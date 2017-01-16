Quick start carries No. 2 GCC to 5th straight victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A neighboring rivalry was renewed following a two-year hiatus.

And while the game was played at Jeannette, it completely belonged to Greensburg Central Catholic.

Reclassification brought the teams back together, but they were far apart on the scoreboard as Greensburg Central jumped on the shorthanded Lady Jays from the opening tip and cruised to a 64-23 girls basketball victory Monday night in a Section 3-2A game.

The No. 2-ranked Centurions (9-3, 7-0) continued their fast-paced style, forcing turnovers and firing up quick shots to set the tone on the way to their fifth straight victory.

Momentum remains with the Centurions.

“We were spirited early,” GCC coach Joe Eisaman said. “We just want to keep getting better. We always talk about finding ways to improve. We sped it up like we do, and our girls cut down on turnovers.”

Jeannette (4-8, 2-5), which fell victim to the 40-point mercy rule, played shorthanded with sophomore guard Dymond Crawford out with an ankle injury.

“It's been tough because (Crawford) is our second-leading scorer,” Jeannette coach Janine Vertacnik said. “And Chloe (Stein) is getting back to form after an ACL injury. She's another scorer for us. We have 10 freshmen and sophomores on this team. I applaud how hard our girls played.”

The Centurions are averaging 72.6 points during their five-game surge and have not allowed more than 40 in a game since Dec. 28.

Greensburg Central senior guard Haley Moore continued her scoring surge of late, posting a game-high 23 points, 17 during a first half that saw the Centurions pile up a 23-2 lead after one quarter and a 38-15 advantage by the half. Senior Brittany Stawovy added 16 points and senior guard Maddy Codington scored nine on three 3-pointers. The team made seven from long range.

Moore shot 10 for 14 from the floor.

“Brittany faced her first box-and-1 and she handled it well,” Eisaman said. “Other girls are going to get open when that happens. Haley was the benefactor of a box-and-1 tonight.”

With Crawford out even more of the scoring load has fallen on standout senior Olivia Sirnic, who came into the game averaging 20 points. Sirnic was hounded by defenders as soon as she crossed midcourt. She was held to nine points, all in the first half.

Senior Jada Morgan scored five for the Lady Jays, who had one field goal after halftime.

The quick start was too much for Jeannette to overcome as the Centurions commanded the backcourt.

“GCC is a well-oiled machine,” Vertacnik said. “They have five seniors who could close their eyes and know where each other is on the court. Success builds on success in that program. They're expected to win.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.