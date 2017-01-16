Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

High school basketball notebook: 'Shootout' on tap Saturday at Seton Hill
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Brandon Stone dunks over Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at Southmoreland High School. Washington won 82-63.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Zach Rocco (3) controls the ball against the Allderdice Dragons in the third quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Submitted
Penn-Trafford's Bella Long
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Parker Lucas (4) drives to the rim against Penn-Trafford in the third quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Josh McCoy (24) intercepts a pass for a steal against Penn-Trafford in the third quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Zak Mesich (22) grabs a rebound against Penn-Trafford in the fourth quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Kylie Grabowski (25) puts up a shot against Hempfield in the third quarter Friday Jan. 13, 2017, at Hempfield.

Updated 8 hours ago

Allen Deep had such a memorable experience at Seton Hill University the past three years it was, well, a layup to bring “The Shootout at Seton Hill” back again.

The event returns Saturday with six basketball games beginning at 12:30 p.m.

“Seton Hill is a warm, beautiful venue and also is a great location for the teams that are invited, which are primarily teams from the Westmoreland and Pittsburgh East areas,” said Deep, the event director. “The athletic department has been gracious, hospitable and welcoming, as thousands of visitors and prospective students have been introduced to and visited to the growing campus.”

That includes Deep's daughter, Alexandria, a senior player at Seton Hill.

Proceeds go to Coaches vs. Cancer, UPMC Cancer Research, the American Cancer Society, Hoops For A Cure pancreatic cancer research, and FOCUS.

Saturday's schedule is as follows: Hempfield-McKeesport girls at 12:30 p.m., Hempfield-Indiana boys at 2, Penn-Trafford-Greensburg C.C. girls at 3:30, Penn-Trafford-Jeannette boys at 5, Norwin-Greensburg C.C. boys at 7, and Highlands-Penn Hills boys at 8:30.

Stone nearing milestone

Southmoreland 6-foot-11 junior Brandon Stone is nearing 1,000 career points. The Division I prospect needs 36 to reach the milestone. He is averaging nearly 29.

Stone has six Division I scholarship offers and has peppered his schedule with unofficial visits. He said he plans to visit Pitt in the near future.

Butler's scoring

Latrobe senior Austin Butler continues to lead the WPIAL in scoring, and he's made a habit of putting 30-point games in the scorebook, Friday's 84-82 overtime loss to Fox Chapel notwithstanding.

Butler, a Holy Cross recruit, scored 38 in the loss that snapped Latrobe's 24-game home winning streak, which stretched back nearly three full years.

Butler scored a school-record 48 in the second game of the season, including 10 3-pointers, and went on to score 30 or more nine of the team's 12 games. He has not scored fewer than 20.

He also had 38 against Norwin, 34 against Bonita (Texas) in Orlando, 32 against Penn-Trafford and a pair of 31-point games against Woodland Hills and Plum. The performance against Plum made him Latrobe's all-time leading boys scorer. His record is at 1,583.

Freshmen buzz

County coaches have not been shy about playing freshmen this season. Ninth-graders have made key contributions at several schools, including Penn-Trafford where Zach Rocco and Bella Long have become mainstays.

Both appear to be cornerstones for the future.

Rocco has shown outside range and poise under pressure.

“Zach is a different type of player,” P-T coach Jim Rocco said. “He's going out there and holding his own against bigger and more athletic kids because he has the skill set. He's going to get bigger and stronger.”

Long had the game-winning shot against Latrobe and scored 14 to tie a team-high Friday in a loss at Hempfield.

“Bella is not afraid of the moment,” Warriors coach John Giannikas said. “She has stepped up big for us many times this season.”

Some other area freshmen making an impact include Dante Parsons and Jeff Mankins at Greensburg Salem; Aidan Bushey, Justin Huss and Tanner Nicely at Derry; Sarah Liberatore at Hempfield; and Jada Bass at Jeannette.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.