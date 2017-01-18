Norwin girls basketball uses mass substitutions to keep pressure on opposition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

They arrive at the scorer's table in groups of three, sometimes four.

The buzzer sounds, and the mass substituting begins.

Norwin's girls basketball team might rotate players more regularly than its hockey team. And the third line better play as well as the first, or more reserves will be waiting to check in.

“Our girls play at a high level,” coach Brian Brozeski said. “We keep evaluating every game. If someone slows up, they might see their minutes decrease. We don't want to stay stagnant for any period of time.”

Having won the past two WPIAL Class AAAA championships, Norwin has high standards.

“We know each one of the girls, on any given night, could be a difference-maker,” Brozeski said.

The girls are expected to play a certain way, and it shows. They're like clones of one another in their skill set and repetition. But this particular group is rich with depth, which allows a fresh unit to attack nonstop on defense.

Norwin keeps the turnstiles moving, playing up to 12 players — in close games. Being a starter, many nights, simply means you get to sit first.

In Tuesday's 53-27 win over No. 5-ranked Hempfield, the Lady Knights subbed in nine players before the start of the second quarter.

“They're so deep,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said. “Anyone can play a bunch of girls and say they're deep. But Norwin goes 10 or 12 deep, and they can all play.”

While Brozeski won't divulge which defense his team likes most, the Knights have used several schemes to allow just 43.5 points per game, which is tied for the low mark in Section 2-6A with Penn Hills.

Norwin can flip a defense in a hurry during games. Teams that aren't ready see the Knights' setup go from a watch to a warning in seconds.

“Every game we're using a different defense,” Brozeski said. “It depends on who we're playing and what that team does. We try to figure out what works and can makes us successful. It's a credit to our girls to be able to adjust and adapt to what we're doing.”

Norwin (9-4, 4-1) visits No. 3 Penn Hills (11-2, 5-0) on Tuesday. The Knights first must contend with rival Penn-Trafford on Friday night in North Huntingdon. Norwin rode a hot-shooting start to a 53-35 win over the Warriors in the teams' first meeting.

The physical defense did the rest.

“You can't take plays off,” said Norwin senior guard Danielle McMaster, the lone returning starter from last year's title-winning team. “You have to play at a high level. Some of us have been to championship games, so we know how hard you have to work on defense.”

Three of Norwin's losses are by a combined 10 points. The anomaly is a 77-59 loss to 6A No. 1-ranked Pine-Richand, a team the Knights wouldn't mind seeing again in the postseason.

The Knights have two losses to No. 2 North Allegheny by scores of 46-43 and 50-40.

Norwin has shooters. But the team creates much of its offense through defense, a matchup zone sometimes putting up a wall before teams cross midcourt.

The Knights are chest-to-chest with the other team's best. Norwin players sprint to the ball and rarely get beat on backdoor cuts.

“We have a very athletic team,” senior guard Abi Gabauer said. “We work on out pressure defense in practice because we know how important it is to how we play.

“We knew we'd have a deep bench and that we could work well together as a team. If you watch us, you see we play every game hard.”

It's that outbreak in play on both ends of the floor that helped produce the pair of titles, so why stop now?

“The girls take a lot of pride in what we've done, and they look forward to the challenge,” Brozeski said. “They're proud of the teams that came before them, but they want to leave their own marks.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.