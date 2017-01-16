Westmoreland high school roundup: Franklin Regional girls earn Section 4 victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Franklin Regional girls basketball team has learned quickly this season how to bounce back from defeats.

On Monday night, the Panthers got 18 points from Kassidy Hubert in a 54-39 victory over visiting Plum in a Section 4-5A game in Murrysville.

Franklin Regional (8-6, 3-3), which has posted a victory after each of its past five losses, dropped a 76-59 decision to Mars on Thursday.

Elizabeth Forward 75, Belle Vernon 47 — Bri Spirnak had 22 points and Julia Jenkins scored 20 as Elizabeth Forward (7-8, 4-3) won in Section 3-4A. Taylor Kovatch had 14 points for Belle Vernon (7-6, 3-3), which fell behind 24-3 in the first quarter.

Mt. Pleasant 59, Southmoreland 36 — Colleen Trainer had 11 points and Kerri Bungard added 10 as Mt. Pleasant (9-5, 5-2) claimed a Section 3-4A victory. Olivia Porter scored 14 points for Southmoreland (8-5, 2-5), which fell behind 25-9 in the first quarter.

Derry 75, Yough 20 — Lauren Felix scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, to pace Derry (6-6, 1-5) to its first Section 3-4A victory. Yough (1-12, 0-7) trailed 28-6 after the first quarter.

Tyrone 66, Ligonier Valley 37 — Olivia Miller tallied 21 points and seven rebounds but Ligonier Valley (3-9) fell in a nonsection contest. Miller became the Rams' all-time leading scorer since the district merger, though the program's record is still held by Christy Clark (1,606).

For Tyrone, Kasey Engle had 29 points and became her program's all-time leading scorer.

Boys basketball

Summit Academy 79, Yough 25 — Yough (1-13) fell behind 30-4 in the first quarter en route to a nonsection loss.

Cody Jaggon had 20 points to lead Summit Academy (4-8).

Men's college basketball

Westmoreland 98, CCAC-Boyce 90 – Daniel King had 28 points, and Jordan Johnson added 24, as Westmoreland County Community College (8-7, 5-2) earned a Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference victory.