Gateway girls basketball team ready to fight for section crown

The Gateway girls basketball team entered this week with only three losses in its first 14 games.

Those three losses came by a combined five points.

“The girls viewed (the losses) as wasted opportunities,” coach Curtis Williams said. “In every game, mental mistakes and other undisciplined things got us away from things we needed to do.”

But the Gators have been doing a lot of things right through the first two months of the season.

They completed the first half of Section 2-5A play tied with Oakland Catholic for first place at 4-1. Gateway won the head-to-head meeting with the Eagles, 38-37, in overtime two weeks ago.

“That was a big win for the team at home,” Williams said. “We were able to protect our house. Give Oakland Catholic credit: We had a decent lead in the fourth, and they were able to come back. We had experience in the past of losing those close games, but in that game, we came together and fought through adversity. I saw the resolve and determination that we weren't going to lose.”

Gateway will have a chance to avenge a 38-35 loss to McKeesport on Jan. 6 when the section opponents meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Gateway.

But before that game with the Tigers, Williams said, the team was focused on a Monday rematch against section foe Thomas Jefferson.

The Gators won the first meeting, 50-40, on Jan. 3. Monday's game was to be played past the deadline for this week's edition.

“We hadn't really talked about the McKeesport game and any type of revenge factors,” Williams said late last week.

“The girls focused in on the game against Thomas Jefferson. We talk all the time about the next game on our schedule. That comes from the leadership on this team. We've played a lot of close games. We can lose any game on any given night if we're not prepared, but we know we have the talent to also win every game.”

Williams said he sees the maturity in a team that lost only one to graduation from last year's squad, which qualified for the WPIAL playoffs but bowed out in the first round to eventual WPIAL Class AAAA champion and state runner-up Norwin.

In addition to the returning players, senior Alexis Smith, a key reserve as a sophomore, is in the lineup after missing all of last season because of a foot injury.

Williams said there was no apprehension from Smith coming into the season. He said she is more relaxed and instinctive on the court after pressing to make things happen earlier in the campaign.

“The leadership has always been there, and now her game is improving more and more,” Williams said. “She's playing a lot of minutes. She's adjusted to the speed of the game.”

In her third season as a starter, junior guard Jordan Edwards has surpassed expectations, Williams said. She came into the season off an All-Section 2 performance in 2015-16 and owns a 9.4 scoring average.

“She manages the team well and gets everyone involved,” Williams said. “I am sure she thinks she can be even better. She has high expectations for herself and her teammates.”

Williams also is pleased to see the energy and versatility from second-year varsity performer Mary Kromka.

“Last year, we couldn't pull her out of games because (we had) less depth,” Williams said. “We have more depth this year, and she is able to take more breaks. That keeps her fresh down the stretch.”

The Gators feature a rotation of nine or 10 players, and Williams said the depth improved with the additions of freshman forward Cierra Christian and junior transfer Loren Minor.

Christian, the team's leading scorer (11.1 ppg.), has had a couple of 20-plus point games.

“Cierra can do a lot on the court, from blocking shots, running the floor and grabbing rebounds,” Williams said. “We don't normally see that level of production from a freshman.”

Minor, Williams said, sets the tone defensively and is scoring at 6.7 points a game.

Senior Amoni Carter (6.9 ppg.), junior Katie Madjerich (6.5), Smith (6.2) and Kromka (5.1) also have helped pace the offensive attack.

Williams said that compiling a challenging nonsection schedule, which includes several 6A teams, is beneficial to the team's progress.

Gateway swept 6A Fox Chapel and lost by one in December to 6A Baldwin.

The Gators close out the regular season with a game at 6A Canon-McMillan.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.