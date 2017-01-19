Narrow victories going Kiski Area's way

Kiski Area's record in games decided by single digits over the past four seasons, along with how the team fared:

Observers at Kiski Area's basketball practice Wednesday afternoon easily could tell the Cavaliers' chief concern after their game against Armstrong the night before.

As some players ran laps, their teammates clustered around the free-throw line at a handful of hoops, taking shot after shot.

The running served to induce tiredness. The free-throw shooting? Well, the purpose of that was obvious after Kiski Area missed the front end of a one-and-one three times in the final minute against Armstrong.

Mind you, the Cavaliers actually won the game — 29-27, in a decidedly low-scoring affair. But it's never a bad time to get a wake-up call, especially when it comes in victory instead of defeat.

“It makes you not take anything for granted or not take anything lightly and know you have to prepare for every team you play in section,” Kiski Area coach Joey Tutchstone said. “Wild things are going to happen, so you need some adversity. The kids realize we're not as good as we think we are, so we've got to clean this up or we could be on the opposite end.”

Kiski Area (8-5, 4-1), winners of four consecutive games — all in Section 3-5A — is living on the razor's edge maybe a bit too much for its coach's liking. All four of their recent victories came by single digits, with the Armstrong game the closest margin yet.

And yet the players keep finding a way.

“We're just a gritty bunch, and we step up when the time (comes),” senior forward Connor Martin said. “We're just really resilient, and we find a way to get back into the game.”

The Cavaliers embrace their grit, their ability to bounce back.

When leading scorer Jon Bracy left last week's game against Highlands with early foul trouble and Kiski Area went down by double digits in the first half, it kept chipping away for an eventual 66-59 victory. With the free throws not falling against Armstrong, the Cavaliers' defense stood tall, yielding a season low in points.

“I just think we're just grinding out more games late and executing in the fourth because the last two years, we really played three good quarters of basketball but in the fourth quarter we had a lot of mental lapses,” senior Nick Bisceglia said. “This year, and with this team, we're really not. We're just sticking to the game plan, what we devised up, and getting the job done.”

After Kiski Area made a run to the WPIAL semifinals in 2014, the next two seasons provided little in the way of success. The Cavaliers finished a combined 6-16 in games decided by nine points or fewer and missed the playoffs both years.

This year's team already has seven victories in nine games decided by single digits.

“It's been a tough two years, and when you look at the games in the past, we've lost those close games,” Tutchstone said. “How many times in the past two years have we had the conversation where we're right there and lose by single digits? It feels really good. I'm happy for my kids, my players, that they're able to pull them off. But I think because we went through some of those growing pains in the past, they're able to pull through.”

Before its current four-game winning streak began, Kiski Area endured a matching four-game skid, including losses to Class 6A contender Baldwin, Class 5A No. 4 Hampton and section leader Gateway. An earlier loss came against Class 6A No. 4 Latrobe.

The Cavaliers believe they've turned things around lately. Unlike the 2013-14 team, which leaned heavily on the scoring of Joey Brungo and Mike Simmons, Kiski Area now is winning with defense — as against Armstrong — or with a balanced scoring attack with starters Bisceglia, Bracy, D.J. Franklin, Kyle Harris, Martin and key reserves like Andre Dixon and Ryne Wallace.

“We're playing with a lot of confidence off that four-loss streak,” Bracy said. “We got back on track. I had to pick my game up another step to help my team get more wins. We've got other people stepping up and taking big shots, like Kyle and Connor. It's not just me scoring, it's everyone scoring.”

With the second half of section play beginning next week with a rematch against Gateway, Kiski Area knows it doesn't have the widest margin for error in a competitive Section 3-5A.

“It's hard to beat teams twice, so we've got to come with a bigger mindset the second half of the year,” Bracy said. “The other teams are going to come for us. The teams that we beat that are behind are going to want to beat us. We've just got to go above that and get the wins.”

