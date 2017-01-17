Westmoreland high school roundup: FR, Hempfield boys earn section victories

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Davion Stephens' long arms created transition baskets and easy opportunities for the No. 2 Penn Hills boys basketball team Tuesday night. Once the 6-foot-5 forward got in transition during the seconds following halftime, the Indians attacked the rim in force during an 87-71 Section 3-6A win over Latrobe.

Stephens, who finished with 25 points, gave everyone in the gym a boost with his play to open the second half.

On the ensuing possession, Stephens stole the ball and dunked the ball to put the Indians ahead 38-37. It was Penn Hills' first lead since early in the first quarter.

It was the start of an 11-1 run for the Indians, who trailed 37-34 at the half.

No. 4 Latrobe (10-3, 6-2) slowed down the pace after a first quarter where both teams glided up and down the court trading punches. The Wildcats led 21-20 after the first and led by as many as six points several times. Austin Butler scored 24 points for Latrobe. Marcus Dudzenski, who flushed in two dunks, had 10.

Hempfield 36, Norwin 25 — Parker Lucas drove the length of the court and made a layup with 3.2 seconds left to give Hempfield (4-9, 2-5) a Section 3-6A win over host Norwin (7-7, 2-5). The score came after Norwin's Anthony DelleFemine scored with 33.8 to play. DelleFemine led the Knights with 18 points, and Nick Vieceli added 10. Lucas scored 13 for Hempfield.

Franklin Regional 74, Greensburg Salem 42 — Nate Leopold scored 15 points, Hunter Stonecheck had 11 and Zane Flynn tallied 10 as Franklin Regional (7-7, 2-3) earned a Section 3-5A victory. Clay Palmer had 10 points for Greensburg Salem (5-9, 0-5).

Indiana 76, Derry 48 — Carlos Carter scored 20 points to guide Indiana (10-4, 6-0) to a Section 1-4A victory. Justin Huss had 15 points for Derry (5-8, 2-4), which fell behind 25-4 in the first quarter.

Mt. Pleasant 64, Yough 28 — Keith Kalp had 20 points and Jake Newill and Jason Beranek each had 13 to lead Mt. Pleasant (2-11, 2-4) to a Section 1-4A victory. John McClaren had 14 points for Yough (1-14, 0-6), which trailed 37-11 at halftime.

Southmoreland 84, Charleroi 45 — Zak Leighty (21 points) and Tanner Schwartz (15) each drilled five 3-pointers as No. 4 Southmoreland (12-2, 5-1) captured a Section 4-3A victory. Brandon Stone had 22 points and Tommy Pisula added 17 for the Scotties.

Girls basketball

Penn Hills 76, Latrobe 41 — Tayonna Robertson had 31 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 3 Penn Hills (11-2, 5-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Laura Graytok had 21 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Wildcats (4-10, 0-5).

Blairsville 69, Ligonier Valley 30 — In the Heritage Conference, Sidney McCully had 17 points to lead Blairsville (11-3, 5-1) to victory. Olivia Miller had 17 for Ligonier Valley (3-11, 1-5).

Monday's late highlights

• Josh Boyd scored 17 points, Marrek Paola had 16 and Michael Marinchak added 15 as Ligonier Valley (10-4) defeated Berlin-Brothersvalley, 81-60, in a nonsection boys game.

• Athena Biondi had 11 points to pace Penn-Trafford (7-5), which dropped a 56-43 nonsection girls game at Altoona.

• Joseph Vecchio had three goals, and Nathan Mickey had a goal and two assists to help Penn-Trafford (4-8) earn a PIHL Class AA victory over Mars, 5-2.

• Nick Carretta had two goals and two assists to guide Franklin Regional (14-0) to a 9-0 win over Gateway in a PIHL Class A game.