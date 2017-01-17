Norwin girls limit rival Hempfield to 9 field goals in Section 2 win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin girls basketball is a variety pack of offenses and defenses, each scheme tailor-made for individual opponents and used, most times, with little warning.

So if teams can't adjust on the fly, they probably can't beat the Knights.

“You have to be multidimensional and have different looks all over the court,” Knights coach Brian Brozeski said. “It makes it difficult to try and stop one facet.”

In a matchup of two of the better defensive teams in Class 6A, Norwin mixed up the schemes and looked more the part, limiting No. 5-ranked Hempfield to nine field goals — none in the first quarter — and rolling to a 53-27 win in a Section 2 game Tuesday night in North Huntingdon.

Norwin, which had nine players score and often subbed in groups of three, moved to 9-4 overall and 4-1 in section.

Hempfield (8-3, 3-2), slowed some by injuries, also had a scoreless quarter Friday against Penn-Trafford. The offense was pallid for the second straight game.

“When you play better teams, you're not going to be able to do the things you can get away with against other teams,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said. “We practice against their matchup zone. You can't turn the ball over that much. We must have had 30 turnovers.”

Spartans senior guard Michelle Burns, who leads all local scorers with 20 points per game, played with an injured foot. She was noticeably in pain but didn't rest much and scored a team-high 13.

Senior Allison Podkul was ill, and sophomore regular Sarah Golden did not play because of an illness.

“We don't make excuses,” Epps said. “Norwin deserved to win. They were more physical and wore us down.”

Brozeski has had a healthy lineup, so he hasn't had to deal with injuries.

“She is a competitor, and it's tough to see her (playing in pain),” Brozeski said of Burns. “We all enjoy watching her greatness. That family has been great.”

Norwin led 16-2 after one quarter, bothering the Spartans with its full-court pressure.

“We run a lot of defenses, and I think (Hempfield) wasn't ready for the changes we made,” said Norwin guard Danielle McMaster, who finished with 14 points.

Burns scored five straight points in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 16-7. But an 8-4 spurt by Norwin, which didn't score for the first four minutes of the quarter, stretched it to 22-11.

Senior guard Abi Gabauer scored 10 of her game-high 16 in the first half for Norwin, which upped its winning streak to four.

Freshman Sarah Liberatore hit a 3-pointer for Hempfield to cut it to 24-14 at the half.

Five Knights scored in the third, including senior Kassidy Battiste off a steal, Taylor Ingel on a putback and McMaster on a jumper from the foul line, to give the Knights a 36-17 advantage.

Freshman Olivia Gribble made it 39-20 after three quarters with a corner 3.

In the fourth, after senior Maura O'Donnell made a layup and Ingel hit a 3, McMaster drove in for two to give Norwin a 28-point lead at 48-25.

Four players scored for Hempfield, including Podkul with eight.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.