Alle-Kiski basketball notebook: Highlands to induct Mason in to hall of fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Micah Mason became a Highlands legend during a record-breaking career with the Golden Rams, and his alma mater will immortalize him for his achievements.

Highlands will induct Mason, a 2012 graduate, into its basketball Hall of Fame before the Golden Rams' Section 3-5A game against Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27.

In his four seasons at Highlands, the sharpshooting Mason led the Golden Rams to four consecutive WPIAL playoff berths and the WPIAL Class AAA championship game in his 2008-09 freshman season. He scored a school-record 2,272 points — ranking 12th in WPIAL history — and still holds the WPIAL's all-time record with 346 made 3-pointers.

Mason's most memorable game came during his junior season, when he scored a school-record 64 points in a 101-83 victory over Valley on Jan. 25, 2011. It stands as the second-most points scored in a game by a WPIAL player. He led the WPIAL in scoring as a junior and senior, getting named all-state and the VND's Player of the Year both seasons.

“He had such an outstanding career,” Highlands TV broadcaster Mike Choma said. “We thought if anyone deserves it, it's him.”

After Highlands, Mason played collegiately at Drake and Duquesne and accumulated more than 1,400 points, including 1,269 in three seasons with the Dukes. He led the NCAA in 3-point shooting as a sophomore and ranks first in Atlantic 10 history with a 45.8 percent career 3-point percentage. He played professionally briefly in Belgium before retiring for family reasons. He has a son, Isaiah, who is 1.

Size matters

The PIAA's realignment into six classifications is paying dividends for some of the teams in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Notably on the boys side, Deer Lakes, Freeport and Valley are having greater success competing in Class 4A with schools of a similar size.

Last season, the three schools competed in Section 1-AAA, with larger schools Mars, Highlands, Hampton and Knoch — all of whom moved up to Class 5A under the new alignment.

Now in Section 1-4A with Derry, Indiana and Mt. Pleasant, Deer Lakes (6-7, 2-4), Freeport (9-5, 5-1) and Valley (7-6, 4-2) are squarely in the middle of the playoff race. The Lancers last qualified for the postseason in 2013 — when they competed in Class AA — the Yellowjackets in 2012 and the Vikings in 2011.

“I like that we have a chance on every bus ride,” Valley coach Mark Faulx said. “I miss some of the local rivalries, but I'm sure those will develop as we play in the new section. After three years of some tough games, you start to think maybe this is unbalanced and there needs to be an adjustment.”

The other former Section 1-AAA team, Burrell, is playing in a smaller classification. Now in a Section 3-AAA filled with smaller teams Apollo-Ridge, East Allegheny, Shady Side Academy, South Allegheny and Steel Valley, the Bucs (5-10, 4-1) have won four games in a row and are tied for the section lead.

Worth their Salt?

As the only local boys basketball team in Class A, St. Joseph continues to challenge itself in its nonsection games.

The Spartans (9-3, 3-2) face their biggest nonsection test of the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host Saltsburg. The Trojans (11-0), a member of District 6, are ranked No. 4 in PIAA Class A by PennLive.com.

“It's not a section game, so there isn't as much pressure,” senior Jack Farrell said. “But if we can come out of it with a win, that would be huge for our momentum going forward.”

Jonczak to Carlow

Ashlyn Jonczak talked to dozens of colleges about playing basketball, but her decision came down to which one offered her the best opportunity to study nursing.

The Highlands senior verbally committed to Carlow, picking the Celtics over finalists Penn State-Behrend and Mount Union and other top considerations Penn State Beaver, Westminster and Wheeling Jesuit.

“They have a really good nursing program,” Jonczak said. “I talked to some of the girls on the team who are doing nursing, and they're getting a job before they even graduate. And then I just really loved the team and the coach.”

Jonczak is averaging 13.6 points this season for Highlands (5-11, 2-4 Section 1-4A) and reached the 1,000-point mark for her career earlier this month.

Martin to Grove City

Kiski Area's Connor Martin felt a connection with Grove City, given it's where his parents met and where other family members attended college. He felt it was only natural to carry on the family legacy.

Martin, a 6-foot-4 senior forward, verbally committed recently to play basketball next season for the Wolverines.

“I'm really excited,” said Martin, who will study operations management. “I've been talking to the coach since the summer. It's where my parents and a lot of people in my family have gone, so I'm really excited to go, too. I really wanted to go there.”

A first-year starter, Martin is averaging 7 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal a game this season for the Cavaliers (7-5, 3-1 Section 3-5A) and is shooting 50 percent from the field and from 3-point range.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.