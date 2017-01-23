Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Luptak leading charge for Quaker Valley boys

Joe Sager | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Amos Luptak goes for a layup during a game against Beaver Falls on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Beaver Falls.

Updated 1 hour ago

Quaker Valley's boys basketball team is happy when the ball is in Amos Luptak's hands — especially in pressure situations.

That's because the senior point guard has been a fixture in the Quakers' backcourt all four of his years. But, really, he's been part of the program for much longer.

“I can't say enough good things about Amos. He's been around our program as a ball boy and a player for like the last 10 years,” Quaker Valley coach Mike Mastroianni said. “He has been in a lot of basketball and football games and experienced many things. He has a lot of DNA built up in key situations as a high school athlete.”

A quarterback during the fall for Quaker Valley (13-1, 7-1), the Quakers benefit from Luptak's leadership and direction on the basketball court, too. He is the catalyst for the team's high-powered attack, which averages 77.3 points per game — by far the most in WPIAL Class 4A.

“He is definitely a very good weapon we have. He is a great ball-handler and passer. He is a good shooter, too,” Quaker Valley forward Ricky Guss said. “Whenever teams press us, he is a very good guy to bail us out. He does a ton for our team. We are lucky to have him.”

At 13.2 points per game, Luptak is one of the top scoring threats on a team that features four other players in double digits in scoring: Guss (15.4), Coletrane Washington (14.4), Wolfie Moser (11.8) and Danny Conlan (11.7).

“It's a lot of fun playing on this team. We have a lot of unselfish and great guys on the team,” Luptak said. “We all know each other and how we play. It just makes basketball fun.”

Whenever Luptak has the ball in his hands, he gets as much enjoyment racking up points as he does setting up one of his teammates.

“Honestly, the thing that makes me the happiest is when the ball goes in the hoop. I don't care if I do it or one of the other players does it. It doesn't matter to me,” he said.

“I'll be smiling when the game is over as long as we win.”

It's Luptak's unselfishness and ability to distribute the ball and play defense that makes him an ideal point guard, according to Mastroianni.

“He is really good. He'll do whatever we ask of him,” he said. “A few games ago, he had two points, and we had five guys in double figures, and he might have been our best player that night.”

Luptak is willing to sacrifice personal stats in order to win a championship. He and the Quakers are focused first on claiming the Section 2 title.

But, they'd love to challenge for gold medals once the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs start.

“I've been here four years and we've been short of a WPIAL title game and a state title game,” Luptak said. “We have a fantastic coach in Coach Mastroianni and we have a deep team. We're really focused this year. We want to take it one game at a time. We just want to stay 1-0.

“Every section game is tough and everyone is going to give you a battle. If you have one off day, it can be rough for you.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.