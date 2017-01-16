High school basketball notebook: 'Shootout' on tap Saturday at Seton Hill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allen Deep had such a memorable experience at Seton Hill University the past three years it was, well, a layup to bring “The Shootout at Seton Hill” back again.

The event returns Saturday with six basketball games beginning at 12:30 p.m.

“Seton Hill is a warm, beautiful venue and also is a great location for the teams that are invited, which are primarily teams from the Westmoreland and Pittsburgh East areas,” said Deep, the event director. “The athletic department has been gracious, hospitable and welcoming, as thousands of visitors and prospective students have been introduced to and visited to the growing campus.”

That includes Deep's daughter, Alexandria, a senior player at Seton Hill.

Proceeds go to Coaches vs. Cancer, UPMC Cancer Research, the American Cancer Society, Hoops For A Cure pancreatic cancer research, and FOCUS.

Saturday's schedule is as follows: Hempfield-McKeesport girls at 12:30 p.m., Hempfield-Indiana boys at 2, Penn-Trafford-Greensburg C.C. girls at 3:30, Penn-Trafford-Jeannette boys at 5, Norwin-Greensburg C.C. boys at 7, and Highlands-Penn Hills boys at 8:30.

Stone nearing milestone

Southmoreland 6-foot-11 junior Brandon Stone is nearing 1,000 career points. The Division I prospect needs 36 to reach the milestone. He is averaging nearly 29.

Stone has six Division I scholarship offers and has peppered his schedule with unofficial visits. He said he plans to visit Pitt in the near future.

Butler's scoring

Latrobe senior Austin Butler continues to lead the WPIAL in scoring, and he's made a habit of putting 30-point games in the scorebook, Friday's 84-82 overtime loss to Fox Chapel notwithstanding.

Butler, a Holy Cross recruit, scored 38 in the loss that snapped Latrobe's 24-game home winning streak, which stretched back nearly three full years.

Butler scored a school-record 48 in the second game of the season, including 10 3-pointers, and went on to score 30 or more nine of the team's 12 games. He has not scored fewer than 20.

He also had 38 against Norwin, 34 against Bonita (Texas) in Orlando, 32 against Penn-Trafford and a pair of 31-point games against Woodland Hills and Plum. The performance against Plum made him Latrobe's all-time leading boys scorer. His record is at 1,583.

Freshmen buzz

County coaches have not been shy about playing freshmen this season. Ninth-graders have made key contributions at several schools, including Penn-Trafford where Zach Rocco and Bella Long have become mainstays.

Both appear to be cornerstones for the future.

Rocco has shown outside range and poise under pressure.

“Zach is a different type of player,” P-T coach Jim Rocco said. “He's going out there and holding his own against bigger and more athletic kids because he has the skill set. He's going to get bigger and stronger.”

Long had the game-winning shot against Latrobe and scored 14 to tie a team-high Friday in a loss at Hempfield.

“Bella is not afraid of the moment,” Warriors coach John Giannikas said. “She has stepped up big for us many times this season.”

Some other area freshmen making an impact include Dante Parsons and Jeff Mankins at Greensburg Salem; Aidan Bushey, Justin Huss and Tanner Nicely at Derry; Sarah Liberatore at Hempfield; and Jada Bass at Jeannette.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.