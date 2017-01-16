Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Quick start carries No. 2 GCC to 5th straight victory
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic guard Brittany Stawovy (11) brings the ball up court in transition during the fourth period against Jeannette on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 64-23.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Olivia Sirnic (24) hits a 3-point shot during the second period against Greensburg Central Catholic on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Chloe Stein (33) attempts a 3-point shot during the second period against Greensburg Central Catholic on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic guard Brittany Stawovy (11) looks for teammate Maddy Coddington (15) outside the 3-point line during the fourth period against Jeannette on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 64-23.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Asia Mack (3) deflects a pass intended for Greensburg Central Catholic's Rachel Riley (45) during the fourth period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 64-23.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Jada Morgan (4) drive to the basket for a shot in front of Greensburg Central Catholic's Anna Eisaman (24) and Brittany Stawovy (11) during the second period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Olivia Sirnic (24) looks for room around Greensburg Central Catholic's Maddy Coddington (15) during the first period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Asia Mack (3) attempts a shot while defended by Greensburg Central Catholic's Bailey Bungard (33) and Caroline Perz (31) during the second period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Brittany Stawovy (11) battles Jeannette's Olivia Sirnic (24) for a rebound during the second period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Jada Morgan (4) tries to drive the baseline on Greensburg Central Catholic's Anna Eisaman (24) during the second period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Olivia Stawovy (10) tries a 3-point shot during the second period against Jeannette on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Maddy Coddington (15) takes a 3-point shot during the fourth period against Jeannette on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 64-23.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Bella Skatell (22) grabs a loose ball in front of Jeannette's Olivia Sirnic (24) during the first period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Bella Skatell (22) goes in for a layup during the first period against Jeannette on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Haley Moore (14) drives to the basket in front of Jeannette's Olivia Sirnic (24) during the first period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Olivia Sirnic (24) goes up for a layup while defended by Greensburg Central Catholic's Maddy Coddington (15) during the second period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.

Updated 8 hours ago

A neighboring rivalry was renewed following a two-year hiatus.

And while the game was played at Jeannette, it completely belonged to Greensburg Central Catholic.

Reclassification brought the teams back together, but they were far apart on the scoreboard as Greensburg Central jumped on the shorthanded Lady Jays from the opening tip and cruised to a 64-23 girls basketball victory Monday night in a Section 3-2A game.

The No. 2-ranked Centurions (9-3, 7-0) continued their fast-paced style, forcing turnovers and firing up quick shots to set the tone on the way to their fifth straight victory.

Momentum remains with the Centurions.

“We were spirited early,” GCC coach Joe Eisaman said. “We just want to keep getting better. We always talk about finding ways to improve. We sped it up like we do, and our girls cut down on turnovers.”

Jeannette (4-8, 2-5), which fell victim to the 40-point mercy rule, played shorthanded with sophomore guard Dymond Crawford out with an ankle injury.

“It's been tough because (Crawford) is our second-leading scorer,” Jeannette coach Janine Vertacnik said. “And Chloe (Stein) is getting back to form after an ACL injury. She's another scorer for us. We have 10 freshmen and sophomores on this team. I applaud how hard our girls played.”

The Centurions are averaging 72.6 points during their five-game surge and have not allowed more than 40 in a game since Dec. 28.

Greensburg Central senior guard Haley Moore continued her scoring surge of late, posting a game-high 23 points, 17 during a first half that saw the Centurions pile up a 23-2 lead after one quarter and a 38-15 advantage by the half. Senior Brittany Stawovy added 16 points and senior guard Maddy Codington scored nine on three 3-pointers. The team made seven from long range.

Moore shot 10 for 14 from the floor.

“Brittany faced her first box-and-1 and she handled it well,” Eisaman said. “Other girls are going to get open when that happens. Haley was the benefactor of a box-and-1 tonight.”

With Crawford out even more of the scoring load has fallen on standout senior Olivia Sirnic, who came into the game averaging 20 points. Sirnic was hounded by defenders as soon as she crossed midcourt. She was held to nine points, all in the first half.

Senior Jada Morgan scored five for the Lady Jays, who had one field goal after halftime.

The quick start was too much for Jeannette to overcome as the Centurions commanded the backcourt.

“GCC is a well-oiled machine,” Vertacnik said. “They have five seniors who could close their eyes and know where each other is on the court. Success builds on success in that program. They're expected to win.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

