Luptak leading charge for Quaker Valley boys

Quaker Valley's boys basketball team is happy when the ball is in Amos Luptak's hands — especially in pressure situations.

That's because the senior point guard has been a fixture in the Quakers' backcourt all four of his years. But, really, he's been part of the program for much longer.

“I can't say enough good things about Amos. He's been around our program as a ball boy and a player for like the last 10 years,” Quaker Valley coach Mike Mastroianni said. “He has been in a lot of basketball and football games and experienced many things. He has a lot of DNA built up in key situations as a high school athlete.”

A quarterback during the fall for Quaker Valley (13-1, 7-1), the Quakers benefit from Luptak's leadership and direction on the basketball court, too. He is the catalyst for the team's high-powered attack, which averages 77.3 points per game — by far the most in WPIAL Class 4A.

“He is definitely a very good weapon we have. He is a great ball-handler and passer. He is a good shooter, too,” Quaker Valley forward Ricky Guss said. “Whenever teams press us, he is a very good guy to bail us out. He does a ton for our team. We are lucky to have him.”

At 13.2 points per game, Luptak is one of the top scoring threats on a team that features four other players in double digits in scoring: Guss (15.4), Coletrane Washington (14.4), Wolfie Moser (11.8) and Danny Conlan (11.7).

“It's a lot of fun playing on this team. We have a lot of unselfish and great guys on the team,” Luptak said. “We all know each other and how we play. It just makes basketball fun.”

Whenever Luptak has the ball in his hands, he gets as much enjoyment racking up points as he does setting up one of his teammates.

“Honestly, the thing that makes me the happiest is when the ball goes in the hoop. I don't care if I do it or one of the other players does it. It doesn't matter to me,” he said.

“I'll be smiling when the game is over as long as we win.”

It's Luptak's unselfishness and ability to distribute the ball and play defense that makes him an ideal point guard, according to Mastroianni.

“He is really good. He'll do whatever we ask of him,” he said. “A few games ago, he had two points, and we had five guys in double figures, and he might have been our best player that night.”

Luptak is willing to sacrifice personal stats in order to win a championship. He and the Quakers are focused first on claiming the Section 2 title.

But, they'd love to challenge for gold medals once the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs start.

“I've been here four years and we've been short of a WPIAL title game and a state title game,” Luptak said. “We have a fantastic coach in Coach Mastroianni and we have a deep team. We're really focused this year. We want to take it one game at a time. We just want to stay 1-0.

“Every section game is tough and everyone is going to give you a battle. If you have one off day, it can be rough for you.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.