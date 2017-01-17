Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: No. 4 Hampton takes down No. 1 Mars

Staff Reports | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 10:39 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Antonio Ionadi and Nick Schuit each scored 16 points as No. 4 Hampton defeated No. 1 Mars, 76-56, in a Section 2-5A boys basketball game Tuesday night.

Mark Shehady had 11 points and Adam Bittner scored 10 for the Talbots (10-5, 4-2).

The Planets (10-4, 5-1) played without Division I prospect Robby Carmody, who was injured in a game last week.

North Allegheny 93, North Hills 65 — Luke Carter had 30 points, including 10 3-pointers, to guide North Allegheny (9-4, 4-2) to a Section 1-6A upset over No. 5 North Hills (11-3, 4-2).

Nick Smith became North Hills' all-time leading scorer in the loss.

Pine-Richland 92, Shaler 51 — Andrew Petcash netted 19 points and Phil Jurkovec had 18 to guide No. 1 Pine-Richland (13-0, 6-0) to a Section 1-6A win. Ethan Morton had 23 points for Butler (9-5, 3-3).

Seneca Valley 72, Butler 65 — Mark Smathers had 23 points and Chris Hart scored 21 to help Seneca Valley (7-7, 2-4) earn a Section 1-6A win.

Baldwin 75, Bethel Park 68 — Anthony Reid had 23 points, including four 3-pointers, as Baldwin (11-4, 5-1) won a Section 2-6A victory. Alex Mullen had 24 points for Bethel Park (4-9, 0-5).

Fox Chapel 64, Plum 51 — Jake Livingston had 15 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 3 Fox Chapel (13-1, 6-1) to a Section 3-6A victory. Lamar Whiting had 21 points for Plum (7-6, 2-5).

Gateway 56, Highlands 51 — The Golden Rams led by five points with under 5 minutes remaining in the game, but John Paul Kromka's 12 fourth-quarter free throws gave Gateway a Section 5-3A victory. Mitch DeZort netted a game-high 22 points for Highlands (7-7, 2-3). Courtney Jackson led Gateway (5-5, 6-0) with 17 points.

New Castle 66, Beaver Falls 61 — No. 1 New Castle opened a 21-10 first-quarter lead and held off a Beaver Falls rally for a Section 2-4A victory. Geno Demonaco had 18 points and Te'Quawn Stewart scored 16 for New Castle (12-1, 7-0).

Josh Creach had 24 points for No. 5 Beaver Falls (6-5, 4-3).

Quaker Valley 64, Ambridge 57 — Trailing 33-20 at halftime, Quaker Valley made a 44-24 run in the second half to secure a Section 2-4A win. Ricky Guss scored 26 for the No. 2 Quakers (12-1, 6-1). Nick Campalong had 25 for Ambridge (4-9, 2-5).

Shady Side Academy 52, Steel Valley 50 — Etai Groff had 26 points as Shady Side Academy (11-4, 4-1) captured a Section 3-3A victory. Ja'Mier Fletcher scored 30 points for Steel Valley (7-7, 2-3). Ronan O'Connor had the winning basket for the Indians.

Serra Catholic 85, Leechburg 75 (OT) — Serra Catholic outscored Leechburg, 13-3, in overtime to earn a Section 1-2A victory. Christian Hack had 26 points to lead the Blue Devils (5-7, 2-4). Cory Nulph scored 18 points and J.B. Burtick added 13. Khalil Smith led Serra Catholic (5-9, 2-4) with 20 points.

Chartiers-Houston 59, Fort Cherry 56 — AJ Myers had 26 points, including a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, to help Chartiers-Houston (10-3, 5-0) capture a Section 2-2A win.

Sewickley Academy 70, OLSH 45 — Justin Pryor scored 16 points and Chris Groetsch netted his 1,000th career point as No. 2 Sewickley Academy (9-3, 6-1) earned a Section 3-2A win.

Monessen 77, Clairton 63 — Jaden Altomore had 27 points and Justice Rice added 26 as No. 1 Monessen (8-4, 5-0) earned a Section 2-A win over No. 3 Clairton (8-4, 4-1). Keishawn Wright had 22 points for the Bears.

Girls basketball

Trinity 59, Ringgold 36 — Sierra Kotchman had 25 points to lead No. 2 Trinity (13-1, 6-0) to a Section 3-5A victory.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.