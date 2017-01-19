Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Burrell girls hold off Highlands rally

Jerin Steele | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 11:42 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Grace Omecinski and Highland's Sarah Sawhook chase after a loose ball late in the game at Burrell High School in the WPIAL Class 4A game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Burrell won, 49-42.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Eliza Oswalt is fouled going to the hoop by Highlands' Nia Thomas in the game at Burrell High School in the WPIAL Class 4A game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Burrell won, 49-42.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Brooke Smith and Highland's Renee Cebula reach for a rebound in the game at Burrell High School in the WPIAL Class 4A game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Burrell won, 49-42.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Brittany Dunn and Ashley Jonczak and Renee Cebula of Highlands fight for possession of the ball in the game at Burrell High School in the WPIAL Class 4A game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Burrell won, 49-42.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Highlands' Nia Thomas drives for a reverse layup in the game at Burrell High School in the WPIAL Class 4A game on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Burrell won, 49-42.

Updated 14 hours ago

Eliza Oswalt couldn't figure out what was causing her to miss free throws, but she knew it was making her angry.

Oswalt entered Thursday as a 91 percent free-throw shooter, but as her attempts kept bouncing off the iron throughout the game she could barely hide her frustration.

With the game on the line, Oswalt cured her ills at the line and sank three foul shots down the stretch to help Burrell stave off a late Highlands rally for a 49-42 victory in a key Section 1-4A game.

“I was so relieved,” Oswalt said. “When I was missing, I was getting frustrated because I know I can make foul shots. Tonight, I was just out of it. I don't know what was going through my head. I'd miss one and get so annoyed at myself. It was a relief to finally get those last ones to go in.”

The Bucs completed a season sweep of the Golden Rams and moved into third place in the tight Section 1-4A standings.

Burrell (4-11, 4-3) also defeated Highlands (5-12, 2-5), 48-35, on Dec. 19.

Oswalt, a Mercyhurst recruit, had a game-high 24 points. She was 7 of 15 at the free-throw line but made two free throws in the final 40 seconds after Highlands had cut into the lead.

Highlands trailed by 13 at halftime but went on an 8-0 run in the third quarter, fueled by a trio of baskets by Nia Thomas, to cut the deficit to three.

Thomas banked in a 3-pointer with two minutes left to make it 45-42, and after a mad scramble for the ball she had a chance to tie on another 3-point attempt 30 seconds later, but the shot rimmed out.

Thomas finished with 16 points, and Nicole Boda and Ashlyn Jonczak scored 11 apiece.

“It is what it is. Our girls are disappointed, obviously, and so are (the coaches),” Highlands coach Drew Jonczak said. “We switched defenses at halftime and Ashlyn (Jonczak) did a really good on (Oswalt) in the second half. Our Achilles heel this year has been our defense getting lazy at times.”

Burrell never trailed. Oswalt had 11 first-quarter points, helping the Bucs open up a 17-8 lead, which they extended to a 30-17 advantage at halftime. Brooke Smith had 14 points for the Bucs, and Brittany Dunn added 10.

“We played a really good first half,” Burrell coach Meghan Ziemianski said. “We were really disciplined and running good plays, but after halftime everything went helter-skelter.”

Burrell, looking to reach the postseason for the sixth straight year, is in sole possession of third place in the section, one game ahead of fourth-place Deer Lakes and a game-and-a-half ahead of Knoch. The top four teams in each section make the postseason.

“We have to work on execution and playing as team,” Oswalt said. “We're still trying to find ourselves. I think by the end of the season, we should be collected and know what to do.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

