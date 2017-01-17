High school scores, schedules for Jan. 17, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 93, North Hills 65

Pine-Richland 92, Shaler 51

Seneca Valley 72, Butler 65

Section 2

Baldwin 75, Bethel Park 68

Canon-McMillan 54, Peters Township 47

Mt. Lebanon 44, Upper St. Clair 32

Section 3

Fox Chapel 64, Plum 51

Norwin 36, Hempfield 35

Penn Hills 87, Latrobe 71

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 80, Albert Gallatin 68

Thomas Jefferson 48, West Mifflin 40

Trinity 66, Ringgold 54

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 91, West Allegheny 37

Hampton 76, Mars 56

Moon 78, Montour 66

Section 3

Franklin Regional 74, Greensburg Salem 42

Gateway 56, Highlands 51

Kiski Area 29, Armstrong 27

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 71, Deer Lakes 52

Indiana 76, Derry 48

Mt. Pleasant 64, Yough 28

Section 2

Beaver 70, Blackhawk 64

Central Valley 64, Hopewell 43

New Castle 66, Beaver Falls 61

Quaker Valley 64, Ambridge 57

Section 3

Belle Vernon 56, Elizabeth Forward 46

McGuffey 54, South Park 35

South Fayette 63, Keystone Oaks 55

Uniontown 87, Waynesburg 51

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 74, New Brighton 43

Lincoln Park 80, Ellwood City 57

Riverside 70, Mohawk 42

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 48, Avonworth 26

Carlynton 73, Freedom 41

Seton-La Salle 53, Brentwood 40

Section 3

Burrell 64, Apollo-Ridge 51

East Allegheny 48, South Allegheny 43

Shady Side Academy 52, Steel Valley 50

Section 4

Brownsville 57, Beth-Center 26

Burgettstown 54, South Side Beaver 51

Southmoreland 84, Charleroi 45

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Jeannette 49

Serra Catholic 85, Leechburg 75

Springdale 48, Riverview 34

Section 2

California 71, Frazier 45

Chartiers-Houston 59, Fort Cherry 56

Jefferson-Morgan 61, Carmichaels 51

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 85, Shenango 59

Neshannock 59, Laurel 54

Sewickley Academy 70, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 45

Sto-Rox 83, Northgate 58

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 85, Quigley Catholic 56

Union 63, Western Beaver 15

Vincentian Academy 74, Cornell 62

Section 2

Geibel 76, Mapletown 52

Monessen 77, Clairton 63

West Greene 60, Avella 27

Section 3

Imani Christian 56, Propel Andrew Street 40

St. Joseph 73, Eden Christian Academy 60

Winchester Thurston 64, Trinity Christian 56

Nonsection

Knoch 57, Valley 49

District 6

Heritage

Class 2A

Ligonier Valley 80, Northern Cambria 26

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Hundred, W.Va., 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Monessen, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Class 2A

Northern Cambria at Blairsville, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Carrick at Brashear, 7 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 48, North Hills 15

Section 2

Norwin 53, Hempfield 27

Penn Hills 76, Latrobe 41

Class 5A

Section 3

Trinity 65, Ringgold 38

Class 3A

Brownsville 57, Waynesburg 26

East Allegheny 56, South Allegheny 21

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 51, Steel Valley 41

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 57, New Brighton 34

Section 2

Riverview 64, Springdale 13

Section 3

Beth-Center 54, Bentworth 16

Class A

Section 1

Quigley 53, Rochester 26

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 44, Mapletown 41

Nonsection

Gateway 47, Fox Chapel 30

Southmoreland 55, Greensburg Salem 42

Winchester Thurston 48, Apollo-Ridge 28

Aquinas Academy 48, Neighborhood Academy 10

City League

Allderdice 67, Perry Traditional 9

District 6

Nonsection

Richland 44, United 34

Wednesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Seton-La Salle, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Monessen, 5:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.; Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; United at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Tuesday's result

Norwin 5, Penn-Trafford 2

Girls

Tuesday's result

Norwin 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Hockey

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Armstrong at Cathedral Prep (n)

Class AA

Latrobe 5, Shaler 2

Class A

Bishop McCort 8, Freeport 0

Westmont Hilltop 7, Norwin 2

Division II

Carrick at Connellsville (n)

Rifle

Tuesday's results

Bethel Park 797-61x, Avella 796-57x

Penn-Trafford 791-45x, Indiana 787-32x

Swimming

Boys

Tuesday's result

Shady Side Academy 87, Burrell 70

Girls

Tuesday's result

Shady Side Academy 67, Burrell 39

Wrestling

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Bentworth at Yough (n)

Chartiers Valley at McKeesport (n)

City League

Carrick 63, Westinghouse 9

Wednesday's schedule

Class AAA

Section 1A

Gateway at Plum; Kiski Area at Armstrong; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills

Section 1B

Latrobe at Greensburg Salem; Norwin at Hempfield; Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional

Section 2A

Belle Vernon at Connellsville; Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin; Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin

Section 2B

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair; McKeesport at Baldwin; Ringgold at Peters Township

Section 3A

Highlands at Knoch; Seneca Valley at Butler; Pine-Richland at Mars

Section 3B

Hampton at Indiana; Shaler at Fox Chapel; North Hills at North Allegheny

Section 4A

Central Catholic at Waynesburg; Mt. Lebanon at Chartiers Valley; Trinity at Canon-McMillan

Section 4B

Blackhawk at Ambridge; Hopewell at Montour; West Allegheny at Moon

Class AA

Section 1A

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston; South Park at Avella; Washington at Fort Cherry

Section 1B

Central Valley at Ellwood City; Central Valley at Laurel; Laurel at Beaver; South Side Beaver at Freedom

Section 2A

Beth-Center at McGuffey; Mapletown at Bentworth; West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan

Section 2B

Elizabeth Forward at Frazier; Mt. Pleasant at Derry; Yough at Southmoreland

Section 3A

Carlynton at Keystone Oaks; South Allegheny at Avonworth; South Fayette at Quaker Valley

Section 3B

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Jeannette; Riverview at Summit Academy; Valley at Burrell

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.