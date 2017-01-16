Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

High school scores, schedules for Jan. 16, 2017

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Basketball

Boys

Monday's results

Nonsection

Knoch 75, Indiana 58

Penn-Trafford at Altoona, ppd.

Summit Academy 79, Yough 25

Winchester Thurston 64, Cheswick Christian Academy 41

Washington 57, East Allegheny 41

District 6

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley 81, Berlin Brothersvalley 60

Saltsburg 84, Conemaugh Township 28

Blairsville at Bishop McCort (n)

United at Blacklick Valley (n)

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Seton-La Salle at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at California, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Cornell, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Imani Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Valley at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Class 2A

Blairsville at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; Marion Center at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.; United at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

West Shamokin at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

City of Basketball Love State Basketball Rankings

(records through games of Jan. 8/OW-others to watch/NR-not ranked)

Class 6A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. William Allen (11) 13-0 1

2. Reading (3) 12-2 2

3. Roman Catholic (12) 12-2 3

4. Emmaus (11) 11-1 5

5. Abington (1) 12-3 7

6. Pine-Richland (7) 12-0 6

7. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 12-2 8

8. Archbishop Ryan (12) 12-2 4

9. Father Judge (12) 10-3 9

10. Hazleton (2) 7-2 NR

Class 5A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 9-3 1

2. Bangor (11) 13-0 2

3. Archbishop Carroll (12) 11-3 4

4. Abington Heights (2) 11-2 3

5. Northeastern (3) 15-0 5

6. Chester (1) 9-2 8

7. Whitehall (11) 10-3 6

8. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 11-2 7

9. Meadville (10) 12-0 9

10. Penncrest (1) 12-2 10

Class 4A

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 11-2 1

2. New Castle (7) 11-1 3

3. Quaker Valley (7) 11-1 4

4. Scranton Prep (2) 10-2 2

5. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 9-3 5

6. Universal Audenried (12) 10-2 6

7. Strong Vincent (10) 10-2 9

8. Lancaster Catholic (3) 11-2 7

9. Clearfield (9) 11-1 8

10. Berwick (2) 10-0 10

Class 3A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 8-5 1

2. Del-Val Charter (12) 12-4 6

3. Lincoln Park (7) 10-3 3

4. Valley Forge (1) 11-3 4

5. York Catholic (3) 13-1 5

6. Trinity (3) 11-2 2

7. Lancaster Mennonite (3) 13-2 7

8. Greenville (10) 13-0 8

9. C.W. North Catholic (7) 10-4 NR

10. Loyalsock (4) 10-2 10

Class 2A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 10-4 1

2. Constitution (12) 10-4 2

3. Greensburg C.C. (7) 11-0 3

4. Church Farm (1) 9-3 4

5. Sewickley Academy (7) 8-3 5

6. Bishop Canevin (7) 8-3 6

7. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 9-3 7

8. Marian Catholic (11) 9-1 9

9. Laurel (7) 11-2 8

10. Coudersport (9) 11-0 10

Class 1A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 10-1 1

2. St. John Neumann (4) 9-0 2

3. Elk County Catholic (9) 11-0 3

4. Monessen (7) 7-4 4

5. Saltsburg (6) 11-0 5

6. York Country Day (3) 9-3 6

7. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 11-1 7

8. Lourdes Regional (4) 11-3 9

9. Faith Christian (1) 9-2 NR

10. Southern Fulton (5) 9-2 10

Girls

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 70, Shaler 48

Seneca Valley 43, Butler 33

Section 3

Baldwin 30, Bethel Park 25

Mt. Lebanon 56, Upper St. Clair 37

Peters Township 54, Canon-McMillan 38

Class 5A

Section 1

Montour 68, Moon 47

South Fayette 71, Chartiers Valley 62

West Allegheny 88, Lincoln Park 41

Section 2

Gateway 47, West Mifflin 42

Oakland Catholic 67, Woodland Hills 27

Section 3

Connellsville 39, Uniontown 36

Laurel Highlands 67, Albert Gallatin 60

Section 4

Franklin Regional 54, Plum 39

Hampton 43, Mars 36

Indiana 33, Armstrong 31

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 57, Valley 9

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 70, Knoch 29

Deer Lakes 48, Highlands 43

Section 2

Ambridge 51, Quaker Valley 33

Blackhawk 64, Beaver 40

Central Valley 51, Hopewell 42

Section 3

Derry 75, Yough 20

Elizabeth Forward 75, Belle Vernon 47

Keystone Oaks 38, South Park 37

Mt. Pleasant 59, Southmoreland 36

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 58, Ellwood City 33

Neshannock 61, Laurel 38

Riverside 71, Freedom 32

Section 2

Charleroi 73, McGuffey 18

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 60, Carlynton 29

Seton-La Salle 50, Avonworth 47

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 46, Washington 37

Chartiers-Houston 51, Fort Cherry 13

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 47, Shenango 32

Section 2

Brentwood 60, Leechburg 54

Sto-Rox 67, Northgate 30

Vincentian Academy 74, Ellis School 30

Section 3

California 62, Frazier 39

Greensburg Central Catholic 64, Jeannette 22

Serra Catholic 54, Carmichaels 42

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 69, Sewickley Academy 21

Union 40, Propel Andrew Street 8

Section 2

Geibel 56, Monessen 35

West Greene 73, Avella 52

Section 3

St. Joseph 64, Eden Christian Academy 21

Nonsection

Altoona 56, Penn-Trafford 43

Freeport 56, Kiski Area 37

South Side Beaver 58, New Castle 47

District 6

Heritage

Northern Cambria at Purchase Line (n)

West Shamokin at Homer-Center (n)

Nonsection

Tyrone 66, Ligonier Valley 37

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Aliquippa, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Springdale at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Aquinas Academy at Neighborhood Academy, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

United at Richland, 7 p.m.

@PAGirlsHoops state rankings

Class 6A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Cardinal O'Hara (12) 8-3 1

2. Pine-Richland (WPIAL) 13-0 2

3. North Allegheny (WPIAL) 12-2 3

4. Cumberland Valley (3) 11-2 4

5. Central Bucks South (1) 11-2 8

6. Cedar Crest (3) 11-2 9

7. North Penn (1) 10-2 10

8. Easton (11) 10-1 NR

9. Penn Hills (WPIAL) 10-2 NR

10. Mt. Lebanon (WPIAL) 11-3 5

Class 5A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 7-5 1

2. Southern Lehigh (11) 12-0 2

3. Hampton (WPIAL) 11-0 3

4. Trinity (WPIAL) 12-1 4

5. Archbishop Ryan (12) 14-1 8

6. Archbishop Carroll (12) 10-2 5

7. Harrisburg (3) 11-2 6

8. Fort LeBoeuf (10) 11-1 NR

9. Warren (10) 10-1 9

10. Springfield-Delco (1) 12-1 NR

Class 4A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. C.W. North Catholic (WPIAL) 11-1 1

2. Villa Maria (10) 9-4 2

3. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 9-1 3

4. Greater Nanticoke (2) 10-0 4

5. Northern Lebanon (3) 12-1 5

6. Forest Hills (6) 12-0 6

7. Lancaster Catholic (3) 10-2 7

8. Athens (4) 11-0 9

9. Mercyhurst Prep (10) 8-2 8

10. Montoursville (4) 9-1 10

Class 3A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 10-3 1

2. Dunmore (2) 10-0 2

3. Neshannock (WPIAL) 13-1 3

4. Mount Carmel (4) 11-1 4

5. St. Basil Academy (1) 15-0 5

6. New Hope—Solebury (1) 13-0 6

7. Holy Cross (2) 10-1 7

8. East Allegheny (WPIAL) 12-0 8

9. Holy Redeemer (2) 7-3 9

10. Bishop Canevin (WPIAL) 8-4 10

Class 2A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Minersville (11) 13-0 1

2. Mahanoy Area (4) 10-0 2

3. California (WPIAL) 13-1 3

4. Bishop McCort (6) 8-2 4

5. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 11-2 5

6. Bellwood-Antis (6) 11-2 6

7. Sayre (4) 12-1 7

8. Camp Hill (3) 10-3 8

9. Coudersport (9) 10-0 9

10. Chartiers-Houston (WPIAL) 12-2 NR

Class 1A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Jenkintown (1) 11-1 1

2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 11-0 2

3. Bishop Carroll (6) 10-2 3

4. Our Lady Lourdes Regional (4) 10-2 4

5. North Clarion (9) 12-0 5

6. Winchester-Thurston (WPIAL) 9-0 6

7. Lebanon Catholic (3) 10-4 7

8. Linden Hall (3) 10-1 8

9. Halifax (3) 11-1 9

10. West Greene (WPIAL) 10-2 10

Hockey

Monday's results

Class AAA

Butler 5, Canon-McMillan 2

Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 2

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley (n)

Class AA

Moon 2, Bishop Canevin 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Mars 2

Hampton at Plum (n)

West Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Class A

Franklin Regional 9, Gateway 0

Thomas Jefferson 6, Sewickley Academy 3

Wheeling Park 6, Wheeling Central Catholic 2

Baldwin at South Park (n)

Chartiers Valley at Montour (n)

Division II

Blackhawk 3, John Marshall 2

Ringgold 6, Morgantown 3

Tuesday's schedule

Class AAA

Armstrong at Cathedral Prep, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Latrobe at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Class A

Freeport at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Norwin, 7:45 p.m.

Division II

Carrick at Connellsville, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday's result

Laurel 63, Blackhawk 6

Tuesday's schedule

Nonsection

Bentworth at Yough; Chartiers Valley at McKeesport

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

