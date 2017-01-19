Balanced scoring boosts Deer Lakes girls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anna Solomon was quick to notice the key to Monday's 48-43 Section 1-4A victory over Highlands that moved the Deer Lakes girls basketball team into a tie for third place in the section standings.

“We played really well as a team, and the distribution in scoring really showed that,” the sophomore guard said. “That was a huge game for our playoff hopes and also for our confidence.”

Solomon, the team's leading scorer at 12.5 points per game, had 15. Senior Cassidy Chmura added 10 points and eight rebounds. Sophomores Victoria Keibler and Julia Hollibaugh both tallied seven, and fellow sophomore Abby Buechel chipped in six.

The victory was another important step in the continued development of the young team that, like last year, only has two seniors — Chmura and Brooke Kopinski — in the rotation.

The Lancers hope to have all three seniors in the lineup by the time a possible playoff trip rolls around. Senior Alexa Burke missed five of the team's first 13 games and is on the shelf for at least the next two weeks while recovering from sprained ligaments in her right ankle and foot.

Monday's win over the Rams put Deer Lakes at 4-9 overall and 3-3 in the section, tied with Burrell behind leader Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (6-0) and second-place Freeport (5-1).

The top four teams from each of the three 4A sections qualify for the postseason.

“The first half of the season was finding out who was going to replace the scoring of (graduates Jessica Philistine and Machenzie Kacsur) and their leadership,” coach Dave Petruszka said.

“The girls realized that as the season has gone on, a team effort is needed every game if we are going to be successful.”

Philistine and Kacsur combined to score about 25 points per game last year as the Lancers finished third in their section and advanced to the second round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.

“Everyone on this team is capable of scoring,” Petruszka said. “We work so much in practice on creating scoring opportunities for everyone. Anna is a talented scorer, but she knows she doesn't have to go out and score 20 to 25 each night.”

A number of scoring opportunities against Highlands were created during a 20-0 first-half run, including 16-0 in the second quarter, that gave Deer Lakes a 26-10 halftime lead.

“We played really aggressive defense, and all of our shots were falling. It was an amazing (quarter),” Chmura said.

The Lancers held off a second-half charge by the Rams to win a second section game in a row.

“We can't fall apart as a team,” Kopinski said. “Consistency and team efforts are going to be the keys for us to make it to the playoffs.”

Deer Lakes begins the second half of the Section 1 slate Thursday with a home game against Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic. The Trojanettes triumphed over the rest of the section in the first half by an average of 36 points.

“We're going to go in there and play loose and play as a team,” Chmura said. “It's tough when (North Catholic) has such a height advantage. We just want to go in and play our best game and see what happens.”

Petruszka said another sophomore, Carley Hammers, has progressed really well throughout the season and is making a case for more varsity time as the season progresses.

Burke hopes her injury recovery progresses and she's able to give her team another option at both ends of the court. After using a walking boot for two weeks, additional tests will be done to see if she can return to the court.

“It's very frustrating sitting on the bench watching my teammates play and not being able to be out there with them,” she said.

“But I try to be another set of eyes and help the coaches. I want to be the best leader I can for my teammates and keep them moving in the right direction.”

Deer Lakes will go for a season sweep of Knoch when the teams meet Monday at Knoch.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.