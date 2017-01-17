Kiski Area hangs on to beat Armstrong in low-scoring game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kiski Area coach Joey Tutchstone planned to call Armstrong coach Greg Hutcherson on his drive home Tuesday night and talk over their section game.

The former high school teammates could have spent a while on just the final 45 seconds. Ahead by two points, Kiski Area's foul shooters missed the front end of three one-and-ones and lost a steal out of bounds yet hung around for a 29-27 victory when Armstrong couldn't capitalize.

Kiski Area (8-5, 4-1) went scoreless for the final 4 minutes, 30 seconds, but extended its Section 3 winning streak to four games — all single-digit wins Nobody scored after Armstrong's Isaiah Price hit two free throws with 1:34 left.

“That was a bad fourth quarter,” Tutchstone said. “We have to finish better. If we make some free throws and don't turn the ball over, it's not this close.”

Kiski Area went 1 for 6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

The final possession was Armstrong's with 4.7 seconds left, but Mike Kunst's drive stalled in the lane as time expired. A minute earlier, Armstrong's Nate Baillie had two looks from under the hoop but couldn't score.

“Down the stretch, it was tough,” Hutcherson said, “missing so many opportunities and not getting a basket to fall.”

The loss leaves Armstrong (6-7, 2-3) in a three-way tie for third place with Franklin Regional and Highlands. Gateway (5-0) leads the section.

The matchup was the first as coaches for Tutchstone and Hutcherson, who are former basketball teammates at Kiski. Watching Hutcherson coach was almost like looking at himself, Tutchstone said.

“I'm calling out everything he's running, and he's calling out everything I'm running,” Tutchstone said. “It was exciting looking over at him and the job he's done with those kids.”

Added Hutcherson: “He knows everything about me and I know everything he's going to do. We always said tonight was going to come down to who hit more shots.”

Baillie, with 10 points, was the only scorer from either team to reach double digits. But neither coach was terribly surprised with a score so low.

“We have similar styles,” Tutchstone said. “This is the kind of game we think gives us the best chance to win. You're going to see close games like this.”

No quarter had more than 17 combined points. Kiski Area went scoreless in the second quarter, and Armstrong scored just four points each in the first and third.

“We thought we could definitely control the tempo and force them to play our style of basketball,” Hutcherson said. “I thought we did a good job at that. It's just we came up two points short.”

Kiski Area led 10-4 after the first, but remained stuck on 10 points at halftime. The Cavaliers missed all seven second-quarter shots. Baillie scored seven points in the second, and Armstrong led 13-10 at half.

“We have the No. 1 defense in (Class) 5A,” said Hutcherson, whose River Hawks allow 46.7 points per game. “We thought as long as we could play great defense and stop them from running, we'd have a chance.”

But Kiski Area started the second half with a 9-0 run, sparked by a quick 3-pointer from Kyle Harris. The Cavaliers led 23-17 after three quarters.

“That's what got us the game,” Tutchstone said, “because we didn't score (much) in the fourth quarter.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.