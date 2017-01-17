GCC boys overcome slow start to defeat Jeannette

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's not often that a basketball team will beat Jeannette with quickness.

But that's how No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic did it Tuesday night in the WPIAL Section 1-2A showdown.

GCC (12-0, 6-0) got numerous transition baskets and eased by Jeannette (7-6, 5-1), 65-49, in a packed gymnasium.

Jeannette came out and built a quick 9-2 lead behind Tre Cunningham and Mike Pompei. But GCC recovered and slowly pulled back into the game, trailing 16-14 after a quarter.

“It was a great team effort,” GCC coach Greg Bisignani said. “They came out early and played well. But we're pretty good, and our defense started slowing them down.

“We have five guys who can rebound, run and score. That's a tough combination to beat.”

GCC gained control of the game in the second quarter by using a 14-2 run to take a 30-20 lead. The Centurions led 33-28 at halftime.

“You have to play well to beat a good team on their court,” Jeannette coach Adrian Batts said. “There were three keys in the game we had to win: transition, 50/50 balls and foul shooting. Their transition game is what beat us.”

Back-to-back baskets by Rylan Bumoskey to start the second half cut the lead to 33-32, but GCC got a 3-pointer from Ben Hertzog and a layup from Jack Liberatore to regain control.

Hertzog scored 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter as GCC stretched its lead to 52-41 heading into the fourth quarter.

Jeannette could get no closer than 11 points during the fourth quarter.

Neal McDermott led GCC with 21 points, and Liberatore and Dom Eisaman had 10 each.

Pompei led Jeannette with 16 points.

“We had been playing well the past five games,” Batts said. “But we didn't communicate well in the first half, and we weren't hitting our shots.”

Bisignani said he's pleased with his team's start, but he wants the team to be peaking in another month.

“We have to keep getting better,” Bisignani said. “We're playing with confidence.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or Twitter @Schofield_Trib.