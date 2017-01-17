High school scores, schedules for Jan. 17, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 93, North Hills 65
Pine-Richland 92, Shaler 51
Seneca Valley 72, Butler 65
Section 2
Baldwin 75, Bethel Park 68
Canon-McMillan 54, Peters Township 47
Mt. Lebanon 44, Upper St. Clair 32
Section 3
Fox Chapel 64, Plum 51
Norwin 36, Hempfield 35
Penn Hills 87, Latrobe 71
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 80, Albert Gallatin 68
Thomas Jefferson 48, West Mifflin 40
Trinity 66, Ringgold 54
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 91, West Allegheny 37
Hampton 76, Mars 56
Moon 78, Montour 66
Section 3
Franklin Regional 74, Greensburg Salem 42
Gateway 56, Highlands 51
Kiski Area 29, Armstrong 27
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 71, Deer Lakes 52
Indiana 76, Derry 48
Mt. Pleasant 64, Yough 28
Section 2
Beaver 70, Blackhawk 64
Central Valley 64, Hopewell 43
New Castle 66, Beaver Falls 61
Quaker Valley 64, Ambridge 57
Section 3
Belle Vernon 56, Elizabeth Forward 46
McGuffey 54, South Park 35
South Fayette 63, Keystone Oaks 55
Uniontown 87, Waynesburg 51
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 74, New Brighton 43
Lincoln Park 80, Ellwood City 57
Riverside 70, Mohawk 42
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 48, Avonworth 26
Carlynton 73, Freedom 41
Seton-La Salle 53, Brentwood 40
Section 3
Burrell 64, Apollo-Ridge 51
East Allegheny 48, South Allegheny 43
Shady Side Academy 52, Steel Valley 50
Section 4
Brownsville 57, Beth-Center 26
Burgettstown 54, South Side Beaver 51
Southmoreland 84, Charleroi 45
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Jeannette 49
Serra Catholic 85, Leechburg 75
Springdale 48, Riverview 34
Section 2
California 71, Frazier 45
Chartiers-Houston 59, Fort Cherry 56
Jefferson-Morgan 61, Carmichaels 51
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 85, Shenango 59
Neshannock 59, Laurel 54
Sewickley Academy 70, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 45
Sto-Rox 83, Northgate 58
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 85, Quigley Catholic 56
Union 63, Western Beaver 15
Vincentian Academy 74, Cornell 62
Section 2
Geibel 76, Mapletown 52
Monessen 77, Clairton 63
West Greene 60, Avella 27
Section 3
Imani Christian 56, Propel Andrew Street 40
St. Joseph 73, Eden Christian Academy 60
Winchester Thurston 64, Trinity Christian 56
Nonsection
Knoch 57, Valley 49
District 6
Heritage
Class 2A
Ligonier Valley 80, Northern Cambria 26
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Hundred, W.Va., 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Monessen, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Class 2A
Northern Cambria at Blairsville, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Carrick at Brashear, 7 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 48, North Hills 15
Section 2
Norwin 53, Hempfield 27
Penn Hills 76, Latrobe 41
Class 5A
Section 3
Trinity 65, Ringgold 38
Class 3A
Brownsville 57, Waynesburg 26
East Allegheny 56, South Allegheny 21
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 51, Steel Valley 41
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 57, New Brighton 34
Section 2
Riverview 64, Springdale 13
Section 3
Beth-Center 54, Bentworth 16
Class A
Section 1
Quigley 53, Rochester 26
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 44, Mapletown 41
Nonsection
Gateway 47, Fox Chapel 30
Southmoreland 55, Greensburg Salem 42
Winchester Thurston 48, Apollo-Ridge 28
Aquinas Academy 48, Neighborhood Academy 10
City League
Allderdice 67, Perry Traditional 9
District 6
Nonsection
Richland 44, United 34
Wednesday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Seton-La Salle, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Monessen, 5:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.; Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; United at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Tuesday's result
Norwin 5, Penn-Trafford 2
Girls
Tuesday's result
Norwin 7, Penn-Trafford 0
Hockey
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Armstrong at Cathedral Prep (n)
Class AA
Latrobe 5, Shaler 2
Class A
Bishop McCort 8, Freeport 0
Westmont Hilltop 7, Norwin 2
Division II
Carrick at Connellsville (n)
Rifle
Tuesday's results
Bethel Park 797-61x, Avella 796-57x
Penn-Trafford 791-45x, Indiana 787-32x
Swimming
Boys
Tuesday's result
Shady Side Academy 87, Burrell 70
Girls
Tuesday's result
Shady Side Academy 67, Burrell 39
Wrestling
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Bentworth at Yough (n)
Chartiers Valley at McKeesport (n)
City League
Carrick 63, Westinghouse 9
Wednesday's schedule
Class AAA
Section 1A
Gateway at Plum; Kiski Area at Armstrong; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills
Section 1B
Latrobe at Greensburg Salem; Norwin at Hempfield; Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional
Section 2A
Belle Vernon at Connellsville; Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin; Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin
Section 2B
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair; McKeesport at Baldwin; Ringgold at Peters Township
Section 3A
Highlands at Knoch; Seneca Valley at Butler; Pine-Richland at Mars
Section 3B
Hampton at Indiana; Shaler at Fox Chapel; North Hills at North Allegheny
Section 4A
Central Catholic at Waynesburg; Mt. Lebanon at Chartiers Valley; Trinity at Canon-McMillan
Section 4B
Blackhawk at Ambridge; Hopewell at Montour; West Allegheny at Moon
Class AA
Section 1A
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston; South Park at Avella; Washington at Fort Cherry
Section 1B
Central Valley at Ellwood City; Central Valley at Laurel; Laurel at Beaver; South Side Beaver at Freedom
Section 2A
Beth-Center at McGuffey; Mapletown at Bentworth; West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan
Section 2B
Elizabeth Forward at Frazier; Mt. Pleasant at Derry; Yough at Southmoreland
Section 3A
Carlynton at Keystone Oaks; South Allegheny at Avonworth; South Fayette at Quaker Valley
Section 3B
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Jeannette; Riverview at Summit Academy; Valley at Burrell
