High school scores, schedules for Jan. 16, 2017
Updated 7 hours ago
Basketball
Boys
Monday's results
Nonsection
Knoch 75, Indiana 58
Penn-Trafford at Altoona, ppd.
Summit Academy 79, Yough 25
Winchester Thurston 64, Cheswick Christian Academy 41
Washington 57, East Allegheny 41
District 6
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley 81, Berlin Brothersvalley 60
Saltsburg 84, Conemaugh Township 28
Blairsville at Bishop McCort (n)
United at Blacklick Valley (n)
Tuesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at California, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Cornell, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Imani Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Valley at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Class 2A
Blairsville at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; Marion Center at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.; United at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
West Shamokin at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
City of Basketball Love State Basketball Rankings
(records through games of Jan. 8/OW-others to watch/NR-not ranked)
Class 6A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. William Allen (11) 13-0 1
2. Reading (3) 12-2 2
3. Roman Catholic (12) 12-2 3
4. Emmaus (11) 11-1 5
5. Abington (1) 12-3 7
6. Pine-Richland (7) 12-0 6
7. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 12-2 8
8. Archbishop Ryan (12) 12-2 4
9. Father Judge (12) 10-3 9
10. Hazleton (2) 7-2 NR
Class 5A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Archbishop Wood (12) 9-3 1
2. Bangor (11) 13-0 2
3. Archbishop Carroll (12) 11-3 4
4. Abington Heights (2) 11-2 3
5. Northeastern (3) 15-0 5
6. Chester (1) 9-2 8
7. Whitehall (11) 10-3 6
8. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 11-2 7
9. Meadville (10) 12-0 9
10. Penncrest (1) 12-2 10
Class 4A
1. Imhotep Charter (12) 11-2 1
2. New Castle (7) 11-1 3
3. Quaker Valley (7) 11-1 4
4. Scranton Prep (2) 10-2 2
5. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 9-3 5
6. Universal Audenried (12) 10-2 6
7. Strong Vincent (10) 10-2 9
8. Lancaster Catholic (3) 11-2 7
9. Clearfield (9) 11-1 8
10. Berwick (2) 10-0 10
Class 3A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 8-5 1
2. Del-Val Charter (12) 12-4 6
3. Lincoln Park (7) 10-3 3
4. Valley Forge (1) 11-3 4
5. York Catholic (3) 13-1 5
6. Trinity (3) 11-2 2
7. Lancaster Mennonite (3) 13-2 7
8. Greenville (10) 13-0 8
9. C.W. North Catholic (7) 10-4 NR
10. Loyalsock (4) 10-2 10
Class 2A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 10-4 1
2. Constitution (12) 10-4 2
3. Greensburg C.C. (7) 11-0 3
4. Church Farm (1) 9-3 4
5. Sewickley Academy (7) 8-3 5
6. Bishop Canevin (7) 8-3 6
7. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 9-3 7
8. Marian Catholic (11) 9-1 9
9. Laurel (7) 11-2 8
10. Coudersport (9) 11-0 10
Class 1A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 10-1 1
2. St. John Neumann (4) 9-0 2
3. Elk County Catholic (9) 11-0 3
4. Monessen (7) 7-4 4
5. Saltsburg (6) 11-0 5
6. York Country Day (3) 9-3 6
7. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 11-1 7
8. Lourdes Regional (4) 11-3 9
9. Faith Christian (1) 9-2 NR
10. Southern Fulton (5) 9-2 10
Girls
Monday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 70, Shaler 48
Seneca Valley 43, Butler 33
Section 3
Baldwin 30, Bethel Park 25
Mt. Lebanon 56, Upper St. Clair 37
Peters Township 54, Canon-McMillan 38
Class 5A
Section 1
Montour 68, Moon 47
South Fayette 71, Chartiers Valley 62
West Allegheny 88, Lincoln Park 41
Section 2
Gateway 47, West Mifflin 42
Oakland Catholic 67, Woodland Hills 27
Section 3
Connellsville 39, Uniontown 36
Laurel Highlands 67, Albert Gallatin 60
Section 4
Franklin Regional 54, Plum 39
Hampton 43, Mars 36
Indiana 33, Armstrong 31
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 57, Valley 9
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 70, Knoch 29
Deer Lakes 48, Highlands 43
Section 2
Ambridge 51, Quaker Valley 33
Blackhawk 64, Beaver 40
Central Valley 51, Hopewell 42
Section 3
Derry 75, Yough 20
Elizabeth Forward 75, Belle Vernon 47
Keystone Oaks 38, South Park 37
Mt. Pleasant 59, Southmoreland 36
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 58, Ellwood City 33
Neshannock 61, Laurel 38
Riverside 71, Freedom 32
Section 2
Charleroi 73, McGuffey 18
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 60, Carlynton 29
Seton-La Salle 50, Avonworth 47
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 46, Washington 37
Chartiers-Houston 51, Fort Cherry 13
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 47, Shenango 32
Section 2
Brentwood 60, Leechburg 54
Sto-Rox 67, Northgate 30
Vincentian Academy 74, Ellis School 30
Section 3
California 62, Frazier 39
Greensburg Central Catholic 64, Jeannette 22
Serra Catholic 54, Carmichaels 42
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 69, Sewickley Academy 21
Union 40, Propel Andrew Street 8
Section 2
Geibel 56, Monessen 35
West Greene 73, Avella 52
Section 3
St. Joseph 64, Eden Christian Academy 21
Nonsection
Altoona 56, Penn-Trafford 43
Freeport 56, Kiski Area 37
South Side Beaver 58, New Castle 47
District 6
Heritage
Northern Cambria at Purchase Line (n)
West Shamokin at Homer-Center (n)
Nonsection
Tyrone 66, Ligonier Valley 37
Tuesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Aliquippa, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Springdale at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Aquinas Academy at Neighborhood Academy, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
United at Richland, 7 p.m.
@PAGirlsHoops state rankings
Class 6A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Cardinal O'Hara (12) 8-3 1
2. Pine-Richland (WPIAL) 13-0 2
3. North Allegheny (WPIAL) 12-2 3
4. Cumberland Valley (3) 11-2 4
5. Central Bucks South (1) 11-2 8
6. Cedar Crest (3) 11-2 9
7. North Penn (1) 10-2 10
8. Easton (11) 10-1 NR
9. Penn Hills (WPIAL) 10-2 NR
10. Mt. Lebanon (WPIAL) 11-3 5
Class 5A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Archbishop Wood (12) 7-5 1
2. Southern Lehigh (11) 12-0 2
3. Hampton (WPIAL) 11-0 3
4. Trinity (WPIAL) 12-1 4
5. Archbishop Ryan (12) 14-1 8
6. Archbishop Carroll (12) 10-2 5
7. Harrisburg (3) 11-2 6
8. Fort LeBoeuf (10) 11-1 NR
9. Warren (10) 10-1 9
10. Springfield-Delco (1) 12-1 NR
Class 4A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. C.W. North Catholic (WPIAL) 11-1 1
2. Villa Maria (10) 9-4 2
3. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 9-1 3
4. Greater Nanticoke (2) 10-0 4
5. Northern Lebanon (3) 12-1 5
6. Forest Hills (6) 12-0 6
7. Lancaster Catholic (3) 10-2 7
8. Athens (4) 11-0 9
9. Mercyhurst Prep (10) 8-2 8
10. Montoursville (4) 9-1 10
Class 3A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 10-3 1
2. Dunmore (2) 10-0 2
3. Neshannock (WPIAL) 13-1 3
4. Mount Carmel (4) 11-1 4
5. St. Basil Academy (1) 15-0 5
6. New Hope—Solebury (1) 13-0 6
7. Holy Cross (2) 10-1 7
8. East Allegheny (WPIAL) 12-0 8
9. Holy Redeemer (2) 7-3 9
10. Bishop Canevin (WPIAL) 8-4 10
Class 2A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Minersville (11) 13-0 1
2. Mahanoy Area (4) 10-0 2
3. California (WPIAL) 13-1 3
4. Bishop McCort (6) 8-2 4
5. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 11-2 5
6. Bellwood-Antis (6) 11-2 6
7. Sayre (4) 12-1 7
8. Camp Hill (3) 10-3 8
9. Coudersport (9) 10-0 9
10. Chartiers-Houston (WPIAL) 12-2 NR
Class 1A
No. School Rec Pvs
1. Jenkintown (1) 11-1 1
2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 11-0 2
3. Bishop Carroll (6) 10-2 3
4. Our Lady Lourdes Regional (4) 10-2 4
5. North Clarion (9) 12-0 5
6. Winchester-Thurston (WPIAL) 9-0 6
7. Lebanon Catholic (3) 10-4 7
8. Linden Hall (3) 10-1 8
9. Halifax (3) 11-1 9
10. West Greene (WPIAL) 10-2 10
Hockey
Monday's results
Class AAA
Butler 5, Canon-McMillan 2
Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 2
Central Catholic at Seneca Valley (n)
Class AA
Moon 2, Bishop Canevin 1
Penn-Trafford 5, Mars 2
Hampton at Plum (n)
West Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Class A
Franklin Regional 9, Gateway 0
Thomas Jefferson 6, Sewickley Academy 3
Wheeling Park 6, Wheeling Central Catholic 2
Baldwin at South Park (n)
Chartiers Valley at Montour (n)
Division II
Blackhawk 3, John Marshall 2
Ringgold 6, Morgantown 3
Tuesday's schedule
Class AAA
Armstrong at Cathedral Prep, 8:30 p.m.
Class AA
Latrobe at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Class A
Freeport at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Norwin, 7:45 p.m.
Division II
Carrick at Connellsville, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday's result
Laurel 63, Blackhawk 6
Tuesday's schedule
Nonsection
Bentworth at Yough; Chartiers Valley at McKeesport
To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.