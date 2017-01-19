Leechburg girls complete sweep of former nemesis Riverview

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg broke a decade-long losing streak to Riverview with a 41-point victory last month.

On Thursday, the Blue Devils completed a season sweep of their Section 2-AA rivals.

Mikayla Lovelace and Cam Davies each scored 21 points as Leechburg (8-6, 5-3) recorded a 54-34 win. The Blue Devils solidified their hold on fourth place in the section and moved two games ahead of Riverview (6-9, 3-5) in the standings.

“Coming into the season, we set overall goals and our focus is on where we can be at the end of the (regular season),” Blue Devils coach Joel Ceraso said.

“We know if we take care of as many games as we can, our (section) record will take care of itself. But we knew this was an important game.”

The teams combined for 47 turnovers — Riverview had 24 and Leechburg 23. But the Blue Devils' giveaways were not as costly, as Leechburg started to pull away in the second quarter.

Lovelace tallied eight first-quarter points as Leechburg led 14-7 after the first eight minutes.

The advantage was extended to 34-11 at the break, and this time, Davies was the offensive leader. She scored 14 of her 21 points in the second quarter. Twelve of the 14 came on a quartet of 3-pointers, and she scored her team's final nine points of the quarter.

“We're seeing teams collapse down on Mikayla a lot more,” Ceraso said. “We're doing a good job of adjusting to that. Cam had a great quarter. She has great range. That opens it up for everyone. We were able to get back into the paint a little more in the second half.”

Riverview tried to fight back early in the second half and used an 8-2 run to close the gap to 36-19, but Leechburg stayed in control.

Ariel Rafferty finished with a double-double — 15 points, 11 rebounds — to lead the Raiders.

“That was probably one of her better games,” Riverview coach Keith Stitt said. “We just need more scoring from others.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.