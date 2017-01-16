Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: No. 1 Bishop Canevin girls roll to Section 3 win

Staff Reports | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 11:03 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Two of the top girls basketball teams in Class 3A faced off a Section 3 game Monday night, and Bishop Canevin showed why it's the top-ranked team in Class 3A.

Brionna Allen had 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Crusaders (9-4, 6-0) defeated No. 5 Carlynton, 60-29.

Bishop Canevin opened a 17-8 lead and didn't look back. Ashleigh Wilson had 13 points to lead the Cougars (7-4, 4-1).

Pine-Richland 70, Shaler 48 — Amanda Kalin had 20 points to pace No. 1 Pine-Richland (15-0, 5-0) to a Section 1-6A victory. Gabby Lebakken scored 15 points for Shaler (8-5, 1-4).

Seneca Valley 43, Butler 33 — Michaela LaMont had 17 points as Seneca Valley (5-10, 2-3) won a Section 1-6A game. The Raiders converted 25 of 28 free-throw attempts.

Montour 68, Moon 47 — Courtney Tomas scored 25 points and Kennedi Stevenson had 24 to guide Montour (5-7, 2-3) to a Section 1-5A victory. Montour opened the second half on a 28-6 run.

Hampton 43, Mars 36 — Laryn Edwards had 20 points to help No. 1 Hampton (12-1, 6-0) claim a 4-5A win.

Blackhawk 64, Beaver 40 — Mackenzie Amalia and Mady Aulbach each had 17 points to lead No. 3 Blackhawk (7-7, 6-0) to a Section 2-4A win over No. 4 Beaver (9-3, 4-2). Sabrina Digiacomo had 12 points for Beaver.

Seton-La Salle 52, Avonworth 49 — Alayna Sigler had 22 points to pace Seton-La Salle (4-9, 4-2) to a Section 3-3A victory.

Chartiers-Houston 51, Fort Cherry 13 — Jala Walker had 19 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career as No. 1 Chartiers-Houston (13-2, 7-0) won in Section 1-2A.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.