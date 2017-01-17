Pittsburgh high school roundup: No. 4 Hampton takes down No. 1 Mars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Antonio Ionadi and Nick Schuit each scored 16 points as No. 4 Hampton defeated No. 1 Mars, 76-56, in a Section 2-5A boys basketball game Tuesday night.

Mark Shehady had 11 points and Adam Bittner scored 10 for the Talbots (10-5, 4-2).

The Planets (10-4, 5-1) played without Division I prospect Robby Carmody, who was injured in a game last week.

North Allegheny 93, North Hills 65 — Luke Carter had 30 points, including 10 3-pointers, to guide North Allegheny (9-4, 4-2) to a Section 1-6A upset over No. 5 North Hills (11-3, 4-2).

Nick Smith became North Hills' all-time leading scorer in the loss.

Pine-Richland 92, Shaler 51 — Andrew Petcash netted 19 points and Phil Jurkovec had 18 to guide No. 1 Pine-Richland (13-0, 6-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Ethan Morton had 23 points for Butler (9-5, 3-3).

Seneca Valley 72, Butler 65 — Mark Smathers had 23 points and Chris Hart scored 21 to help Seneca Valley (7-7, 2-4) earn a Section 1-6A win.

Baldwin 75, Bethel Park 68 — Anthony Reid had 23 points, including four 3-pointers, as Baldwin (11-4, 5-1) won a Section 2-6A victory. Alex Mullen had 24 points for Bethel Park (4-9, 0-5).

Fox Chapel 64, Plum 51 — Jake Livingston had 15 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 3 Fox Chapel (13-1, 6-1) to a Section 3-6A victory. Lamar Whiting had 21 points for Plum (7-6, 2-5).

Gateway 56, Highlands 51 — The Golden Rams led by five points with under 5 minutes remaining in the game, but John Paul Kromka's 12 fourth-quarter free throws gave Gateway a Section 5-3A victory. Mitch DeZort netted a game-high 22 points for Highlands (7-7, 2-3). Courtney Jackson led Gateway (5-5, 6-0) with 17 points.

New Castle 66, Beaver Falls 61 — No. 1 New Castle opened a 21-10 first-quarter lead and held off a Beaver Falls rally for a Section 2-4A victory. Geno Demonaco had 18 points and Te'Quawn Stewart scored 16 for New Castle (12-1, 7-0).

Josh Creach had 24 points for No. 5 Beaver Falls (6-5, 4-3).

Quaker Valley 64, Ambridge 57 — Trailing 33-20 at halftime, Quaker Valley made a 44-24 run in the second half to secure a Section 2-4A win. Ricky Guss scored 26 for the No. 2 Quakers (12-1, 6-1). Nick Campalong had 25 for Ambridge (4-9, 2-5).

Shady Side Academy 52, Steel Valley 50 — Etai Groff had 26 points as Shady Side Academy (11-4, 4-1) captured a Section 3-3A victory. Ja'Mier Fletcher scored 30 points for Steel Valley (7-7, 2-3). Ronan O'Connor had the winning basket for the Indians.

Serra Catholic 85, Leechburg 75 (OT) — Serra Catholic outscored Leechburg, 13-3, in overtime to earn a Section 1-2A victory. Christian Hack had 26 points to lead the Blue Devils (5-7, 2-4). Cory Nulph scored 18 points and J.B. Burtick added 13. Khalil Smith led Serra Catholic (5-9, 2-4) with 20 points.

Chartiers-Houston 59, Fort Cherry 56 — AJ Myers had 26 points, including a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, to help Chartiers-Houston (10-3, 5-0) capture a Section 2-2A win.

Sewickley Academy 70, OLSH 45 — Justin Pryor scored 16 points and Chris Groetsch netted his 1,000th career point as No. 2 Sewickley Academy (9-3, 6-1) earned a Section 3-2A win.

Monessen 77, Clairton 63 — Jaden Altomore had 27 points and Justice Rice added 26 as No. 1 Monessen (8-4, 5-0) earned a Section 2-A win over No. 3 Clairton (8-4, 4-1). Keishawn Wright had 22 points for the Bears.

Girls basketball

Trinity 59, Ringgold 36 — Sierra Kotchman had 25 points to lead No. 2 Trinity (13-1, 6-0) to a Section 3-5A victory.