WPIAL basketball teams still finding way in new sections

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional boys basketball coach Brad Midgley remembers watching opponents literally grow up before his eyes.

In the “old WPIAL” there was a naturalness to playing the same teams over and again.

“We played in the same section against the same teams for so long you were able to watch the same players through their high school careers,” Midgley said. “You knew the teams very well, how they played, and what players could do for them.”

But everything changed for many schools when the WPIAL went to six classifications and teams were scattered about in a mix that was meant to create more where-you-belong fairness and two more championships for both girls and boys teams.

The six-classification format will continue to be a work in progress until Year 1 of the two-year cycle is complete. With most Westmoreland County teams through the first half of section play, assessments of the new landscape are varied as the season winds forward.

While some teams still couldn't name all of their section opponents if prodded, others have accepted changes and tried to adapt.

One overriding perception among county coaches: it's a lot harder to make the playoffs.

The top four teams in each section still make the WPIAL playoffs, but most classes only have three sections. The playoffs are expected to be packaged in smaller brackets, with teams going back to the follow-the-winner format for the PIAA postseason.

Playoffs will be announced by the WPIAL on Valentine's Day. Some teams might already have their hearts broken by then.

“I don't know,” Hempfield coach Bill Swan said. “I'm a Hempfield fan in every sport. Hempfield is one of the largest schools and plays in the largest classification. They'll always play in tough sections.

“I can say this: It's really challenged me a lot. It's like Lou Holtz said. They asked him, ‘How do you sleep with your schedule?' He said, ‘I sleep like a baby.' Reporter said, ‘You do?' He said, ‘Yep, I wake up every two hours and cry.' ”

Section 3-6A coaches aren't exaggerating when they say there are no easy games — it's true in one of the WPIAL's premier sections.

Returning playoff teams in Quad-A, Hempfield and Penn-Trafford hoped to be competitive in the section but didn't think they would be playing from the bottom.

Hempfield, which has been in just about every game, is just ahead of the last-place Warriors.

Hempfield was 5-7 in section last year and made the playoffs.

“The challenge for us is that every team except Fox Chapel is big and old, or just old,” Penn-Trafford coach Jim Rocco said. “It's a challenging section, and we knew it would be like this. Penn Hills, Plum, Fox Chapel, Woodland Hills and Latrobe: that's what, five of the top seven teams in 6A? You're playing good, competitive athletes every night.”

Class 6A has been as advertised: brutally competitive, especially in boys Section 3 where Penn Hills, Fox Chapel and Latrobe are vying for the top spot. Girls Section 2 also has been competitive and could take a while to weed out its playoff teams.

But 5A could be where the true spirit of six classes arises. Teams playing just a class down from the WPIAL's largest schools will have a new path of opponents in the playoffs.

“I have talked with (other coaches) about this, including (Chartiers Valley's) Tim McConnell,” Swan said. “You look at a Chartiers Valley and wonder if maybe they should have stayed (up). It's different for different teams.”

Chartiers Valley was in Class AAAA last year, then the WPIAL's largest classification. The 5A class hasn't provided any breaks.

Franklin Regional, in 5A, avoided some of the usual Quad-A powers and both the girls and boys teams remain in the playoff hunt.

Midgley said time will tell if familiarity returns.

“The new sections will get to that point but for now you are learning about the players and teams just like the (other) players are. The competitiveness is still there. ... Everyone knows the importance of these games so they are usually going to be close.”

The Franklin Regional girls are another team that seems comfortable in 5A. The top 16 teams across four sections qualify for the postseason.

“We are competing against programs that have an equivalent draw, which has already produced some great competition,” FR coach Courtney Callas said. “I'm happy with the new section we are in, no complaints.”

One local benefit of the reclassification: Jeannette and Greensburg Central Catholic are back together again, in Class 2A, their rivalry resumed.

Teams are still adjusting to new opponents, Jeannette and GCC playing in sections with teams from four counties.

Greensburg Central Catholic's boys and girls were the only local teams to stay in the same classification they were in last year.

But the new landscape is happening all around them.

“I think it's fine,” GCC girls coach Joe Eisaman said. “Although there are 24 teams in our classification and 12 make the playoffs so you have to be in the top half of your district to make playoffs.

“We have come a long way from the time when only section winners got in.”

Jeannette's teams moved up a class, to 2A, a more comfortable spot if nothing else.

“It's nice not to have to travel an hour for games,” Jeannette girls coach Janine Vertacnik said. “There was a lot wrong with Class A. You had a lot of private and charter schools with a bunch of girls who played AAU. We have one girl who plays AAU. The gyms are small; it was just different. Now you have a lot of teams you never played before.”

There are no Class A teams in Westmoreland now.

The Derry, Mt. Pleasant and Southmoreland girls being in the same section with Keystone Oaks and South Park still doesn't sit quite evenly on the shelf. And the Derry and Mt. Pleasant boys playing section games at Indiana, Freeport, Valley and Deer Lakes still could take another year to accept.

Westmoreland's lone 3A team is the Southmoreland boys. In 3A, 16 of 25 boys teams qualify for the playoffs.

“I think overall it's been good for basketball in general, making more teams competitive in their respective classes,” Southmoreland coach Frank Muccino said. “For my team, I don't think it made a lot of difference being with the way our numbers fell we would of moved down to double-A in the old four-class system with many of the teams we are currently playing.”

The move to six classes could take a couple of years to fully assess, but if this year is the trial run, one thing is true:

“It's all relative,” Rocco said. “Teams change. Next year, all of the teams will be different. Except maybe us; some day we'll be the experienced team.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.