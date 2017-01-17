Burrell boys top Apollo-Ridge, continue rapid turnaround

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A rugged December is getting further into the rearview mirror for the Burrell Bucs.

After losing 10 in a row, the Bucs find themselves in a three-way tie for first place in Class 3A Section 3 at the halfway mark after Tuesday's 64-51 victory over Apollo-Ridge.

Burrell, Shady Side Academy and East Allegheny are 4-1. The Bucs are 5-10 overall.

Logan Bitar scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Bucs — 14 in the fourth quarter after the Vikings cut Burrell's lead to five at the end of three quarters.

Ryan Bargerstock also had a career-high 19 points, including four 3-pointers.

“Once again, we played some tough opponents in the beginning,” Bucs coach Shawn Bennis said. “I think, also, with the way the holidays fell, we weren't able to get into a routine to prepare for somebody and execute a game plan. Tonight, we had two kids get their career highs.”

Burrell had a 13-point lead after Max Garda's 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 28 seconds left in the third period put the Bucs ahead 39-26. But Apollo-Ridge (2-12, 1-4) scored six straight on Kyle Fitzroy's three-point play and Jayson Sowers' 3-pointer.

Bitar then went to work, scoring seven points in the first 90 seconds of the fourth quarter, but first-year Vikings coach Damon Andring said he liked what he saw before Bitar's surge.

“You never feel good about a loss, but I'm really happy how my kids fought,” Andring said. “Early in the year, we weren't fighting as hard as we could. That's a key for us.”

Duane Brown, who missed the early part of the season because of football, came off the bench to lead Apollo-Ridge with 14 points and added five assists.

“He adds a lot of energy,” Andring said of Brown. “Soon as he walked in the gym, everything changed. He brings it. He helps. But the biggest thing is he's a great leader. He takes every single person under his wing and tries to build everyone up.”

Burrell got contributions across the board. Garda had 14 points, and reserve Donovan Russell collected 11 rebounds.

The Bucs had just six turnovers over the first three quarters.

“Having to prepare, we're putting people in a position to have success,“ Bennis said. “We can work on skills during practices.”

Fitzroy and Dan Orkwis had nine rebounds each for the Vikings.

George Guido is a freelance writer.