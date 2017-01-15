High school scores for Dec. 14, 2017
Updated 32 minutes ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Saturday's results
WPIAL
The Slam at Slippery Rock University tournament
Allderdice 44, Farrell 34
Greenville 49, Central Valley 43
Laurel 72, West Middlesex 64
Lincoln Park vs. Kennedy Catholic (n)
Class 5A
Section 2
Moon at Chartiers Valley (n)
Nonsection
Altoona 59, Hempfield 48
Cheswick Christian 42, Champion Christian 15
Clarion-Limestone 65, Propel Andrew Street 44
Deer Lakes 50, Carrick 47
Shaler 61, West Allegheny 52
Trinity at Waynesburg (n)
Union 73, Beaver County Christian 30
Washington 57, Seton-La Salle 48
Girls
Saturday's results
WPIAL
Pine-Richland 52, Hampton 47
Pittsburgh Classic tournament (at Ambridge)
Bethel Park 42, Seneca Valley 27
Montour 59, New Brighton 11
Obama Academy at Ambridge (n)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 51, Lincoln Park 41
Sto-Rox 49, Monessen 13
Vincentian Academy 46, Beaver Falls 27
The Slam at Slippery Rock tournament
North Hills vs. Kennedy Catholic (n)
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango 41, Washington 30
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Geibel, ppd.
Beaver County Christian at Union, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston 69, Brownsville 30
Ellwood City 49, Commodore Perry 48
Thomas Jefferson at Seton-La Salle, ppd.
University, W.Va. 51, Westinghouse 17
District 6
Heritage Conference
West Shamokin 74, United 32
Wrestling
Saturday's results
Jersey Shore Duals
Greensburg Salem 50, Mt. Carmel 21
Greensburg Salem 58, Wyoming Area 6
Greensburg Salem 54, Pocono Mt. West 27
Greensburg Salem 46, Muncy 21
Finals
Cedar Cliff 51, Greensburg Salem 21