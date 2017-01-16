Pittsburgh high school roundup: No. 1 Bishop Canevin girls roll to Section 3 win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two of the top girls basketball teams in Class 3A faced off a Section 3 game Monday night, and Bishop Canevin showed why it's the top-ranked team in Class 3A.

Brionna Allen had 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Crusaders (9-4, 6-0) defeated No. 5 Carlynton, 60-29.

Bishop Canevin opened a 17-8 lead and didn't look back. Ashleigh Wilson had 13 points to lead the Cougars (7-4, 4-1).

Pine-Richland 70, Shaler 48 — Amanda Kalin had 20 points to pace No. 1 Pine-Richland (15-0, 5-0) to a Section 1-6A victory. Gabby Lebakken scored 15 points for Shaler (8-5, 1-4).

Seneca Valley 43, Butler 33 — Michaela LaMont had 17 points as Seneca Valley (5-10, 2-3) won a Section 1-6A game. The Raiders converted 25 of 28 free-throw attempts.

Montour 68, Moon 47 — Courtney Tomas scored 25 points and Kennedi Stevenson had 24 to guide Montour (5-7, 2-3) to a Section 1-5A victory. Montour opened the second half on a 28-6 run.

Hampton 43, Mars 36 — Laryn Edwards had 20 points to help No. 1 Hampton (12-1, 6-0) claim a 4-5A win.

Blackhawk 64, Beaver 40 — Mackenzie Amalia and Mady Aulbach each had 17 points to lead No. 3 Blackhawk (7-7, 6-0) to a Section 2-4A win over No. 4 Beaver (9-3, 4-2). Sabrina Digiacomo had 12 points for Beaver.

Seton-La Salle 52, Avonworth 49 — Alayna Sigler had 22 points to pace Seton-La Salle (4-9, 4-2) to a Section 3-3A victory.

Chartiers-Houston 51, Fort Cherry 13 — Jala Walker had 19 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career as No. 1 Chartiers-Houston (13-2, 7-0) won in Section 1-2A.