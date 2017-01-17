Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

GCC boys overcome slow start to defeat Jeannette
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ben Hertzog (14) takes a jump shot in front of Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) during the second period on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 33-28 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Jack Liberatore (21) scores in a fast break during the second period against Jeannette on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 33-28 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Dominick Eisaman (15) drives the baseline on Jeannette's Rylan Bumoskey (14) during the fourth period on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic won 65-49.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Mike Pompei (3) walks up court as Greensburg Central Catholic students celebrate their team's 15-point lead late in the fourth period on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic won 65-49.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ryan Quinn (1) scores on a fast break in front of Jeannette's Mike Pompei (3) during the fourth period on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic won 65-49.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) is fouled by Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (left) during the fourth period on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic won 65-49.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic celebrates in front of the student section following a 65-49 win over Jeannette to take their record to 12-0 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic won 65-49.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Jack Liberatore (21) grabs an offensive rebound during the second period against Jeannette on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 33-28 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Tre' Cunningham (4) scores over Greensburg Central Catholic defender Jack Liberatore (21) during the first period on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 33-28 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Tre' Cunningham (4) puts up a shot as he loses his footing during the first period against Greensburg Central Catholic on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 33-28 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Rylan Bumoskey (14) drive to the basket for a shot in front of Greensburg Central Catholic's Dominick Eisaman (15) during the first period on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 33-28 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) scores and is fouled by Jeannette's Mike Pompei (3) during the second period on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 33-28 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Rylan Bumoskey (14) drives to the basket and scores in front of Greensburg Central Catholic's Jack Liberatore (21) during the first period on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 33-28 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) scores over Jeannette's Rylan Bumoskey (14) during the first period on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 33-28 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Melik Gordon (10) scores on a 3-point shot in front of Greensburg Central Catholic's Ben Hertzog (14) during the second period on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 33-28 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Greg Bisignani talks with his starters prior to their game with Jeannette on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 33-28 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Asa Klimchock (left) is fouled by Jeannette's Seth Howard (2) during the second period on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 33-28 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Rylan Bumoskey (14) drives to the basket in front of Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) during the first period on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 33-28 at halftime.

It's not often that a basketball team will beat Jeannette with quickness.

But that's how No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic did it Tuesday night in the WPIAL Section 1-2A showdown.

GCC (12-0, 6-0) got numerous transition baskets and eased by Jeannette (7-6, 5-1), 65-49, in a packed gymnasium.

Jeannette came out and built a quick 9-2 lead behind Tre Cunningham and Mike Pompei. But GCC recovered and slowly pulled back into the game, trailing 16-14 after a quarter.

“It was a great team effort,” GCC coach Greg Bisignani said. “They came out early and played well. But we're pretty good, and our defense started slowing them down.

“We have five guys who can rebound, run and score. That's a tough combination to beat.”

GCC gained control of the game in the second quarter by using a 14-2 run to take a 30-20 lead. The Centurions led 33-28 at halftime.

“You have to play well to beat a good team on their court,” Jeannette coach Adrian Batts said. “There were three keys in the game we had to win: transition, 50/50 balls and foul shooting. Their transition game is what beat us.”

Back-to-back baskets by Rylan Bumoskey to start the second half cut the lead to 33-32, but GCC got a 3-pointer from Ben Hertzog and a layup from Jack Liberatore to regain control.

Hertzog scored 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter as GCC stretched its lead to 52-41 heading into the fourth quarter.

Jeannette could get no closer than 11 points during the fourth quarter.

Neal McDermott led GCC with 21 points, and Liberatore and Dom Eisaman had 10 each.

Pompei led Jeannette with 16 points.

“We had been playing well the past five games,” Batts said. “But we didn't communicate well in the first half, and we weren't hitting our shots.”

Bisignani said he's pleased with his team's start, but he wants the team to be peaking in another month.

“We have to keep getting better,” Bisignani said. “We're playing with confidence.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

