shaler 61, West Allegheny 52

Trinity at Waynesburg (n)

Union 73, Beaver County Christian 30

Washington 57, Seton-La Salle 48

Girls

Saturday's results

WPIAL

Pine-Richland 52, Hampton 47

Pittsburgh Classic tournament (at Ambridge)

Bethel Park 42, Seneca Valley 27

Montour 59, New Brighton 11

Obama Academy at Ambridge (n)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 51, Lincoln Park 41

Sto-Rox 49, Monessen 13

Vincentian Academy 46, Beaver Falls 27

The Slam at Slippery Rock tournament

North Hills vs. Kennedy Catholic (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango 41, Washington 30

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Geibel, ppd.

Beaver County Christian at Union, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston 69, Brownsville 30

Ellwood City 49, Commodore Perry 48

Thomas Jefferson at Seton-La Salle, ppd.

University, W.Va. 51, Westinghouse 17

District 6

Heritage Conference

West Shamokin 74, United 32

Wrestling

Saturday's results

Jersey Shore Duals

Greensburg Salem 50, Mt. Carmel 21

Greensburg Salem 58, Wyoming Area 6

Greensburg Salem 54, Pocono Mt. West 27

Greensburg Salem 46, Muncy 21

Finals

Cedar Cliff 51, Greensburg Salem 21

