Basketball

Emotional Penn Hills boys rally past No. 4 Latrobe

Josh Rizzo | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 10:27 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Daivon Stephens made it clear where his thoughts were Tuesday night. The 6-foot-5 Penn Hills junior forward wanted to beat Latrobe at home for Donovan Baynes.

Baynes, an Indians senior football player, died in a car accident last weekend. Stephens used his emotion to help spark a big turnaround.

Right after halftime, Stephens kickstarted Penn Hills with a steal and dunk that was part of an 11-1 run that sparked the Indians to a 87-71 Section 3-6A win over Latrobe.

The Indians had trailed 37-34 after halftime before Stephens opened the half with a layup. Then he stole the ball and flushed it to give Penn Hills its first lead since a 4-2 advantage in the first quarter.

“It was hard,” said Stephens, who finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds. “That was my boy. It was real hard. We had to come out here and do it for him.”

Penn Hills' student section wore black, and there was a pregame ceremony to honor Baynes. Latrobe's boosters presented Baynes' family with a check, while Penn Hills presented them with his game-worn football jersey.

Wildcats coach Brad Wetzel said it was a difficult environment to try and win in.

“You talk about the perfect storm,” Wetzel said. “We're coming off an overtime loss and come into an emotional setting. It's kind of odd, you don't know how to deal with the emotions. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the kid's family. … Everything was difficult tonight, starting with the emotion of the whole thing.”

Latrobe (10-3, 6-2) spent much of the first half staying ahead of Penn Hills (12-1, 7-0). The Wildcats led 21-20 after the first quarter and led by as many as six points.

Austin Butler led Latrobe with 24 points, while Marcus Dudzenski finished with 10.

Pressure from the Indians' defensive erased their halftime deficit. Penn Hills, which forced 16 turnovers, went ahead 38-37 on Stephens' dunk with 7:16 left in the third quarter. By the time the run was over, the Indians were up 45-38.

“We were able to get to our spots in the press,” Indians coach Dan DeRose said. “So we were able to get some traps and throw the ball up and make them turn it over. We made an adjustment at halftime and the kids went out, executed and forced the kids to play out of their game.”

Rebounding was a big key for Penn Hills. The Indians pulled down 17 offensive rebounds and won the rebounding battle 37-28.

“Our forwards had a daunting challenge, and I think for the most part they met it,” Wetzel said. “What they didn't get was support from the guards coming in and that's going to change. There were times there were four attempts, five attempts.”

Sherron Schifino (22 points), Chavar Williamson (18) and Julian Bennett (10) also finished in double figures for Penn Hills. Williamson also recorded 10 rebounds.

Once Penn Hills got comfortable, it was able to flex its muscles as the top team in the section.

Stephens also received the chance to honor his friend.

“It was the whole time,” Stephens said. “That's all I was thinking about was him.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

